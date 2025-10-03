Top 15 Aquarius celebrities in Hollywood, music and beyond
The Aquarius zodiac sign birth dates fall between 20 January and 18 February. Some of the top Aquarius celebrities include Harry Styles, Jennifer Aniston, Megan Thee Stallion, and Chris Rock. These celebrities have a creative and independent personality, and are often described as humanitarians.
Top 15 famous Aquarius celebrities
Narrowing down the top Aquarius celebrities is no easy task, as many famous people are born under the air sign. In compiling this list, information has been drawn from various sources, including public publications, celebrity profiles, and pop culture listings. This list is subjective and unordered.
|Name
|Date of birth
|Profession
|Harry Styles
|1 February 1994
|Singer, songwriter, actor
|Oprah Winfrey
|29 January 1954
|TV host, entrepreneur, media executive, philanthropist
|Michael B. Jordan
|9 February 1987
|Actor, producer
|Jennifer Aniston
|11 February 1969
|Actress, producer
|The Weeknd
|16 February 1990
|Singer, songwriter, record producer
|Megan Thee Stallion
|15 February 1995
|Rapper, singer, songwriter
|Taylor Lautner
|11 February 1992
|Actor, voice actor, model
|Kerry Washington
|31 January 1977
|Actress, producer
|Shakira
|2 February 1977
|Singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer
|Ed Sheeran
|17 February 1991
|Singer, songwriter, guitarist, record producer
|Justin Timberlake
|31 January 1981
|Singer, songwriter, actor, record producer
|Kim Chae-won
|1 August 2000
|Singer
|John Travolta
|18 February 1954
|Actor, singer, dancer, producer
|Chris Rock
|7 February 1965
|Comedian, actor, writer, producer, director
|Chloë Grace Moretz
|10 February 1997
|Actress, model
1. Harry Styles
- Full name: Harry Edward Styles
- Date of birth: 1 February 1994
- Place of birth: Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, England
Harry Styles is among the Aquarius male celebrities dominating the entertainment scene. Styles came to the spotlight as a member of One Direction after competing on The X Factor.
The Grammy Award winner launched his solo career, releasing his self-titled album in 2017, which topped the UK and US charts. Some of his hit singles include Sign of the Times, Watermelon Sugar, and As It Was. Harry Styles has starred in films like Dunkirk, Eternals, and My Policeman.
2. Oprah Winfrey
- Full name: Oprah Gail Winfrey
- Date of birth: 29 January 1954
- Place of birth: Kosciusko, Mississippi, USA
Oprah Winfrey rose to fame through her highly rated talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, which ran for 25 years. The American entrepreneur has received numerous accolades, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and Emmy Awards.
Oprah transitioned her popular talk show into a media and business empire known as OWN network. According to Forbes, the businesswoman is worth 3.5 billion. Besides business and entertainment, Oprah is a great humanitarian and philanthropist.
3. Michael B. Jordan
- Full name: Michael Bakari Jordan
- Date of birth: 9 February 1987
- Place of birth: Santa Ana, California, USA
Michael B. Jordan is best known for the role of villain Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. His other works include films like Fruitvale Station and Creed.
Jordan has been nominated for various awards, including the NAACP Image Awards and Critics' Choice Awards. The actor embodies the Aquarius traits of ambition and humanitarianism. Michael B. Jordan uses his platform to support social justice movements and inspires others through his acting talent.
4. Jennifer Aniston
- Full name: Jennifer Joanna Aniston
- Date of birth: 11 February 1969
- Place of birth: Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, USA
Jennifer Aniston is best known for her role as Rachel Green on the hit American sitcom Friends. She earned numerous awards for this role, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.
After Friends ended, Jennifer starred in TV shows and films, including The Morning Show, Bruce Almighty, and Murder Mysteries. The actress is also involved in philanthropic and humanitarian works, contributing to causes related to health and poverty reduction.
5. The Weeknd
- Full name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye
- Date of birth: 16 February 1990
- Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Weeknd is known for his distinctive voice and enigmatic persona. He became famous with albums like Starboy, Beauty Behind the Madness, and After Hours.
The Weeknd's hit songs include Blinding Lights, Save Your Tears, and Can't Feel My Face. The singer has earned numerous awards, including Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and an Academy Award nomination.
6. Megan Thee Stallion
- Full name: Megan Jovon Ruth Pete
- Date of birth: 15 February 1995
- Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas, USA
Megan Thee Stallion is one of the famous Aquarius female celebrities. She is widely-known for hits like Hot Girl Summer, Savage, and Body. Megan has won numerous accolades, including BET Awards, MTV Video Music, and Grammy Awards.
