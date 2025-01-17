Who is Charley Hull's husband or boyfriend since her split with Ozzie Smith?

Charley Hull is an English professional golfer best known for her success playing in the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open, the Ladies PGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour. As an athletic icon, her personal life has received significant scrutiny with fans eager to know about her romantic life. Who is Charley Hull's husband or boyfriend?

In addition to her golfing achievements, Hull's personal life receives constant public scrutiny and coverage, clearly reflecting her fame and popularity. Here are details of Charley Hull's relationship status following her split from Ozzie.

Full name Charley Esmee Hull Nickname Hot John Daly Gender Female Date of birth 20 March 1996 Age 28 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Kettering, United Kingdom Residence Florida, United States of America Northamptonshire, United Kingdom Nationality English Ethnicity English-Polish Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Height in centimetres 168 Height in feet 5'5" Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Basienka Hull Father Dave Hull Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Profession Professional golfer Years active 12 Net worth $9 million Instagram @charley.hull Facebook @hullcharley

Who is Charley Hull?

The professional golf player was born and raised in Kettering, England, to Basienka and Dave Hull. Born on 20 March 1996, she is 28 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Her father, Dave Hull, introduced her to golf at the age of two. Her mother, Basienka Hull, a county-level tennis player, was also instrumental in her success as a pro golfer.

At thirteen, she left school to be homeschooled and to begin her amateur career. She turned pro in January 2013 and made her pro debut a month later at the Solheim Cup debut in Colorado at 17.

Who is Charley Hull's husband?

Hull is not married at the time of this writing. In a 2024 Instagram story, she announced her dating status. The post, which contained her picture, was captioned;

Had the best year with my ❤️ can’t wait for 2025. He’s truly spoilt me on this holiday.

Who is Charley Hull's new boyfriend?

Hull has kept a tight lid on her partner's identity. A 2024 report by The Sun suggested that her new mystery man is Geordie Shore's star, Gaz Beadle. According to the publication, an unnamed source revealed details of the relationship, saying;

Gaz has made no secret of his love of golf and seems to have found his perfect match in Charley. She is at the top of her game and Gaz is enjoying getting on the course with her to pick up new skills.

While Hull has made Instagram posts acknowledging her relationship status, she has not acknowledged that it is Gaz. She has also not posted his photos or name.

Why did Charley Hull and Ozzie Smith break up?

Charley Hull and Ozzie Smith divorced in 2021 after two years of marriage. They cited the challenges of maintaining a high-profile relationship and their demanding schedules as reasons for their split.

FAQs

Is Charley Hull in a relationship? Her recent Instagram posts suggest that she is in a relationship. Who is Charley Hull dating? The English golfer has not revealed the identity of her romantic partner. Is Charley Hull still married? She is not married at the time of this writing. Who is Charley Hull's ex-husband? The six-time Solheim Cup winner was married to mixed martial artist Ozzie Smith. When did Charley Hull and Ozzie Smith split up? The celebrity couple divorced in 2021 after two years together. Does Charley Hull have kids? At the time of writing, the pro-golfer has no children.

The wait to uncover who Charley Hull's husband is will certainly take longer than many fans expect. At the time of writing, the two-time International Crown winner has not confirmed any rumours, whispers, or speculations about her romantic life.

