Longevity and durability are key factors in determining the most reliable SUV of all time. From adventurous off-road beasts to dependable family hauliers, some SUVs stand out for their ability to last a lifetime. This post unveils the most reliable SUVs of all time and why they are worth your investment.

The most reliable SUVs: (L-R) 2010 Lexus RX, 2018 Lexus GX, and 2011 Honda CR-V. Photo: @marketplace on Facebook, @_cyrusautos on Instagram (modified by author)

In compiling the list of the most reliable SUVs of all time, we used reliability scores, durability metrics, and ownership insights available as of 2024. We recognise that rankings may evolve as newer models are introduced. This list was crafted using insights from trusted sources, including SlashGear, TopSpeed, and U.S. News & World Report.

Top 20 most reliable SUVs of all time

Choosing a reliable SUV is more than style and features.. The most reliable SUVs offer dependable performance, whether for city driving, long road trips, or off-road adventures. Here are the top vehicles that have earned a reputation for excellence worldwide.

Rank SUV model Power reliability score 1 2010 Lexus RX 93/100 2 2018 Lexus GX 91/100 3 2018 BMW X3 90/100 4 2016 Chevrolet Equinox 90/100 5 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser 90/100 6 2018 Buick Envision 90/100 7 2011 Honda CR-V 90/100 8 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK 89/100 9 2013 Nissan Murano 88/100 10 2015 Lincoln MKX 88/100 11 2015 Chevrolet Traverse 88/100 12 2019 Buick Encore 88/100 13 2019 Kia Sportage 88/100 14 2008 Subaru Forester 88/100 15 2017 Toyota 4Runner 88/100 16 2018 Toyota RAV4 88/100 17 2016 BMW X3 86/100 18 2018 Toyota Highlander 86/100 19 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 86/100 20 2018 Toyota C-HR 79/100

20. 2018 Toyota C-HR

The 2018 Toyota C-HR can last over 200,000+ miles with regular maintenance. Photo: @MiggysAutoSales on Facebook (modified by author)

Power reliability score: 79/100

79/100 Fuel efficiency: 27 mpg city / 31 mpg highway

27 mpg city / 31 mpg highway Warranty coverage: 3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain

3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity: 200,000+ miles with regular maintenance

200,000+ miles with regular maintenance Model and year range: 2018-2023

The 2018 Toyota C-HR earns a reliability score of 79/100 for its solid build quality and low maintenance needs. Its efficient engine and safety features, including adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning, make it a practical urban SUV.

19. 2016 BMW X3

The 2016 BMW X3 has a power reliability of 86/100. Photo: @marketplace on Facebook (modified by author)

Power reliability score: 86/100

86/100 Fuel efficiency: 22 mpg city / 29 mpg highway

22 mpg city / 29 mpg highway Warranty coverage: 4 years/50,000 miles basic and powertrain

4 years/50,000 miles basic and powertrain Mileage longevity: 200,000+ miles with diligent care

200,000+ miles with diligent care Model and year range: 2014-2017

The 2016 BMW X3’s reliability score of 86/100 reflects its sturdy engineering and refined performance. This luxury SUV combines a responsive engine with agile handling for an enjoyable driving experience. Its warranty and consistent maintenance can help the X3 achieve a long lifespan.

18. 2018 Toyota Highlander

Power reliability score: 86/100

86/100 Fuel efficiency: 21 mpg city / 27 mpg highway

21 mpg city / 27 mpg highway Warranty coverage : 3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain

: 3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity: 250,000+ miles with regular upkeep

250,000+ miles with regular upkeep Model and year range: 2014-2019

With a reliability score of 86/100, the 2018 Toyota Highlander is a standout family SUV known for its durability and versatility. The Highlander's V6 engine provides dependable performance for long distances. Toyota's strong warranty and long lifespan of over 250,000 miles make this a solid and reliable investment.

17. 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is known for its efficient engines and modern safety tech. Photo: @aquird on Instagram (modified by author)

Power reliability score: 86/100

86/100 Fuel efficiency: 22 mpg city / 29 mpg highway

22 mpg city / 29 mpg highway Warranty coverage: 5 years/60,000 miles basic, 10 years/100,000 miles powertrain

5 years/60,000 miles basic, 10 years/100,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity: 200,000+ miles with routine maintenance

200,000+ miles with routine maintenance Model and year range: 2019-2023

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe’s reliability score of 86/100 highlights its consistent performance. The Santa Fe features a comfortable interior, efficient engines, and modern safety tech. Regular upkeep can extend its lifespan beyond 200,000 miles, making it a reliable and affordable choice.

