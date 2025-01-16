35 fun games to play on Zoom to level up your virtual hangouts

Did you know over 300 million people use Zoom daily for work, study, and play? Technological developments have bridged the distance that once separated people. Zoom, a globally used video-conferencing tool, brings individuals together for various reasons, from professional use to virtual hangouts among friends. This post highlights fun games to play on Zoom with colleagues, friends, and family.

Zoom is a communication platform with features including video, audio, screen sharing, collaborative whiteboards, and instant messaging. With these intriguing capabilities, it is not surprising that Zoom has become a favourite for official purposes, online gaming, and virtual gatherings.

Fun games to play on Zoom

Looking for fun and engaging ways to connect with your coworkers virtually? Zoom offers a variety of games that can bring some excitement to your work-from-home routine.

Games to play on Zoom with coworkers

Are you looking to spark a few laughs while bonding with friends and colleagues? From trivia questions to storytelling and other creative activities, here are free games to play on Zoom with coworkers.

1. 5 Things

In each round of this game, the moderator assigns a category, and each participant lists five things that fit the category. Players then take turns sharing answers within a set time limit. Those who repeat an answer or take too long are out for that round.

2. Future Predictions

In Future Predictions, players compete by making predictions about workplace concepts. If played in a work setting, the moderator can modify the game using scenarios or timelines appropriate to the industry type.

3. Codenames

This word association game can be played using Codenames Online or Codenames for Zoom. It is played in teams, with one player posing as the spymaster. Players in each team take turns to guess words on the grid that match the clue without guessing words that belong to the opposing team or the assassin's word.

4. Heads Up!

Heads Up! is a guessing game for small groups that can be played on Zoom. In each round, a player holds a card up to their forehead without looking at it while other players give clues to help them guess the word.

5. Happy Hour

Like a traditional happy hour at a bar, Happy Hour on Zoom is a relaxed and social virtual gathering where participants can decompress, chat, and enjoy drinks together. To make it more engaging, you can incorporate question games like Trivia, Charades, or Would You Rather.

Games to play on Zoom with family

Zoom has made it possible to have gaming sessions with family despite time and distance differences. This short collection gives you fun alternatives to help you bond with your family members despite being far apart.

1. Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap is a fun game that lets you share cherished family recipes. In Recipe Swap, family members make a meal using each other's recipes. To add a competitive element to the game, other participants guess the recipe owner or a unique ingredient in the recipe.

2. Emoji Charades

Emoji Charades is a fun game perfect for the family setting. Using a set of emoji icons, the host or moderator describes a phrase, movie title, or book. Other players must then correctly guess what the emojis represent within a set time limit.

3. Bingo

Bingo can be adapted to suit different scenarios, including online family gatherings. To make it easier, families can use BINGO! For Zoom on Zoom App Marketplace. Alternatively, the moderator can direct everyone to find free downloadable Bingo cards before the call.

4. Chess

Chess is the perfect game to have fun and challenge family members in person and virtually. There are various ways to play chess on Zoom, including Chess.com, Kumospace and SparkChess. To play on Chess.com over Zoom, create an account and open a private room through which you can challenge family members to a match.

5. Two Truths and a Lie

To play this game, the moderator must ensure each family member has joined the call before explaining the rules. Thereafter, the participants share three statements about themselves, one of which is a lie. Other players can then take turns guessing which statement they believe is false.

Games to play on Zoom with friends

Platforms like Zoom allow friends to stay connected in a fun and interactive way, keeping friendships strong and lively. Here are some games to play on Zoom for adults.

1. Improv

Improv challenges friends to exercise their creativity by acting out scripted or unscripted scenes. To play it, the leader or host offers suggestions, which members take turns acting out. Examples of Improv games to try include Scenes From A Chat, Yes And, Props, Word Association, and Background Information.

2. Whodunit?

This is a detective game that allows participants to solve a murder mystery. To play it, the participants must download the game on the Whodunit app before joining the call. Grouped into hosts and guests, each must stay true to their character while trying to figure out who committed the murder.

3. Book Club

Like physical book clubs, online book clubs bring together like-minded individuals to discuss literary works. To successfully run one on Zoom, the group should agree on a meeting date, time, and book. The host should also prepare open-ended questions that encourage reflection during the call.

4. Werewolf Friends

Werewolf Friends is an interactive game played in teams divided into the villagers and the werewolves. The villagers' goal is to uncover the werewolves' true identity, while the werewolves must remain as inconspicuous as possible, pretending to be regular villagers. After each round, players vote out the person they believe to be a werewolf.

5. Taboo

To play Taboo on Zoom with friends, the host must group the participants into two or more teams. In each round, players receive clues to guess the word it represents. They must keep guessing without saying anything taboo.

Games to play on Zoom with students

Since the 2019 Covid pandemic, virtual learning has become the norm. Here are some online games to play on Zoom that can be a helpful teaching aid for students.

1. Ask Away

AskAway is a Playco gaming app found on Zoom Marketplace. The app can be used before or during lesson breaks on Zoom to liven up the classroom. It can also give the students a fun and engaging opportunity to answer randomly generated questions about each other.

