The 10 most expensive ice creams are pure luxury on a cone
The most expensive ice creams in the world include Strawberry Arnaud, MrBeast’s ice cream sundae, Frrrozen Haute Chocolate, and Byakuya. These extravagant creations blend rare ingredients, exquisite craftsmanship, and decadent flavours, offering customers a lavish experience fit for royalty.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Top 10 most expensive ice creams
- 1. Strawberry Arnaud – $1.4 million
- 2. MrBeast’s ice cream sundae – $100,000
- 3. Absurdity Sundae – $60,000
- 4. Frrrozen Haute Chocolate – $25,000
- 5. Byakuya – $6,696
- 5. Three Twins Sundae – $3,333
- 6. Bear Extraordinaire – $1,500
- 8. Golden Opulence Sundae – $1,000
- 9. The Victoria Sundae – $1,000
- 10. The Black Diamond – $817
- Which is the most expensive ice cream in the world?
- What is the $1000 dessert?
- Why is black diamond ice cream so expensive?
Key takeaways
- Strawberry Arnaud is the most expensive ice cream in the world, valued at $1.4 million.
- Some of the world's most expensive ice creams include Three Twins Sundae, Bear Extraordinaire, Golden Opulence Sundae, and The Victoria Sundae.
- The Absurdity Sundae is served on Mount Kilimanjaro, with a price of $60,000 including travel, chef service, and charity donation.
- Frrrozen Haute Chocolate and Byakuya cost $25 000 and $6,696, respectively.
Top 10 most expensive ice creams
In compiling the list of the most expensive ice creams, we used publicly available data. We used data and insights from sources like EnterpriseAppsToday, Money Inc., and Food&Wine.
Rank
Name
Price
1
Strawberry Arnaud
$1.4 million
2
MrBeast’s ice cream sundae
$100,000
3
Absurdity Sundae
$60,000
4
Frrrozen Haute Chocolate
$25,000
5
Byakuya
$6,696
6
Three Twins Sundae
$3,333
7
Bear Extraordinaire
$1,500
8
Golden Opulence Sundae
$1,000
9
The Victoria Sundae
$1,000
10
The Black Diamond
$817
1. Strawberry Arnaud – $1.4 million
Strawberries Arnaud is the most expensive ice cream from the historic Arnaud's restaurant in New Orleans. It features sliced Louisiana strawberries with creamy vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. Arnaud has a rich, chilled sauce made from red wine and port, spiced with cinnamon and clove.
The desert has another expensive version that was once offered for nearly $10 million at Arnaud's restaurant in the 1920s. The price tag included a 10.06-carat diamond ring hidden inside the dessert. The Arnaud was also crowned with edible 24-karat gold leaf, symbolising ultimate opulence.
2. MrBeast’s ice cream sundae – $100,000
Mr. Beast created one of the world's expensive ice cream sundaes, worth $100,000. It features expensive scoops of ice cream, $500 South American chocolate, and $500 candied peaches.
The toppings are made with sauces made from 99-year-old grape juice worth $20,000 and $45,000 apple juice with a finish of edible gold leaf. The American YouTuber, his friends, and select subscribers tasted the dessert online and marvelled at the sundae's rich flavours and unique ingredients
Davido hints at Chef Chi’s restaurant launch, shares pic of burger wife made: "The world will enjoy”
3. Absurdity Sundae – $60,000
The Absurdity Sundae is a highly priced ice cream valued at about $60,000 by Three Twins Ice Cream, California. The high cost covers a first-class trip to Tanzania, a five-star hotel stay, and hand-churned glacial ice from Mount Kilimanjaro.
The Absurdity Sundae consists of a banana split with syrups made from rare wines like Château D'Yquem and a 1960s vintage of ports. Customers also received a 1850s gold spoon and a souvenir shirt. All profits from the sale of this sundae are donated to an African non-profit organisation that works in the area of environmental protection.
4. Frrrozen Haute Chocolate – $25,000
Frrrozen Haute Chocolate is one of the world's most expensive dessert, costing an astounding $25,000. This luxurious frozen sundae is served at Serendipity 3 in New York City. It blends 28 rare and premium cocoas and is topped with 5 grams of 23-karat edible gold.
The dessert is served with both a golden and a diamond spoon, and a diamond-encrusted bracelet which can be taken home. Frrrozen Haute Chocolate treat set a Guinness World Record for its sheer luxury and is perfect for a romantic date.