16. 2013 Nissan Murano

The 2013 Nissan Murano can surpass 200,000 miles with proper maintenance. Photo: @marketplace on Facebook (modified by author)

Power reliability score : 88/100

: 88/100 Fuel efficiency: 18 mpg city / 24 mpg highway

18 mpg city / 24 mpg highway Warranty coverage: 3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain

3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity : 200,000+ miles with regular care

: 200,000+ miles with regular care Model and year range: 2009-2014

With a reliability score of 88/100, the 2013 Nissan Murano stands out for its durability and smooth performance. Its V6 engine delivers consistent power, making it stand out as one of the most luxurious vehicles. Nissan’s reputation for reliable engineering helps the Murano surpass 200,000 miles with proper maintenance.

15. 2015 Lincoln MKX

The black 2015 Lincoln MKX is known for its spacious, upscale interior and smooth ride. Photo: @marketplace on Facebook (modified by author)

Power reliability score: 88/100

88/100 Fuel efficiency: 18 mpg city / 26 mpg highway

18 mpg city / 26 mpg highway Warranty coverage: 4 years/50,000 miles basic, 6 years/70,000 miles powertrain

4 years/50,000 miles basic, 6 years/70,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity: 200,000+ miles with diligent care

200,000+ miles with diligent care Model and year range: 2011-2015

The 2015 Lincoln MKX earns a reliability score of 88/100 with its strong build quality and luxurious features. The spacious, upscale interior and smooth ride make it ideal for long journeys. Regular maintenance can help the MKX achieve a lifespan beyond 200,000 miles, making it a reliable luxury SUV.

14. 2015 Chevrolet Traverse

The 2015 Chevrolet Traverse has a reliability score of 88/100. Photo: @marketplace on Facebook (modified by author)

Power reliability score: 88/100

88/100 Fuel efficiency: 17 mpg city / 24 mpg highway

17 mpg city / 24 mpg highway Warranty coverage: 3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain

3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity: 200,000+ miles with proper care

200,000+ miles with proper care Model and year range: 2009-2017

The 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, with a reliability score of 88/100, offers durability and spacious practicality. Its V6 engine provides reliable performance for daily driving and long trips. With proper upkeep, it can exceed 200,000 miles.

13. 2019 Buick Encore

Power reliability score: 88/100

88/100 Fuel efficiency: 25 mpg city / 30 mpg highway

25 mpg city / 30 mpg highway Warranty coverage: 4 years/50,000 miles basic, 6 years/70,000 miles powertrain

4 years/50,000 miles basic, 6 years/70,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity: 200,000+ miles with routine maintenance

200,000+ miles with routine maintenance Model and year range: 2013-2022

The 2019 Buick Encore’s reliability score of 88/100 highlights its dependable performance. Its efficient turbocharged engine and nimble handling make it ideal for city driving. The Encore features a quiet, upscale interior and modern tech options.

12. 2019 Kia Sportage

The 2019 Kia Sportage's efficient engines offer everyday convenience. Photo: @royal_motors507 on Instagram (modified by author)

Power reliability score: 88/100

88/100 Fuel efficiency: 23 mpg city / 30 mpg highway

23 mpg city / 30 mpg highway Warranty coverage: 5 years/60,000 miles basic, 10 years/100,000 miles powertrain

5 years/60,000 miles basic, 10 years/100,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity: 200,000+ miles with consistent care

200,000+ miles with consistent care Model and year range: 2017-2022

With a reliability score of 88/100, the 2019 Kia Sportage stands out for its strong warranty and durable design. The spacious cabin, user-friendly tech, and efficient engines offer everyday convenience. Kia’s industry-leading powertrain warranty ensures lasting confidence.

