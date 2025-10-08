Cubana Chief Priest's musical career is leaping as he was seen recording at Pastor Tobi Adeboyega’s UK church.

The Nigerian celebrity and businessman shared a video of himself and Zoro, an East rapper, recording a song.

In his post, he appreciated the man of God and thanked God for the pastor's life, as he survived a major health challenge

Cubana Chief Priest has shared a post about his latest recording, and this time, it happened with Pastor Tobi Adeboyega's choir.

The Nigerian celebrity barman ventured into music earlier this year and has recorded a couple of hit songs.

In his latest post, he was spotted recording the song "Chibuike" with Nigerian indigenous rapper, Zoro.

CP's caption expressed happiness over his newest feat and also thanked God for sparing Pastor Tobi Adeboyega of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, as he beat cancer.

He wrote:

"History Will Never Forget That I & My Brother @zoroswagbag With Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church Nation Choir Recorded Chibuike🎶 At The Legendary Abbey Road Studios To Celebrate @tobiadegboyega_ For Beating Cancer Hands Down."

"Tonight Is The True Definition Of CHIBUIKE(God Is My Strength) Cancer Came PT Dribbled It & Walked Away. I Can’t Wait To Share The Professional Shot & Sound Of This Historic Moment Of Our Luxury, Premium & Amazing Lives."

See his post here:

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest dropped the audio and visuals of his debut single, More Money.

The entertainment businessman shared the news with his fans and followers while bragging about his talent.

The song showed the theme he used for the songs alongside the talents he featured, triggering reactions.

How fans reacted to Cubana CP's post

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@declanugwu said:

"Na play play CP go collect grammy una eye go clear 😂😂😂😂."

@zoroswagbag said:

"Words ain’t enough to express how I feel, thank you Cp for always having not just me but your people in mind, I’m learning 🙏🏿."

@its_tegadominic said:

"Omoo!!! biggest upcoming artist….. jesu! 👏👏👏👏👏👏."

@sambishop73 said:

"Honestly I love this new lane C.P took. Joy wan wound me. Never under estimate anyone. Who would have believed that CP had this talent in him🤷‍♂️. Massive love."

@comm_issioner1 said:

"CP to the world 🌍 the only artist way enter studio 2025 still blow 2025 Ajeh one ❤️."

@cintirich21 said:

"Nwa Fada 🔥🔥Onye egwu 🔥🔥Money na water 💦 Angelus na water 🔥Catholic na water 💦 🔥Son of the soil Nwanne🔥🙌🙌😍Give them 💃🏿."

@israellucky_ said:

"Nah Davido don make this lifestyle enter your head, Pascal return back to your hotel and bar business 😂😂."

@iamemmy_bass said:

"I Dey find comment about the camera man but as I no see, I go keep quiet 😂😂."

@harmlesschriss said:

"Some people just carry anointing to succeed in any field they find themselves, example @cubana_chiefpriest."

@that_laykay said:

"I really can’t wait for this to be out!! Burna boy sef go shock 😂."

Cubana CP’s Alleged Baby Mama set to release song

Meanwhile, Helen Ati, the Kenyan woman claiming Cubana Chiefpriest fathered her child took the saga to a whole new level.

She announced on Instagram that she’s releasing a song titled after the nightlife king, promising to expose him.

Chiefpriest repeatedly denied her claims and insists he’s open to a DNA test to put the matter to rest.