5. Byakuya – $6,696
Byakuya is one of the world's most expensive ice cream, with a cost of $6,696 per serving. This luxurious Japanese gelato was created by Cellato and is recognised by Guinness World Records.
Byakuya key ingredient is rare white truffles from Alba, Italy, often called "white diamonds." The recipe includes Parmigiano cheese, sake, and edible gold leaf. Cellato took over 1.5 years to perfect this recipe, which is sold in Japanese temples and comes with a handcrafted metal spoon.
5. Three Twins Sundae – $3,333
The Three Twins Sundae is an expensive ice cream, priced at about $3,333. Gottlieb, who was a reality TV star and contestant of Survivor 2016, started the Three Twins company that sells the ice cream. Three Twins Sundae is a refined version of their Absurdity Sundae.
Like the Absurdity Sundae, the dessert is served like a banana split but topped with rare dessert wine syrups made from wines like Château D'Yquem. Part of the profit is donated to support land trusts and environmental sustainability.
6. Bear Extraordinaire – $1,500
The Bear Extraordinaire is a sundae served in New York City's Baccarat Hotel at $1,500. It features rich Madagascar vanilla ice cream inside a beautiful, hand-painted white chocolate shell. The dessert is created with rare ingredients like imported vanilla, black truffles, and edible gold leaf.
Bear Extraordinaire is served inside a Baccarat crystal figurine that diners can take home as a souvenir. The high cost reflects the rare ingredients, artistic presentation, and the luxurious serving piece.
8. Golden Opulence Sundae – $1,000
The Golden Opulence Sundae is a $1,000 dessert from the renowned restaurant Serendipity 3 in New York City. The dessert was created for the restaurant's 50th anniversary and once held a world record for the most expensive sundae.
The Golden Opulence Sundae features three scoops of rich Tahitian vanilla ice cream covered in 23-karat edible gold leaf. The sundae is topped with expensive chocolates and exotic candied fruits from Paris. The treat is served in a beautiful $350 Baccarat crystal goblet that the customer gets to keep.
9. The Victoria Sundae – $1,000
The Victoria Sundae is a luxurious $1,000 dessert service at the Langham Hotel in Chicago. It gets its name from Queen Victoria, who reigned in England.
The dessert features a rich vanilla ice cream and a blend made from three different varieties. It's layered with hot fudge, Hennessy cognac, butterscotch, and crunchy golden peanuts. The sundae is topped with a handmade chocolate crown and 24-karat gold dust.
To complete the royal experience, the treat is accompanied by a bottle of 2003 Dom Pérignon champagne. This dessert is a great treat for friends and loved ones if you have deep pockets.
10. The Black Diamond – $817
The Black Diamond is one of the expensive ice creams, costing about $817 per scoop. It is available at Scoopi Café in Dubai and took five weeks to perfect the recipe.
The treat features Madagascar vanilla infused with rare and expensive Iranian saffron. This opulent dessert is topped with thin slices of earthy black Italian truffle. It is finished with a sprinkle of 23-karat edible gold flakes.
The Black Diamond is served in a beautiful Versace porcelain bowl. Customers get to keep both the bowl and the matching spoon as souvenirs of the experience.
Which is the most expensive ice cream in the world?
Strawberry Arnaud is the most expensive ice cream in the world, valued at $1.4 million. It features vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries, and a sweet, spiced port wine sauce, often garnished with whipped cream and mint.
What is the $1000 dessert?
There are many expensive desserts worth $1, 000 including Golden Opulence Sundae and The Victoria Sundae.
Why is black diamond ice cream so expensive?
Black Diamond ice cream is expensive because of its rare and luxurious ingredients. The ingredients include Italian black truffles, Madagascar vanilla, saffron, and 24-karat edible gold flakes.
The most expensive ice creams are pure luxury on a cone, blending rare ingredients like edible gold, exotic fruits, and aged caramel. From Strawberry Arnaud and Black Diamond, to Golden Opulence Sundae and The Victoria Sundae, these scoops turn a simple treat into an unforgettable treat.
Legit.ng published an article about the first fast food restaurants. The history of fast food stretches back over a century, with some of the original chains still operating today.
Contrary to common belief, fast-food restaurants have been around for quite some time. These food joints focus on speed by offering a short, consistent menu, usually consisting of staples like burgers, pizzas, fries, and sandwiches.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.