11. 2008 Subaru Forester

The 2008 Subaru Forester has a lifespan of over 250,000 miles. Photo: Bill Pugliano

Power reliability score: 88/100

88/100 Fuel efficiency: 20 mpg city / 26 mpg highway

20 mpg city / 26 mpg highway Warranty coverage : 3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain

: 3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity : 250,000+ miles with proper upkeep

: 250,000+ miles with proper upkeep Model and year range: 2003-2008

The 2008 Subaru Forester earns a reliability score of 88/100 thanks to its durable construction and all-wheel-drive capability. Its rugged design, combined with Subaru's engineering, ensures a lifespan of over 250,000 miles.

10. 2017 Toyota 4Runner

The 2017 Toyota 4Runner has a power reliability score of 88/100. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Power reliability score: 88/100

88/100 Fuel efficiency: 17 mpg city / 21 mpg highway

17 mpg city / 21 mpg highway Warranty coverage: 3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain

3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity: 300,000+ miles with regular maintenance

300,000+ miles with regular maintenance Model and year range: 2010-2023

The 2017 Toyota 4Runner earns a reliability score of 88/100 for its rugged durability and off-road capability. It is known for its body-on-frame construction that offers exceptional longevity, often exceeding 300,000 miles with proper care. Its powerful V6 engine and four-wheel-drive options make it ideal for adventurous terrains.

9. 2018 Toyota RAV4

The 2018 Toyota RAV4's 2.5-litre engine offers dependable performance on and off-road. Photo: Bloomberg

Power reliability score: 88/100

88/100 Fuel efficiency: 23 mpg city / 30 mpg highway

23 mpg city / 30 mpg highway Warranty coverage: 3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain

3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity: 250,000+ miles with diligent upkeep

250,000+ miles with diligent upkeep Model and year range: 2013-2018

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 scores 88/100 in reliability due to its strong build quality and fuel efficiency. Its proven 2.5-litre engine offers dependable performance for daily commutes and road trips.

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 was the most popular automobile in U.S. sales. According to Forbes, RAV4 sales increased by about 5% in 2018 to 427,000 units, exceeding the Camry, once Toyota's best-selling vehicle.

8. 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK

Power reliability score: 89/100

89/100 Fuel efficiency: 19 mpg city / 25 mpg highway

19 mpg city / 25 mpg highway Warranty coverage: 4 years/50,000 miles basic and powertrain

4 years/50,000 miles basic and powertrain Mileage longevity: 200,000+ miles with consistent care

200,000+ miles with consistent care Model and year range: 2010-2015

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK achieves a reliability score of 89/100. The GLK features a refined interior and advanced safety tech, offering comfort and security. With regular maintenance, this SUV can comfortably exceed 200,000 miles.

7. 2018 BMW X3

The 2018 BMW X3 has and advanced safety systems and tech options. Photo: Teddyleung

Power reliability score: 90/100

90/100 Fuel efficiency: 22 mpg city / 29 mpg highway

22 mpg city / 29 mpg highway Warranty coverage : 4 years/50,000 miles basic and powertrain

: 4 years/50,000 miles basic and powertrain Mileage longevity : 200,000+ miles with routine care

: 200,000+ miles with routine care Model and year range: 2017-2021

The 2018 BMW X3 earns a reliability score of 90/100. This luxury SUV features powerful engines, responsive handling, and a premium interior. It is among the fastest motor vehicles, with a 0-60 mph time of 6.0 seconds. BMW’s advanced safety systems and tech options enhance driving confidence.

6. 2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox has V6 engines that offer versatility for daily use. Photo: Scott Olson

Source: Getty Images

Power reliability score: 90/100

90/100 Fuel efficiency: 22 mpg city / 32 mpg highway

22 mpg city / 32 mpg highway Warranty coverage: 3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain

3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity: 200,000+ miles with proper care

200,000+ miles with proper care Model and year range: 2010-2017

The 2016 Chevrolet Equinox has a reliability score of 90/100 and stands out for its solid performance and affordability. Its spacious cabin and efficient four-cylinder or V6 engines offer versatility for daily use. With routine care, Many Equinox models reach well over 200,000 miles.

5. 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Power reliability score: 90/100

90/100 Fuel efficiency: 17 mpg city / 20 mpg highway

17 mpg city / 20 mpg highway Warranty coverage: 3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain

3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity: 300,000+ miles with regular upkeep

300,000+ miles with regular upkeep Model and year range: 2007-2014

With a reliability score of 90/100, the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser is renowned for off-road durability and toughness. Its simple mechanics and sturdy construction support a long lifespan, often exceeding 300,000 miles.