2. Would You Rather?

In this game, the teacher asks questions that present two options. Students take turns choosing which option they would instead do and explaining why. This game can be played directly on Zoom or using tools such as PowerPoint, Zoom annotation tools, gestures, whiteboards, poll questions, or votes.

3. Awards Ceremony

Playing the Awards Ceremony with students can be a fun and engaging way to celebrate achievements and add excitement to a virtual lesson. The awards can be given to the best attendee, the student with the most creative answers, the best team player, and the most improved or engaged student.

4. Excel Pixel Art

This game allows students to sharpen their tech skills, explore Excel and play with shapes and colours during a lesson break. After a limited period, every student should showcase their art through Zoom screen share.

5. Virtual Debate

To set up debates during a virtual lesson, create a Zoom meeting and share invites with students. Make debate rules clear, such as waiting for your turn to speak. Alternatively, students can raise their hands or use the messaging functions to have a chance to speak.

Games to play on Zoom with kids

Numerous fun games are available on Zoom for people of various ages, including kids. Here is a collection of indoor games with descriptions and instructions.

1. Pictionary

Pictionary is a guessing game in which participants guess what a word is based on what is being drawn. When playing it, children take turns drawing on the application's whiteboard. Alternatively, they can play in teams, each taking a turn to draw or guess.

2. Escape Room

This game works quite similarly to a physical escape room except, it is played virtually. According to The Escape Game, the players can be assisted by the meeting's host and a play guide throughout the game.

3. Trivia

Trivia is a questions game through which players get to answer various questions with varying complexity ranging from common and obscure facts. These questions can be asked as a form of entertainment or in a structured way for evaluation or competition.

4. Draw It

To play this game, the host must guide children on using the Zoom whiteboard or Drawing tool. Alternatively, the game can operate using external tools to perform freehand sketching. This game allows kids to unleash their creativity.

5. Scavenger Hunt

To organise a Scavenger Hunt, compile a list of items to be scavenged, such as a teddy bear, photos of pets, or selfies. Once all participants join the call, explain the rules and allow them to find items on the list. The child who finds the most items is declared the winner.

Zoom games for small groups

During Zoom calls, you can ensure that participants stay engaged, entertained, and connected by playing interactive games. Have a look at this collection of contests, perfect for small groups.

1. Read My Lips

Read My Lips is a charades game in which players mime a word or phrase while their microphone is on mute or the audio is cut off. Other players must try to guess the word or phrase within a set time limit. If necessary, the player can give clues using the chat box.

2. Flash Talks

This is the perfect game for workplace fun or Office Olympics. The host uses the Zoom Spotlight feature to highlight the speaker to play this game. The chosen player is then given a set time limit to discuss a work-related topic without preparation.

3. Historical Reenactment

This game can be played among a large or small group of history buffs. To play it, the host or group moderator assigns a historical theme or topic. Players can dress up and re-enact significant historical moments together.

4. Karaoke

You can use external apps like Smule, KaraFun, or iSing to play Karaoke on Zoom. You can also enable the live performance audio feature during a meeting for a full music festival experience. Participants can take turns singing along to the music while others cheer them on.

5. Superhero Academy

Superhero Academy is a fun Zoom game that requires each participant to create a unique superhero identity. The host then presents various missions in which players must use their superpowers to save the day.

Zoom games for large groups

Zoom capabilities can allow large groups of up to 1000 people to gather for various reasons. Have a look at games you can play with large groups on the platform.

1. Desert Island

While this game works best among small groups, large ones can play it in teams. To play it, participants are presented with a set number of items they would need if stranded on a desert island. They must also explain or defend their choices.

2. Letter scramble

Letter Scramble is the perfect educational game for language classes with students of any age. To play it, the teacher uses the Zoom Whiteboard feature to write out the letters of a word in a jumbled-up order. Students can then write out the correct word in the chat.

3. Jeopardy

Adapted from the television show Jeopardy!, this game can be modified to fit physical and online meetings. To play it online, the host or moderator can create Jeopardy questions suitable for the group or use online tools such as Jeopardy Labs.

4. Simon Says

This children's game can be modified to suit large groups on Zoom. It can be played during breaks or at the start of a meeting to liven up the participants. The host or speaker can cleverly create instructions that can be seen on the screen.

5. Can You Hear Me Now?

Created by Team Building, this game has turned a common question asked on Zoom into a drawing game. For large groups, the game is played in break-out rooms with describers and drawers.

How can you play games on a Zoom call?

You can access free and purchasable options on Zoom App Marketplace to play virtual games on Zoom. Alternatively, you can direct participants to download and set up a game app before joining the call.

What board games can be played over Zoom?

You can play online board games virtually, ranging from Chess to Scattergories, Bingo, Codenames: Duet, Ticket to Ride, 7 Wonders, and Guess Who. Remember to share playing instructions with participants before the call.

Finding games to play on Zoom may seem difficult. However, countless options are available for your next meeting, suitable for participants of all ages and occasions.

