Who is Hailey Van Lith's boyfriend? Is Jalen Suggs the lucky guy?

Hailey Van Lith is a renowned American basketball player who plays college basketball for the TCU Horned Frogs. Due to her impressive skills on the court, Hailey’s personal life has become a hot topic, with netizens seeking to uncover her boyfriend’s identity. So, who is Hailey Van Lith's boyfriend?

Jalen Suggs looks on during a game against the New York Knicks (L), and Hailey poses on the Today Show with a medal (R) in France. Photo: Fernando Medina, Kristy Sparow (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hailey Van Lith's boyfriend, Jalen Suggs, has garnered attention for his basketball skills. As a shooting guard for the Orlando Magic, Suggs has made a name for himself in the NBA, while Van Lith shines on the NCAA stage. Despite their public personas, Hailey Van Lith and Jalen Suggs have kept much of their relationship private.

Jalen Suggs’ profile summary

Full name Jalen Rashon Suggs Gender Male Date of birth 3 June 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States Current residence Orlando, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 6’5” Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 205 Weight in kilograms 93 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Larry Suggs Mother Molly Manley Sibling 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Hailey Van Lith Education Minnehaha Academy, Gonzaga University Profession Professional basketball Net worth $5 million Instagram @jalensuggs Facebook @jalensuggsofficial

Who is Hailey Van Lith?

Hailey Van Lith is a popular American college basketball player for the TCU Horned Frogs. She was born to Jessica and Corey Van Lith on 9 September 2001 in Wenatchee, Washington, USA.

Her dad played basketball and baseball at the University of Puget Sound and would train her four to five nights per week. Her mother worked as an interior designer before venturing into business. Van Lith’s parents own a custom home-building business.

Hailey played high school basketball at the Minnehaha Academy, earning a McDonald's All-American award and becoming the all-time leading scorer in Washington state history. She began her collegiate journey at the University of Louisville, where she played for three seasons (2020-2023).

In 2023, Jalen Suggs’ girlfriend transferred to LSU to play her senior season. There, she bagged an impressive average of 11.6 points per game and helped lead them to another Elite Eight appearance before transferring again to TCU for the 2024-25 season. She graduated with a master’s degree in finance from the University of Louisville.

Who is Hailey Van Lith's boyfriend?

Top 5 facts about Jalen Suggs. Photo: Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Hailey Van Lith is dating Jalen Suggs, a popular American basketball player in the National Basketball Association. Jalen Rashon Suggs was born to Larry Suggs and Molly Manley on 3 June 2001 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. His father was an accomplished local athlete.

What does Jalen Suggs do?

Hailey Van Lith's boyfriend is a professional basketball player. Suggs started playing basketball at a young age. He played high school basketball at Minnehaha Academy and played quarterback for SMB Wolfpack. It was a cooperative football team representing Minnehaha Academy and three other private schools.

He plays as a shooting guard for the Orlando Magic of the NBA. After a successful college career at Gonzaga University, he was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

In the three seasons he has been with the Orlando Magic, he has averaged 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is shooting 40.4% from the field and 29.2% from three-point range. In addition to his NBA career, Suggs has represented the United States in international competitions and has helped Team USA win three gold medals.

How did Hailey Van Lith and Jalen Suggs meet?

Hailey Van Lith and her boyfriend Jalen Suggs pose for a photo on the rooftop. Photo: @BroBible (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hailey Van Lith and Jalen Suggs began dating in 2021 when Suggs became a standout player for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. They were often seen together, which fueled rumours about their relationship.

Jalen Suggs confirmed his romantic relationship with Hailey Van Lith through Instagram in July 2021. He commented under a picture of Van Lith, referring to her as "Hey wife," which confirmed rumours about their romantic connection. Additionally, Van Lith supported Suggs during the 2021 NBA Draft, where the Orlando Magic selected him.

FAQs

Who is Hailey Van Lith? She is an American college basketball player who plays for the TCU Horned Frogs. Who is Hailey Van Lith’s boyfriend? The American basketball player is probably dating Jalen Suggs, a shooting guard for the Orlando Magic in the NBA. How old is Jalen Suggs? He is 23 years old as of 2024, having been born on 3 June 2000. Does Jalen Suggs have siblings? He is an older brother to two sisters, Jennica and Jaelle Suggs. What is Jalen Suggs’ height? He is 6 feet 9 inches (196 centimetres) tall. What is Jalen Suggs' net worth? According to Sportskeeda and ClutchPoints, Suggs's alleged net worth is $5 million as of this writing. Is Hailey Van Lith single? There are reports that Hailey Van Lith and Jalen Suggs are separated. However, neither Van Lith nor Suggs has addressed the rumours. What is Jalen Suggs’ current residence? The American star currently resides in Orlando, Florida, SA.

Hailey Van Lith's boyfriend, Jalen Suggs, is a well-known professional basketball player. While they occasionally share glimpses of their life on social media, details remain scarce. Recent reports suggest that they may have parted ways, leaving fans curious about the status of their romance.

Source: Legit.ng