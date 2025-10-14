Nigerian food critic, Opeyemi Famakin, has been trending non-stop yesterday, and now fans have another reason to talk about him

The online personality, who hinted at being secretly married during an interview, has just splurged millions on two Mercedes-Benz cars

To further confirm suspicions, Opeyemi teased fans with a picture of his wife’s hand on the Benz that belongs to her

Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin has just made headlines after splashing a significant amount of money on buying two Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Famakin said that he bought one for himself and his unpaid videographer, whom many quickly decided to mean his wife.

Food Critic Opeyemi Famakin spends millions on 2 cars. Creddit: @opeyemifamakin

Source: Instagram

Opeyemi posted the two cars in white, with his wife’s car adorned with a bow on it. Fans have dropped to his comment sections to congratulate him.

See the post below:

Recall, a fresh report concerning Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin and his personal life has emerged online.

A now viral clip on social media suggests that the critic is married, as he confirmed it to Jay on Air during an interview.

A picture of the critic standing by his "wife" as they were about to cut their wedding cake has also surfaced online, igniting reactions.



How fans reacted to Opeyemi's post

Read some reactions below:

@meeinahs_thrift_city said:

"Congratulations To You And Your Wife🥱❤️! You guys Ope is a Lover Boi Fr!🥹❤️."

@n6oflife said:

"Who Work Must Chop… even if na Chef. 😎😮‍💨✌🏾."

@kagantech said:

"Sha let her know she named my car, I reserve the rights to name hers 😂."

@diaryofakitchenlover said:

"My babe is a happy wife 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

@zulaykaabdulrazaq said:

"Ah ahn🔥 See me blushing ear to ear❤️😍."

@ijagz said:

"Awww, lover boy Ope is active 🙌🏽. Videographers to the world."



@its9jascakes said:

"Congratulations my fave, Ope and his beautiful wife 🥳🥳."

@cookwareandmore said:

"Congratulations Best Smelling Man and Woman."

Fans congratulate Opeyemi Famakin as he buys his wife a car. Credit: @opeyemifamakin

Source: Instagram

@eloraxdigital.ng said:

"Even the hand sef is AI 😂 congratulations to our Videographer abi make I go find who I go dey video like this 😂."

@solomonbbuchi said:

"I’m not shocked. I know say you don born like 2."

@skivog101 said:

"Ope that is not the right way to stand in front of a Mercedes Benz I don tire to teach you 😂😂."

@almannan_fabrics said:

"Wow... in Egungun's voice, this is massive. E be like say na videographers be the new love language. Congratulations 🎊."

@chefgibbsofficial said:

"Finally !!!! Cheers to the association of secret keepers lol."

@koksiewoksie said:

"Please share the VIN. My professional eyes sees something a bit off."

@kamtochukwuu said:

"So before this event, you didnt think to get her one? Social media world ppl😂😂."

@tejerenikoro said:

"A.I can never with that wall behind. Congratulations Ope. An O.G follower here. ❤️."





Opeyemi Famakin speaks on touching life experiences

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opeyemi Famakin shared his journey as a food critic and also addressed why he left his former job during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.



The food critic and social media influencer also opened up about his regrets, triggering reactions from his fans, as well as social media critics.

Source: Legit.ng