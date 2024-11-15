Jorge Masvidal, popularly known by his stage name Gamebred, is an American professional boxer and former mixed martial artist. He is widely recognised for the fastest knockout in UFC history when he defeated Ben Askren in five seconds at UFC 239. In addition to his illustrious career, do you know who Jorge Masvidal's wife or girlfriend is?

Jorge Masvidal reacts during the Nate Diaz v Jorge Masvidal press event (L). Jorge Masvidal during the UFC 261 press conference. Photo: Kaelin Mendez, Josh Hedges (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jorge debuted in mixed martial arts in 2003 and retired in 2023. Before joining the UFC, he fought in various promotions such as World Victory Road, Bellator, Strikeforce, and Shark Fights, where he showcased his brawling style and knockout power. However, the MMA superstar has kept much of his personal life private.

Profile summary

Full name Jorge Luis Masvidal Nickname Gamebred Gender Male Date of birth 12 November 1984 Age 40 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Jorge Masvidal Sr. Mother Mama Dukes Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 3 High School St. Brendan High School Profession Professional boxer, former mixed martial artist Net worth $6 million Instagram @gamebredfighter X @GamebredFighter

Who is Jorge Masvidal's wife?

The MMA superstar is not married but has been in two serious relationships since rising to fame. These alleged relationships were with the following women:

Iman Kawa

Jorge and Iman are alleged to have dated for ten years. Some sources claimed they were married. Therefore, it's not clear whether they were married or not. They are believed to have parted ways in 2019. Iman is alleged to be the baby mama of the American boxer.

Kawa is the sister of Malki Kawa, an MMA agent and Antony Kawa. She is a professional chef, entrepreneur, and procurement specialist. She is the founder and creator of a cookie brand named Better Than Your Mother's.

Iman has worked alongside Jorge as his chef, preparing strict meals in the run-up to his fights. She is also the CEO of First Round Management, representing some notable names, including Jon Jones, Demetrius Johnson, B.J Penn, and Jorge.

Maritza Collado

There were rumours that he was in a romantic relationship with Maritza Collado. It was after his friend, Colby Covington, known by his stage name Chaos, turned foe during the build-up fight. At the pre-bout press conference of UFC 272, Colby claimed that Maritza Collabo was Jorge's ex-wife and the mother of his kids.

He accused Masvidal of wanting to delete his wife Maritza from history. Below is what he mentioned, as reported by The Sun:

None of these journalists do their job, they talk about I lived on his couch… No bro, I didn't live on his couch, I lived on her couch and I'm talking about his ex-wife, the mother of his children, Maritza, Maritza Collado, Maritza Masvidal, they're still legally married.

Colby added:

Just ask him 'why are you trying to delete Martiza from history, why are you deleting her and wiping her away from the internet. She did so much for us… he was a broke fighter, he was a loser, he didn't have any sponsors, he didn't have you know big money fights at that time, he was an up-and-coming fighter.

I was a broke college kid so I had no money of course…so she gave us this roof over our head, put food on our table, she cleaned the house for us all the time. He gave her two kids and now he is a deadbeat dad, he doesn't want to own up.

Chaos also posted a photo on his Instagram page with Maritza. The photo had a caption that reads:

Out here playing games with Mrs. Masvidal 🎮 Great catching up with you Maritza! #ufc261

However, there is no substantial evidence to support Colby's claims. Many sources claim that the former MMA star has children with Iman Kawa. Neither Jorge nor Maritza confirmed or denied the allegations.

Jorge Masvidal's background

He was born on November 12, 1984, in Miami, Florida, United States. As of 2024, he is 40 years old, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Jorge is an American national of mixed ethnicity. His dad is a Cuban, while his mother is a Peruvian. His parents are Mama Dukes and Jorge Masvidal Sr. Jorge's dad left Cuba in a self-made raft when he was young.

The MMA fighter grew alongside his older brother, John Masvidal, who coined his nickname Gamebred. He began wrestling while studying at St. Brendan High School. However, he was disqualified because of his poor grades. He later began training in mixed martial arts and karate.

What is Jorge Masvidal's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sportskeeda, and Kahawa Tungu, the professional boxer's net worth is alleged to be $6 million. His primary source of income is believed to be earnings from his professional boxing and mixed martial arts.

The former mixed martial artist earned other earnings from a mezcal brand named El Recuerdo de Oaxaca Joven, a bare-knuckle MMA promotion, Gamebred Fighting Championship, and iKON UFC, an MMA promotion.

In addition, Celebrity Net Worth states that he has earned around $5.5 million in salary alone, with his highest payout being his UFC 251 fight against Kamaru Usman, which earned him $1.3 million.

Jorge Masvidal's kids

Jorge is the father of three children: two daughters and a son. The kids' names are not known in the public domain. His kids' baby mama is believed to be Iman Kawa.

The MMA star loves spending most of the time with his kids and refers to them as his support system. In an interview, he disclosed how he spent five painful months in Las Vegas away from his children, who were in Miami. He swore that Nate Diaz, with whom they had a match, would pay for it.

FAQs

Who is Jorge Masvidal? He is an American professional boxer and former mixed martial artist. Where is Jorge Masvidal from? She was born in Miami, Florida, United States. What is Jorge Masvidal's age? The sports personality is 40 years old as of 2024. Who is Jorge Masvidal's daughter? The athlete has two daughters, although their names are unknown to the public. Who is Jorge Masvidal's girlfriend? He seems not to be in a romantic relationship with anyone at the moment. How many children does Jorge Masvidal have? He has three kids: two daughters and a son. Is Jorge Masvidal a millionaire? His net worth is alleged to be $6 million.

Those interested in Jorge Masvidal's wife or girlfriend might have to wait longer because he is unmarried and single. However, he has allegedly been romantically linked with two women, Iman Kawa, with whom he shares three kids and Maritza Collado.