Besides music, the rapper has ventured into acting and entrepreneurship. She headlined her documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, in 2024. Megan owns several businesses, including Popeyes franchises, Chicas Divertidas, a tequila brand, and a swimwear line called Hot Girl Summer.
7. Taylor Lautner
- Full name: Taylor Daniel Lautner
- Date of birth: 11 February 1992
- Place of birth: Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA
Taylor Lautner is an American actor and model best known for portraying Jacob Black in the Twilight series. He debuted his career in 2001, featuring in the film Shadow Fury. Lautner has also been featured in films such as Abduction, Home Team, Tracers, and Grown Ups 2.
Taylor has won many accolades, including a Scream Award, Teen Choice Awards, People's Choice Award, and an MTV Movie Award. Some of his Aquarius traits include independence, adaptability, and philanthropy.
8. Kerry Washington
- Full name: Kerry Marisa Washington
- Date of birth: 31 January 1977
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York City, New York, USA
Kerry Washington is best known for portraying Olivia Pope on the TV show Scandal. The role won her multiple award nominations, including the Grammy Awards, Tony Awards, and the Golden Globe.
Kerry Washington has featured in other films like Confirmation and Little Fires Everywhere. The actress was among the 2014 Time's 100 list of most influential people, and was ranked by Forbes as the eighth highest-paid TV actress in 2018.
9. Shakira
- Full name: Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll
- Date of birth: 2 February 1977
- Place of birth: Barranquilla, Colombia
Shakira is known for her energetic musical performances blending Latin and pop sounds. The singer has sold over 75 million records worldwide and won numerous accolades, including Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards. Shakira has a foundation known as Barefoot Foundation that educates disadvantaged children.
10. Ed Sheeran
- Full name: Edward Christopher Sheeran
- Date of birth: 17 February 1991
- Place of birth: Halifax, West Yorkshire, England
Ed Sheeran is known for heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies, topping the charts worldwide. Ed Sheeran started writing songs at the age of 11.
The singer's popular hits include Perfect, Shape of You, Thinking Out Loud, and Perfect Duet. Sheeran has bagged numerous awards, including Grammys, Brit Awards, and Ivor Novello Awards.
11. Justin Timberlake
- Full name: Justin Randall Timberlake
- Date of birth: 31 January 1981
- Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
Justine Timberlake, the Prince of Pop, came to the limelight as an American boy band member of NSYNC. Timberlake transitioned to a solo career, releasing albums such as Justified, Man of the Woods, and Everything I Thought I Had.
As an actor, he has starred in films like The Social Network, Friends with Benefits, and Reptile. He has won numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards and Emmy Awards.
12. Kim Chae-won
- Full name: Kim Chae-won
- Date of birth: 1 August 2000
- Place of birth: South Korea
Kim Chae-won is among the famous Aquarius K-pop celebrities. She is a member of the IZ*ONE and LE SSERAFIM bands. Kim is known for her vocal abilities and stage presence, rising in the new generation of K-pop idols.
13. John Travolta
- Full name: John Joseph Travolta
- Date of birth: 18 February 1954
- Place of birth: Englewood, New Jersey, USA
John Travolta is one of the older Aquarius male celebrities. He is famous for starring in films like Grease, Saturday Night Fever, and Wild Hogs. John Travolta has recently starred in Cash Out, The Shepherd, and Paradise City.
Travolta's career spans decades, earning him prestigious awards like a Primetime Emmy Award and three Golden Globe Awards. Besides entertainment, the actor is a licensed pilot who owns four aircraft.
14. Chris Rock
- Full name: Christopher Julius Rock Jr.
- Date of birth: 7 February 1965
- Place of birth: Andrews, South Carolina, USA
Chris Rock rose to prominence as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Some of his iconic shows and films include Everybody Hates Chris, Madagascar, Grown Ups, and The Longest Yard.
Chris Rock has solidified his position as one of the best in comedy, winning multiple awards, including three Grammy Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Golden Globe Award nomination.
15. Chloë Grace Moretz
- Full name: Chloë Grace Moretz
- Date of birth: 10 February 1997
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Chloë Grace Moretz is one of the Aquarius female celebrities who began her career as a child star. She has become a talented actress, starring in films like Carrie, The 5th Wave, and The Equalizer.
As a voice actress, Moretz voiced Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family and the titular character in Nimona. She is also passionate about fashion, appearing in photo shoots, editorials, and covers for magazines like Vogue, InStyle, and Teen Vogue.
Who is the famous Aquarius in history?
There are several famous men and women in history. They include Franklin D. Roosevelt, Galileo Galilei, Henry VII, and Mary Leakey.
The above are some of the top Aquarius celebrities who have excelled in their careers, proving how the Water Bearer uses creativity to push boundaries. The air sign continues to produce excellence from mature celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and John Travolter to new and upcoming stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles.
