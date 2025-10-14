Nigerian superstar Davido caught the attention of many online as he shared an exciting update about his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke

In a recent post on his Instagram Stories, the father of twins shared a before-and-after photo of a meal he had, showing a full plate and then an empty one

Proving he completely cleared his plate, the singer went on to hint at something big coming from his wife, which immediately sparked reactions online

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, recently sparked excitement online after announcing a mouthwatering burger prepared by his wife, Chioma Rowland, popularly known as Chef Chi.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the father of twins posted the delicious-looking burger with a caption that got fans talking.

While Davido didn’t give much away, the post has fueled speculation that Chef Chi may be planning to launch her own restaurant soon.

The 5IVE hitmaker shared a before-and-after picture showing that he cleared both burgers alone.

In his post, he wrote:



“The world go soon enjoy Chef Chi’s food like me no worry! We Dey Come.”



See his post below:

Netizens React to Davido’s Post

Fans were quick to react, praising Chef Chi’s culinary skills as they expressed excitement over what was to come.



Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vivianfelixo said:

"I will definitely be a regular customer of chi foods, recipes and spices. In fact, anything she introduces I dey there. Love me some chi foods already ❤️❤️❤️."

ujuonyekah2022 said:

"I can't wait to use chi food pepper David he has been tormenting us since 😂😩."

usangrita28 said:

"Congratulations in advance my best Chef."

browniwales said:

"Biggest chef in the world ❤️❤️❤️❤️ our queen 😍😍😍a wife with vision 👏👏."

hoseaceo said:

"My oga enjoy 😉 🙌 👍 👏."

mhz_gabby said:

"Can’t wait 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.. right in the ATL😋."

obysfoodsupplies said:

"My Star Girl, the stage is yours. Blow their minds!"

itzlinda_bae said:

"The world can't wait! The orders will be massive! Like never before."

ogomimi22 said:

"We are readdddyyyyyyy🙌😍."

stephprets said:

"They were made for each other 🥹."

elen_lady12 said:

"Me I cant wait ooh. I pray they Shipp to where I am 🙏."

ikpotuharmony said:

"Haters una go cry tire 🤣."

kanoel_fabrics said:

"We have been waiting 🙌🙌🙌🙌."

blessingedeks said:

"I can’t wait too!! @thechefchi your husband can’t be the only one enjoying the food. For a foodie to be constantly finishing food and almost licking plate, the food is definitely, flavourful and delicious. So I ask, @thechefchi what did you put in your stew? We the housewives of the world need it. Responsible singles who also like to cook, plead case. I am only representing the housewives of the world 😂😂😂."

margaretakpan said:

"Where are all those people that think Chioma is not taking advantage of her husband status to create something for herself? This kind of thing is not what you rushed in. The world ain't ready yet for the biggest Chioma ever 💃💃☺️🤤."

ikpotuharmony said:

"I dey tell una worwordu say big chi is not a house wife, e go shock una 😂."

melaa.ninn said:

"She has no idea how READY we are."

taaatibg said:

"David is just enjoying two kinds of food. He eats before he eats🔥."

