How Collin Morikawa's parents and brother inspire the pro golfer

Collin Morikawa is a celebrated PGA Tour champion. His career highlights include winning the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. However, behind his success lies the strong foundation provided by Collin Morikawa's parents, who guided him through his early golfing experiences. Who are the PGA Tour champion’s parents, and how have they influenced his golf career?

Collin Morikawa has won five PGA Tours and made history as the first American to win the Race to Dubai on the European Tour. Supported by his loving family, especially his parents and brother, Morikawa continues to inspire young athletes and redefine success in the sport.

Profile summary

Full name Collin Morikawa Gender Male Date of birth 6 February 1997 Age 27 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 160 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Blaine Morikawa Mother Debbie Morikawa Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Katherine Zhu School La Cañada High School College University of California Profession Professional golfer Instagram @collin_morikawa

Who are Collin Morikawa’s parents?

The Californian professional golfer Collin Morikawa comes from a supportive and loving family often seen cheering him on during his games. His mother, Debbie Morikawa, is a USC alumnus who co-manages a laundry business with her husband in California.

Collin’s father, Blaine Morikawa, traces the golfer’s heritage to Hawaii. Reflecting on his upbringing, the 2019 Barracuda Champion, during an interview with Sky Sports, the professional golfer shared that his parents’ unwavering support shaped his outlook and fuelled his passion for golf.

The golf player opened up about his experience of being brought up in a well-off family. He said:

We never had to think about money growing up, never had to think about what we were having for dinner. I wasn’t a kid that wanted many things; I never asked for a lot. But if I did need something or I did want something, I was very lucky to have parents who were able to afford stuff like that.

Blaine and Debbie greatly influenced Collin’s journey into professional golf. At just five years old, they persuaded the Scholl Canyon’s junior golf camp administration to allow their son to join.

Although many instructors wanted to coach him, the family chose someone with whom Collin felt a genuine connection. Their encouragement and belief in his talent were instrumental in shaping his path as a golfer.

Are Collin Morikawa's parents Japanese?

Collin Morikawa’s father, Blaine, is of Japanese descent, while his mother, Debbie, has Chinese roots. Despite her Chinese heritage, Debbie holds American citizenship, and Collin, born and raised in Los Angeles, California, is also a U.S. citizen.

During a 5 November 2020 interview with Sky Sports, Collin reflected on embracing his heritage. He wanted to explore Japan and connect with his cultural roots during the Zozo Championship. Collin described his experience, saying:

I may be American, and obviously I represent the United States, but it was so cool going to Japan last year for the Zozo Championship and seeing people recognising me a little bit easier than they might have out here at a regular PGA Tour event in who-knows-where.

He added:

My dad is a Japanese-American from Hawaii, and my mom is a Chinese-American from California, but the fans there could still see that they are similar to me, and there’s a sense of pride in that. They can see that someone like them has been able to succeed out here on the PGA Tour.

Collin’s connection to Japan strengthened further when he visited the country with his family. During a 29 October 2020 interview with the US-Japan Council, he shared his thoughts on this experience:

When you go over there – and that was the first time I was there – there was an instant connection, and that was something I had never felt; it felt amazing… I felt that love. I felt that this is where my heritage and my life has started.

What is Collin Morikawa’s ethnicity?

Collin Morikawa is of Asian descent with Chinese-Japanese roots and holds American nationality. He takes pride in his multicultural heritage and hopes to inspire diversity in golf through his success on the PGA Tour. In the aforementioned 2020 Sky Sports interview, Morikawa expressed his desire to be a positive influence on younger fans:

So yes, I’m American and I fully embrace that, but it’s cool to see other people look at me—and maybe even look at me as a role model, even though I’m only 23—and use that as their inspiration… I hope! It’s crazy to think about that because I feel so young. I feel like them; I feel like a kid.

Collin Morikawa’s grandparents

Collin Morikawa’s paternal grandparents emigrated from Japan to Maui, Hawaii. They were born and raised in the historic Lahaina Town, where the family once owned “The Morikawa Restaurant.” The restaurant operated during the 1950s and ’60s.

While some of his relatives have relocated to Oahu, others still reside in Maui. Tragically, the Morikawa family restaurant was destroyed by wildfires in August 2023. Morikawa addressed the devastating loss and its impact on the town, clarifying that his father’s side grew up there,

It’s devastating what we’ve been able to … what we’ve been seeing. The before-and-after photos are just heartbreaking, knowing that my entire dad’s side of the family grew up there.

He added:

My grandparents were born in Lahaina. We had the restaurant out there. That’s what the photo was. We went there as kids. It’s a special place. It’s amazing how many things you take for granted really in life, and when you see that, it’s just heartbreaking.

Does Collin Morikawa have siblings?

Collin has one younger brother, Garrett Morikawa. Unlike Collin, Garrett has a greater passion for soccer than golf. Despite pursuing different interests, Collin Morikawa's brother chose a similar academic path. He enrolled at the University of California, studying business marketing and management. He is set to graduate in 2025.

FAQs

Who is Collin Morikawa? He is a professional golfer from California who competes on the PGA Tour. What does Collin Morikawa’s mother do? His mother, Debbie Morikawa, is a USC alumnus who co-owns a laundry business in California with her husband. What is Collin Morikawa’s ethnicity? He is of Chinese-Japanese descent and holds American nationality. Who is Collin Morikawa’s father? His father is Blaine Morikawa. What nationality are Collin Morikawa's parents? Both parents are American citizens with Japanese and Chinese roots. How old is Collin Morikawa? The is 26 years old as of 2025. Who is Collin Morikawa’s brother? His brother, Garrett Morikawa, is a soccer enthusiast and a business student at the University of California.

Collin Morikawa’s parents, Blaine and Debbie, played a critical role in shaping his career. They supported his passion for golf early on, laying the foundation for his success. Their multicultural background has also inspired Collin to embrace his heritage and represent diversity on the PGA Tour.

