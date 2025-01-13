The story of Nick Saban's wife Terry Saban and her exemplary picks

Nick Saban’s legacy as a legendary football coach is unmatched. He earned six national titles and left an indelible mark on college sports. While fans admire his coaching brilliance, few know the extraordinary woman who has supported him for over five decades. Terry Saban, Nick Saban’s wife, has not only shared in his victories but also influenced his personal growth and professional decisions.

Terry and Nick attend the 2024 ESPY Awards (L). Nick posing during the Alabama Crimson Tide and South Florida Bulls match (L). Photo: Tommaso Boddi, Brandon Sumrall (modified by author)

Known as "Miss Terry" to Alabama fans, Terry Saban is an accomplished former teacher and philanthropist. Terry is widely admired for her leadership in managing the Nick’s Kids Foundation, which has raised millions for children’s causes. Her sharp insights have influenced Nick’s coaching approach and media presence.

Profile summary

Full name Terry Saban Nickname Miss Terry Gender Female Date of birth 15 January Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Fairmont, West Virginia, USA Current residence Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Nick Saban Children 2 College Kent State University Profession Former teacher

Nick Saban’s wife’s bio

Terry Saban was born in Fairmont, West Virginia, which is also Nick Saban's hometown. She pursued a career in teaching in Virginia. The couple's relationship dates back to the seventh grade when they first met. Nick showed interest in Terry then, but she did not reciprocate his feelings.

While addressing the American Football Coaches Association, Nick Saban reminisced about his early attempts to win Terry’s affection. He said:

When I was a kid growing up, my dad owned a service station, and we lived in the country. And my wife, who I’ve tried to date from the time I was in the seventh grade, she would never ever date me, never ever go out with me.

The prominent coach revealed that Terry was already dating someone else and lived a very different lifestyle compared to his. He said:

She was from the city. She went to East Fairmount. She was the Queen Bee, the drum majorette and all that stuff. I just could not get a date. And here I am, the country bumpkin out here pumping gas every day.

It was not until high school that Terry finally started to notice Nick, leading to the beginning of their lifelong relationship.

When did Terry Saban get married?

Nick and Terry married in December 1971. Reflecting on their marriage, Nick credits Terry with offering invaluable advice in his personal life and professional football career.

What is Nick Saban’s wife’s age?

Terry Saban is in her 70s. She and Nick have been married for over 50 years. Her birthday is 15 January, although her exact birth year remains undisclosed.

Top-5 facts about Terry Saban. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images (modified by author)

When Nick began his coaching career, he struggled with managing his temper, especially during media interactions. helped him improve his public image. Nick admitted:

I changed my whole image as a coach, and it started with changing my image with the media and the people. It helped in so many ways like recruiting, relationships with players... so that's probably one of the most important lessons she ever gave me.

Who are Nick Saban’s kids?

Nick and Terry Saban have two adopted children—Nicholas Saban and Kristen Saban. Here is a closer look at their lives and careers.

Nicholas Saban

The couple's eldest child is Nicholas Saban, born on 28 December 1980. Growing up in a household immersed in football, Nicholas often accompanied his father to practice sessions and games, developing a strong appreciation for the sport.

Despite his exposure to football, Nicholas pursued a career in real estate, where he has built a reputation for dedication and hard work—qualities that mirror his father’s approach to coaching. While he did not follow his father’s coaching path, Nicholas remains passionate about football and enjoys discussing the game with him.

In addition to his real estate career, Nicholas is actively involved in charitable causes. Though he prefers to maintain a low public profile, he occasionally attends family events, football games, and fundraising activities.

Kristen Saban

Kristen Saban, born on 28 December 1985, grew up in a high-profile family and became accustomed to public attention from a young age. She developed a love for sports early on and participated in various athletic activities during her school years.

Kristen works as an event manager at the Bruno Event Team, a sports event planning company based in Birmingham, Alabama. The firm’s clients include the Alabama athletic department, which keeps Kristen closely connected to the Crimson Tide.

The Bruno Event Team also oversees significant events, such as Southeastern Conference tournaments and high-profile golf tournaments, including the U.S. Women’s Open and the U.S. Senior Open.

In addition to her career, Kristen Saban serves on the Board of Directors for the Nick's Kids Foundation, reflecting her dedication to philanthropy. She previously worked as the marketing director for Mercedes-Benz in Birmingham, further highlighting her professional versatility.

Why did Nick and Terry Saban adopt?

Nick and Terry Saban have not publicly discussed their decision to adopt. However, their daughter Kristen has openly embraced her adoption and shared her positive perspective on it.

During an interview with The Next Round on YouTube, Kristen asked whether she had ever considered finding her biological parents. She stated:

I haven't at all (thought of looking for my biological parents)… The only information I have is that the mom was 18, she wanted to go to college, and she wanted me to have a life, so that was great. I've never… I think it was like a closed, private adoption, so there wasn't any information. But seeing a picture would be cool.

Kristen’s comments highlight her gratitude for the opportunities her parents provided and her contentment with the life she has built.

How did Mrs. Terry do with her picks?

Terry Saban showcased her football knowledge during ESPN’s College GameDay picks segment, where she and Nick made predictions about matchups, including Alabama’s clash against Georgia. Both confidently picked the Crimson Tide, who went on to win 41-34 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

However, the couple disagreed on several other games, and the results revealed Terry’s sharp instincts. She correctly predicted seven out of nine games, outperforming Nick, who managed six correct picks.

After Nick’s retirement on 10 January, following six National Championships with Alabama, he joined ESPN’s College GameDay as an analyst. Terry Saban was later introduced as a guest picker, adding excitement to the show.

Speaking ahead of her appearance, Terry expressed confidence in her predictions. She said,

I've already been working on my picks, and I think I'm going to beat Nick [Saban]. I don't know why Nick is so worried about my picks; He keeps wanting to see them. He's just that way. He's very competitive about everything.

Terry’s performance and humorous rivalry with Nick highlighted her keen football insight and competitive spirit, making her a fan favourite on the show.

FAQs

Who is Terry Saban? Terry Saban is Nick Saban’s wife, a former teacher, and a philanthropist involved in charity work. What is Nick Saban’s wife's age? Terry Saban is in her 70s, but her birth year remains undisclosed. Who are Nick Saban’s kids? Nick and Terry Saban have two adopted children—Nicholas Saban, a real estate agent, and Kristen Saban, an event manager. When did Terry Saban get married? Terry Saban married Nick Saban in December 1971, and they have been together for over 50 years. What does Nick Saban’s daughter do? Kristen Saban is an event manager at Bruno Event Team, managing sports events and serving on the Nick's Kids Foundation board. Are Nick and Terry Saban still married? They are still married and have celebrated over five decades.

Nick Saban's wife, Terry Saban, has played a vital role in supporting her husband’s successful college football coach career while building her legacy as a philanthropist. She has dedicated her time to charitable causes through the Nick’s Kids Foundation, leaving a lasting impact on and off the field.

