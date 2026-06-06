Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos has named an Arsenal star as the best centre-back in world football

The Brazilian defender recently helped PSG overcome Arsenal 4-3 on penalties in the UEFA Champions League final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30.

Marquinhos has now turned his focus to international duty as Brazil prepare for a sixth title at the Mundial

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos has named the defender he considers the best in the world ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian recently led Les Parisiens to UEFA Champions League glory, helping PSG defeat Arsenal 4-3 on penalties in the final.

Marquinhos heads into the World Cup in high spirits after playing a key role in PSG's historic treble-winning campaign, with the French champions claiming domestic and European honours during the 2025/26 season.

UEFA Champions League winner, Marquinhos, names Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes as the world’s best defender ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto.

Source: Getty Images

PSG star hails Arsenal defender

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos has described Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes as the best centre-back in world football this season.

According to UK Metro, the former AS Roma defender revealed the words of encouragement he shared with Gabriel after the Arsenal star missed a crucial penalty in the UEFA Champions League final. Marquinhos said:

“I told Gabriel Magalhaes to stay strong and keep his head high because he had an incredible season and an incredible match.

“I told him that, in my opinion, he was the best centre-back in the world this season. He simply didn't deserve to carry that burden because, of course, we all want to score penalties.

“I told him that nothing about that moment would take away from the wonderful season he'd had and that we were going to need him very much.

“Those were my words to him, so that he could get over that moment as quickly as possible because we were going to need him very soon here.”

Gabriel played a pivotal role in Arsenal's Premier League title-winning campaign, forming one of the league's most formidable defensive partnerships alongside William Saliba.

The Gunners conceded just 27 goals in 38 league matches as Mikel Arteta's side ended their long wait for the English top-flight crown.

The Brazilian defender was also instrumental in Arsenal's run to the UEFA Champions League final. However, the North London club suffered heartbreak after losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes will play together for Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Ancelotti names Marquinhos, Magalhaes in WC squad

Carlo Ancelotti named the duo of Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes in the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

According to FIFA, the former Real Madrid coach included three finalists from the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final.

Brazil is the most successful team in the history of the FIFA World Cup™, with five titles (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002), but haven't won the World Cup in 24 years.

Neymar reacts to call-up

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Barcelona star Neymar Jr. caused a major stir on social media after reacting emotionally to his inclusion in Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Neymar was seen alongside his partner, bursting into tears before being comforted as he celebrated his return to the national team.

Source: Legit.ng