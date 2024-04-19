Who is Lucy Liu's husband? The legendary actress' relationship history

Lucy Liu is an actress and film producer from the United States of America. She is widely recognised for her roles in various films and TV series, such as Charlie's Angels, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Chicago, and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle. As a successful actress, fans have been curious about her personal life, especially her love life. Who is Lucy Liu's husband?

Lucy Liu attends the "Presence" Premiere (L). The actress in the "Unzipped: An Autopsy Of American Inequality" New York screening (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Bryan Bedder (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lucy Liu has received several accolades, including a Critics' Choice Television Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Seoul International Drama Award. Does Lucy Liu have a husband? Many fans expect the actress to be married or dating, but she doesn't share much about her love life on the internet, as is the case with many celebrities.

Profile summary

Full name Lucy Alexis Liu Gender Female Date of birth 2 December 1968 Age 55 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Jackson Heights, New York, United States Current residence New York City, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Buddhism Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 34-23-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-58-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Tom Liu Mother Cecilia Liu Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 1 School Stuyvesant High School University New York University University of Michigan School of Music Profession Actress, film producer Instagram @lucyliu X (Twitter) TikTok @thelucyliu

Who is Lucy Liu?

Lucy Alexis Liu was born in Jackson Heights, New York, United States. Her parents are Tom Liu and Cecilia Liu. Her father, Tom, was a civil engineer, while her mother, Cecilia, was a biochemist. The American actress was born on 2 December 1968 and is 55 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. She has two older siblings, Jenny and Alex Liu.

Lucy Liu attended Stuyvesant High School. Later, she attended New York University before moving to the University of Michigan, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Asian languages and cultures.

Who is Lucy Liu's husband?

Is Lucy Liu married? The American actress is unmarried and has never been in a marriage before. However, she has been rumoured to be in a few previous relationships over the years. Learn more about the actress’ past relationships below.

George Clooney (2000)

Lucy Liu and George Clooney during the 2000 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, United States. Photo: Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rumours about Lucy Liu dating American actor and filmmaker George Clooney started in 2000. At that time, Clooney had divorced his then-wife, Talia Balsam.

Many believed that Clooney was Lucy Liu’s partner as they were allegedly spotted kissing on New Year's Eve in 2006. However, neither of them has confirmed the dating speculations. George Clooney is married to lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney.

Zach Helm (2002)

Lucy Liu and Zach Helm attend the after-party for Miramaxs' "Kill Bill Vol. 2" at The Ivar on 8 April 2004 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Zack Helm is an American film director, producer, and screenwriter. Lucy and Zach dated from 2002 and got engaged in 2004. However, after their engagement, the couple separated after 5 months.

Will McCormack (2004–2007)

Will McCormack attends the premiere of "Miles To Go" at Arena Cinema Hollywood on 15 May 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Will McCormack is an American actor, producer, and screenwriter. From 2004 to 2007, the American actor was rumoured to be Lucy Liu’s boyfriend. Will has been married to Emily Arlook since 2013, and they have two children.

Noam Gottesman (2014)

Gottesman is an Israeli-American tycoon and hedge fund billionaire. Noam and Liu allegedly dated in 2014. However, their relationship did not last long; they separated in less than a year. The Israeli-American tycoon is married to Bianca Dueñas, and has been together since 2015.

Who is Lucy Liu’s son?

Lucy Liu with her son Rockwell (L). Rockwell in a red robe embellished with golden designs (R). Photo: @lucyliu, @marieclaireau on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American actress has a son, Rockwell, who was born in 2015 via gestational surrogate. In an interview with The Cut, the actress discussed her decision to have a child in her late forties. She expressed her desire to shift the conversation towards exploring the parenting experience.

I didn’t have a plan. I just thought, I want to change the conversation a little bit. I didn’t want to talk about the next project. I felt like I was reading the same script. I got tired of it. I didn’t want the same dialogue…I can think myself out of something easily; if I think too much I won’t do it. It’s better for me to feel something and just go for it. A lot of people read books about parenting. I didn’t do any of that. I was like, When the child is here, I’m just going to.

Is Lucy a lesbian?

Many of the actress’ fans believe that she could be a lesbian as she is also an artist renowned for her lesbian paintings. However, Lucy Liu keeps her private life under wraps. In 2015, the actress addressed allegations regarding her sexuality and shared her perspective on the matter.

I think people sometimes get the wrong impression when they're like, 'Oh, well, so-and-so was straight, and then she was gay, and now she's straight again,' you know? But it's like, how many times do I have to kiss a woman before I'm gay? Everybody wants to label people.

She continued;

Sometimes you just fall in love with somebody, and you're really not thinking about what gender or whatever they happen to be. I think that if I happen to fall in love with a woman, everyone's going to make a big deal out of it. But if I happen to fall in love with a man, nobody cares.

FAQs

Who is Lucy Liu? She is an actress and film producer from the United States. Is Alec Baldwin Lucy Liu’s husband? Alec Baldwin is not Lucy Liu’s husband. He is married to yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin. Is Lucy Liu in a relationship? The American actress is a private person and has not revealed that she is in a relationship as of 2024. How old is Lucy Liu? She is 55 years old as of April 2024. Who is Lucy Liu’s son? The American actress and film producer has a son named Rockwell. What is Lucy Liu’s height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall.

No one holds the position of Lucy Liu's husband as of writing. Not much is known about the American actress’s dating life, as she prefers to stay out of the limelight. However, she has been romantically involved with high-profile guys, such as Noam Gottesman, Will McCormack, George Clooney, and Zach Helm.

Legit.ng recently published Abedi Pele's biography. He is a Ghanaian former professional football player known for playing as an attacking midfielder or forward. The legendary football player hails from Kibi, Eastern Region, Ghana and resides in Accra, Ghana.

Abedi Pele commenced his professional football career with Real Tamale United in Ghana in 1978. He played for Ghana 73 times and is considered the greatest football player in his country's history. The Ghanaian football legend is married to Maha Ayew, a businessperson and director. What is Abedi Pele’s age? All the answers you need about him are in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng