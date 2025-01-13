Storm Reid is a celebrated actress known for captivating performances in critically acclaimed projects like Euphoria and A Wrinkle in Time. Her undeniable talent and charisma have solidified her position as a Hollywood rising star. Achieving this level of success at a young age often requires strong familial support, and Storm is no exception. Who are Storm Reid's parents and siblings?

Storm Reid and her mother, Robyn Simpson Reid, posing for a photo (L). The actress in a form-fitting grey outfit (R). Photo: @stormreid on Instagram, @stormreid on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Beyond her professional achievements, she balances her studies at the University of Southern California with her acting career. She began her acting journey at a young age, earning recognition for her talent in film and television. In addition to acting, she has stepped into filmmaking.

Profile summary

Full name Storm Reid Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 2003 Age 21 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Rodney Reid Mother Robyn Simpson Reid Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Shedeur Sanders School Chesnut Charter Elementary School, Georgia College University of Southern California Profession Actress and producer Instagram @stormreid Facebook @Storm-Reid

Who are Storm Reid's parents?

Storm Reid’s parents are Rodney and Robyn Simpson Reid. Rodney is a personal trainer, while Robyn is a stylist and costume designer in the film industry. Their unique backgrounds have significantly shaped Storm’s upbringing and career path.

The Reid family resides in Los Angeles, California. Rodney and Robyn boldly moved from Georgia to Los Angeles to support Storm’s acting career when she was nine. Storm landed her first television role shortly after in A Cross to Bear.

Storm has often credited her parents’ dedication and belief in her abilities for helping her deliver outstanding performances. She frequently shares how their unwavering support gave her the confidence to shine on screen.

While her father, Rodney, maintains a low profile, her mother, Robyn, is more visible on social media and actively involved in Storm’s life. Robyn frequently accompanies Storm to movie premieres and public events.

When asked about her parents' feelings regarding her Hollywood success, Storm told Teen Vogue:

They’re really proud of me. And that feels good. My mom has always said, if I didn’t want to do it [acting] anymore, then I could just quit, but I haven’t wanted to. I feel like that’s everyone’s outlook. As long as I’m happy, that’s what matters to them.

The mother-daughter bond is evident in their joyous moments together. In August 2022, Storm celebrated buying a house for her mother by sharing photos of Robyn looking delighted. She wrote in a heartfelt Instagram gratitude message:

Had visions of my mom sayin', ‘Wait, this house mine?’ Yep. Sho’ is. We closed on our house today! I can't quite process or express how I’m feeling, but I’m so grateful.

The American actress continued:

Days like today remind me that what is meant for you won't miss you. Hard work pays off. My efforts will not be in vain. I love you forever and ever, mommy. We done built a house, lmao. Crazy. Thank you, @milliondollarliving, for helping us through this process and being there every step of the way. GOD DID IT!

Storm Reid’s siblings

Storm Reid has three siblings: two sisters, Paris and Iman, and a brother, Josh. She is the youngest in her family.

Is Storm Reid Zendaya's sister?

The prominent film producer and Zendaya share a strong bond but are not biological sisters. Their first encounter happened unexpectedly at an ice cream parlour after Storm's family moved to Los Angeles.

Their friendship grew deeper when they co-starred in HBO’s Euphoria. In the series, Storm plays Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Rue Bennett, portrayed by Zendaya. Beyond their on-screen connection, Storm considers Zendaya a mentor and big sister figure.

In a London Evening Standard interview, Storm revealed:

I already have two big sisters but consider her the third...I’m glad to have her in my corner — she’s been an inspiration for me since I was young. I always wanted to do what she does, so now having an actual relationship with her is really cool to me.

FAQs

Who is Storm Reid? She is an American actress and producer known for her roles in A Wrinkle in Time and HBO’s Euphoria. Who are Storm Reid’s siblings? She has three siblings: two sisters, Paris and Iman Reid, and a brother, Josh Reid. What is Storm Reid’s ethnicity? Storm Reid is of African-American ethnicity, as her parents are both African-American. She proudly embraces her heritage and advocates for social justice and racial equality. Who is Storm Reid’s dad? Her father is Rodney Reid, a personal trainer. Who is Storm Reid’s sister? Reid has two sisters, Paris and Iman Reid. What does Storm Reid’s mom do? Her mom, Robyn Simpson Reid, is a stylist and costume designer with connections to the film industry. Is Storm Reid Zendaya's sister? No, Storm Reid and Zendaya are not biological sisters.

Storm Reid's parents, Rodney and Robyn Simpson Reid have been instrumental in shaping her career and personal growth. Their unwavering support and guidance have helped Storm navigate Hollywood's challenges while remaining grounded.

Legi.ng recently published Kristen Saban's biography. Despite her father’s fame, Kristen has built a thriving career of her own. Raised in Alabama, Kristen discovered her passion for sports and event management early on.

Kristen Saban is an event manager at the Bruno Event Team, a sports event planning company in Birmingham. She also serves on the Board of Directors for Nick's Kids Foundation, showcasing her dedication to philanthropy. But one question lingers: Is Nick Saban's daughter adopted?

Source: Legit.ng