4. 2018 Buick Envision

2018 Buick Envision mileage longetivity surpasses 200,000 miles. Photo: @motorcity_la_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Power reliability score : 90/100

: 90/100 Fuel efficiency: 22 mpg city / 29 mpg highway

22 mpg city / 29 mpg highway Warranty coverage: 4 years/50,000 miles basic, 6 years/70,000 miles powertrain

4 years/50,000 miles basic, 6 years/70,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity: 200,000+ miles with diligent care

200,000+ miles with diligent care Model and year range: 2016-2023

The 2018 Buick Envision earns a reliability score of 90/100. Its quiet cabin, efficient engine options, and smooth ride make it ideal for everyday driving. Buick’s generous warranty enhances confidence in its durability. Routine maintenance helps this SUV surpass 200,000 miles.

3. 2011 Honda CR-V

The 2011 Honda CR-V's efficient four-cylinder engine ensures consistent performance. Photo: @autoplanetchandigarh On Instagram (modified by author)

Power reliability score: 90/100

90/100 Fuel efficiency: 21 mpg city / 28 mpg highway

21 mpg city / 28 mpg highway Warranty coverage: 3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain

3 years/36,000 miles basic, 5 years/60,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity: 300,000+ miles with regular maintenance

300,000+ miles with regular maintenance Model and year range: 2007-2011

The 2011 Honda CR-V scores 90/100 for reliability, thanks to its robust build and low maintenance needs. Its efficient four-cylinder engine ensures consistent performance for daily commutes and road trips. With regular care, the CR-V often exceeds 300,000 miles.

2. 2018 Lexus GX

Power reliability score: 91/100

91/100 Fuel efficiency: 15 mpg city / 18 mpg highway

15 mpg city / 18 mpg highway Warranty coverage : 4 years/50,000 miles basic, 6 years/70,000 miles powertrain

: 4 years/50,000 miles basic, 6 years/70,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity: 300,000+ miles with diligent upkeep

300,000+ miles with diligent upkeep Model and year range: 2010-2023

With a reliability score of 91/100, the 2018 Lexus GX combines luxury with exceptional durability. Its body-on-frame construction and powerful V8 engine are ideal for off-road and on-road driving. The GX offers a plush interior with advanced safety features, making it one of the most expensive automobiles on the market.

1. 2010 Lexus RX

The Lexus RX 350 was used for the Vehicle Stability Control and Traction Control exercises at the Lexus Safety Experience in the Soldier Field South Lot in Chicago, Illinois . Photo: Raymond Boyd

Source: Getty Images

Power reliability score: 93/100

93/100 Fuel efficiency: 18 mpg city / 25 mpg highway

18 mpg city / 25 mpg highway Warranty coverage: 4 years/50,000 miles basic, 6 years/70,000 miles powertrain

4 years/50,000 miles basic, 6 years/70,000 miles powertrain Mileage longevity: 300,000+ miles with regular maintenance

300,000+ miles with regular maintenance Model and year range: 2009-2015

The 2010 Lexus RX is one of the most reliable midsize SUVs of all time. It has a stellar reliability score of 93/100. This luxury SUV is known for its smooth ride, refined interior, and dependable V6 engine. Its top-tier build quality and low maintenance needs contribute to its long lifespan of over 300,000 miles.

Which is the most reliable midsize SUV of all time?

The Toyota Highlander consistently ranks as the most reliable midsize SUV ever. It is known for its robust build, fuel-efficient engines, and high reliability scores. With regular maintenance, this vehicle surpasses 300,000 miles.

Which is the most reliable large SUV of all time?

The Toyota Land Cruiser is the most reliable large SUV of all time. With a reputation for durability, it features a rugged body-on-frame construction and powerful engines designed to handle extreme conditions. With proper care, Land Cruisers frequently exceed 400,000 miles.

What is the most reliable older SUV?

The Lexus RX (2010 model) is considered one of the most reliable older SUVs. Its reliability score of 93/100, its V6 engine, luxurious interior, and excellent build quality contribute to its longevity. Many report that these vehicles easily exceed 300,000 miles.

The most reliable SUVs of all time are distinguished by their robust engineering, excellent longevity, and consistent high-performance ratings. Models such as the Toyota Highlander, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Lexus RX stand out due to their durability, low maintenance costs, and high mileage.

