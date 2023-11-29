15 games like Roblox for when you want to try something new

Roblox is an online gaming platform created by David Baszucki and Erik Cassel in 2004. The platform allows users to create their own games and play other users' games. Besides Roblox, there are other similar games users can play. These are games like Roblox you can try out when you want something new.

What games are like Roblox? Engaging in one activity over and over can get boring. You don't have to worry about boredom if you are a Roblox lover since there are numerous online games like Roblox. This list of games allows different users to interact and communicate online.

15 games like Roblox

Roblox is one of the most popular online games. However, Roblox players may want a change, as repetition can sometimes be monotonous. Below are games similar to Roblox that players can engage in.

1. Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the online games like Roblox. It was created by Markus Persson and later published by Mojang Studios. According to Active Player, Minecraft has approximately 186 million monthly players.

Minecraft allows users to create, explore, and survive in their unique worlds. It is set in a 3D blocky environment, enabling players to mine resources, make tools, and construct buildings. There are two modes on the platform: creative and survival, and it can be played on Xbox, Amazon Fire, PlayStation, iOS, Nintendo, and Android.

2. Lego Worlds

If you're a Lego fan and looking to have access to an unlimited number of blocks, Lego Worlds is for you. It was developed by Traveller's Tales and published by Warner Bros in 2017. Lego allows players to create constructions in 3D.

Like Roblox, Lego Worlds is a sandbox engagement that allows players to build and customise their worlds using Lego bricks. They can explore different environments and socialise with other players online. Players can play on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

3. Terasology

Terasology is an open-source voxel game that started as a tech demo in 2011 and was inspired by Minecraft. It gives users the ability to design and redesign their worlds. It also provides a reliable platform for various games in a voxel world.

Although the game offers better concepts than others, it continually adds new features. Users can play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, and Mac.

4. CastleMiner Z

CastleMiner Z is an online survival horror game set in a block-based environment. It was created by DigitalDNA Games LLC and published in 2011. Like Roblox, it uses sandboxes, allowing players to develop and customise their wants.

CastleMiner Z allows two to eight users to play together and let their imaginations run wild. They do not start with resources but have to mine as they go along. It can be played on PC and Xbox 360.

5. Cubic Castles

Cubic Castles is a massive open-world multiplayer online game created by Cosmic Cow Games. As the name suggests, Cubic Castles allows you to pack your bags and explore the "Cubic Castles". The castles are built by players one block at a time.

Players can collaborate with other players to construct, trade, mine, create, and role-play in a customisable world. Fans can access Cubic Castles on PC 12, Steam 2, iOS and Android devices.

6. Trove

Trove is a free-to-play online activity that allows users to construct and explore a voxel world with other users. It was released in 2015 and was developed by Trion Worlds.

Trove is similar to Roblox because both use sandboxes where players can design and customise their environments. Players use blocks to construct buildings, explore new areas, and interact with other users online. Fans can access Trove on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

7. Growtopia

Growtopia is also among free games like Roblox. This sandbox game allows users to design and alter their worlds. It was created by Robinson Technologies and hit the market in 2013.

Like Roblox, Growtopia offers users a wide range of activities and an opportunity to customise them. Different players can interact with each other as they explore and build their realities. Users can access Growtopia on Android, iOS, PC, Mac, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

8. Terraria

Terraria is among the games that are like Roblox. It was created by Re-Logic and debuted in 2011. This exciting activity is on platforms like Xbox One, PlayStation, and Steam.

In Terraria, blocks are used to construct buildings, explore new areas, and interact with other users online. Users can have fun and explore their creativity at the same time.

9. Garry’s Mod

Garry's Mod is a physics-based sandbox engagement created in 2004 by Garry Newman. The game allows users to experiment with physics.

Garry's Mod has a large modding community and features different game modes, such as first-person shooter, survival, and role-playing. Also, users can create and share their game types. It is also a good choice for people unwilling to develop their games. If you want to play, you can do so on Microsoft Windows and macOS.

10. The Blockheads

The Blockheads is also among similar games to Roblox. The 2D sandbox game was created by Majic Jungle Software and premiered in 2013. The Blockheads allow users to explore, mine, and craft in a procedurally created world.

Additionally, users can create and share their custom-made worlds with other users. Although similar to Roblox, this fun gaming is 2D, while Roblox is 3D. It is available on both iOS and Android devices.

11. Minetest

When it comes to other games like Roblox, the list is not complete without mentioning Minetest. This is an open-source video game released in 2010. Minetest allows players to create and explore a world of blocks generated procedurally. Players can also share their custom-made worlds with other players.

Although Minetest is similar to Roblox, it is more focused on creating and exploring, but Roblox is more focused on building and sharing. Moreover, Minetest is one standalone game, while Roblox comprises many games.

12. Creativerse

If you want to engage in games like Roblox for free, Creativerse is a good option. It was created by Playful Corporation and premiered in 2014. Creativerse allows players to explore, mine, and craft in a randomly generated universe. They can also make and share their worlds with other players.

13. Rising World

If you want online games like Roblox, Rising World will keep you busy. It was built by JIW-Games and launched in 2014. The game is a voxel-based open-world sandbox that is sophisticated graphically for those seeking something different.

Rising World, which is still in early access, allows players freedoms like Roblox within an aesthetically pleasing procedurally generated world. Players can use the over 200 building materials, products, fittings, and furnishings. Additionally, Rising World is regularly updated with fresh content to keep players entertained.

14. Wurm Unlimited

This standalone fantasy sandbox allows players to fully customise their gameplay. Players are in charge of the management server, allowing them to set custom skills, gain rates, creature count, and action speeds. Playing the game gives PvE and PvP experiences in a beautiful world that can be custom-made.

15. PixARK

PixARK is an open-world voxel sandbox survival game similar to ARK: Survival Evolved. The game was created by Snail Games. The block-based game allows players to explore, mine, and craft structures for survival in a procedurally generated universe. They can also make and share their personalised worlds.

PixARK has over 100 creatures players can tame, train, and ride. Users can play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.

Roblox is an open-ended, user-generated online gameplay that allows users to create different games. There are numerous other options players can engage in. If you are looking to diversify when it comes to online gaming, the above are 15 games like Roblox you might enjoy.

