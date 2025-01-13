Sofía Toache is a Mexican model and social media personality. She is widely recognised as Edson Álvarez's wife. Edson Álvarez is a Mexican footballer who is a defensive midfielder for West Ham United and the Mexico national football team. Many are curious about the football player's wife or girlfriend. So, who is Edson Álvarez's wife?

Sofía Toache posing while sitting and wearing a white top (L). Edson Álvarez and his fiancé posing while holding hands (R). Photo: @sofia.toache on Instagram (modified by author)

Sofía Toache came into the limelight following her relationship with Edson Álvarez. She supports the footballer's career and does not shy away from showing how proud she is of him on social media. They have been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2024. Aside from that, what else is there to know about Edson Álvarez's girlfriend?

Full name Sofía Toache Gender Female Date of birth 25 October 1998 Age 26 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Mexico Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Engaged Partner Edson Álvarez Children 1 College Autonomous University of Mexico Profession Model, social media personality Instagram @sofia.toache

She was born on 25 October 1998 in Mexico and currently lives in London, United Kingdom. How old is Sofía Toache? As of January 2025, the social media personality is 26 years old. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. She is Mexican, and her ethnicity is Latina.

Top-5 facts about Sofía Toache. Photo: @sofia.toache on Instagram (modified by author)

Why is Sofía Toache famous?

She is famous as the wife of the Mexican football player Edson Álvarez. Edson is a renowned footballer who plays midfield for West Ham United FC. He joined the club in 2023. The athlete has also played for , including Ajax, Mexico Under 20, and Club América. According to SI, he led Club America to the 2018 Liga MX Apertura.

Aside from being known as the football player's wife, she is a famous model and social media personality with an extensive following on Instagram. She has over 137 thousand followers. She uses the platform to share her modelling shots in swimsuits and other stylish outfits.

Edson Alvarez and Sofía Toache's relationship

She is engaged to Edson Álvarez. The two got engaged on 1 August 2024, and the model shared pictures of their engagement on Instagram. The engagement took place in Bali province in Indonesia.

The couple started dating in June 2018. In a 3 November 2020 interview with Voetbalzone, the football player revealed that he met his girlfriend, now his fiance, when they were in school. After school, they separated but met again and started dating.

They have one daughter, born on 23 October 2019. On 25 December 2019, the football player announced his wife's pregnancy via Instagram post and expressed his excitement at waiting to welcome their daughter.

I want you to know that we love you more than anything, I will do the impossible for a pink planet. You sleep peacefully, my princess; this life is waiting for you, and I am already filling it with joy.

He revealed his daughter's name and birthday during the interview with Voetbalzone.

This is Valentina. Her birthday is 23rd October, my birthday is 24 and the birthday of my girlfriend is 25 of October. She is really nice.

His wife is his number one supporter. According to WHUFC, she and the footballer's parents helped him make one of his best career choices. His wife was also one of the people who encouraged him to choose West Ham United.

It was very easy to choose because the city, Premier League, West Ham is a beautiful and big team with big supporters. For me, it was very easy. I spoke with my wife and my parents, and they said, 'Go there and show what you can do'. I'm super excited to start. I just want to jump on the pitch and show myself.

FAQs

Who is Sofía Toache? She is a Mexican model and Instagram star popularly known as the wife of Edson Álvarez. Where is Sofía Toache from? She was born in Mexico and lives in London with her husband and daughter. What is Sofía Toache's nationality? She is Mexican. How tall is Sofía Toache? The famous model is 5 feet 4 inches (165 centimetres) tall. What is Sofía Toache's age? As of January 2025, the social media star is 26. She was born on 25 October 1998. How long have Sofía Toache and Edson Álvarez been together? The two have been in a relationship since 2018 and engaged in August 2024.

Sofía Toache is a Mexican model and Instagram star who became famous for her relationship with Edson Álvarez. Her husband plays for West Ham United and the Mexican national football team. She has a daughter named Valentina Álvarez.

