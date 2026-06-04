BBNaija Angel’s mum finally speaks on leaked bedroom tape rumours

BBNaija star Angel Smith’s mother made waves online amid reports of their leaked bedroom tape

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video leaked online showing the mum and daughter in a compromising position

In a recent update, Angel’s mum addressed what took place in the trending video, triggering reactions online

BBNaija star Angel Smith’s mother has spoken out following the circulation of her daughter’s leaked private videos.

In one of the clips, Angel’s mother was spotted in the background smoking.

BBNaija Angel’s mum breaks silence over viral bedroom tape claims. Credit: @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Addressing the issue, she clarified that the substance was prescribed for medical reasons after a surgery she had

Taking to her Snapchat, she explained:

“This will be the last time I talk about my surgery. Back in 2022, I had surgery to remove a lipoma (a lump of fat tissue). After the operation, the painkillers the doctors gave me were not working, so I was prescribed medical mariijuana to help manage the pain. Accusing a mother of having a threeesome with her own child is one of the most disgusting things I have ever heard in my life.”

Legit.ng reports that the former BBNaija housemate is currently trending after her private videos leaked online.

The clips began circulating on Wednesday night and reportedly showed the reality star exposing her bosoms in one video and smoking in another in a separate clip.

The leaked footage has since triggered widespread reactions across social media, with fans and critics weighing in on the scandal.

See her posts below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angel Smith called out her estranged lover, Tumi, for allegedly arresting her family over a gifted car.

In a series of fierce posts on her Snapchat, she accused Tumi of arresting her mother over a car she had gifted her.

According to Angel, the vehicle was registered in her name, yet her mother was accused of theft, leading to her unwarranted arrest.

Angel expressed her frustration, claiming that Tumi had lied to her, bullied her, and misled friends, family, and even strangers online.

In her words:

“Tumininu Azeezat Osiefa, I was going to ignore the life out of you because you are the gum people chew and spit out, you’re nothing, but you got my mum arrested for no reason because I chose to leave you alone.

"You have lied to me, bullied me, lied to my friends and to your family, to total strangers on the internet, and then you go to arrest my mom over a car you bought for me and is registered in my name.

"You and your friends are enablers of abuse and bullying, and I blame Nigeria for the country that it is. If not, it is you who has a case with the FBI, and that person should be in jail.

"When I came to America, I came with the intention of living a happy life and getting my affairs in order, since I was in school, so that I no longer had to influence because it had me bad anxiety. I only ever wanted to post when I wanted to.

"You lied about everything, and now your brother, whom you insistently talk about, has taken my mum to custody and claimed she stole a car. I understand that I will first die before I give in to your madness “.

BBNaija Angel’s mum weighs in on the leaked tape controversy. Credit: @ngeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Angel Smith speaks about Shallipopi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Smith gushed over the music act Shallipopi while chatting with some of her housemates.

The reality show star said the singer is her kind of man. Smith revealed how she campaigned for the release of the rapper after men of the anti-graft agency EFCC whisked him away.

Appreciating the love and admiration, the talented singer asked his fans to throw their weight behind the reality star and vote for her.

Source: Legit.ng