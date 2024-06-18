15 most popular 1920s cars for lovers of vintage vehicles

The 1920s was a transformative decade, with significant technical advances that improved the automobile's functions. These technological advancements were initially introduced in cars in the 1920s, such as vehicles with electric propulsion, four-wheel drive, and even fuel-electric hybrid cars.

This list considers several factors, including car body layout, powertrain, and dimensions. We have used data from motor company websites and other publicly available sources. Note that this list is not all-encompassing and does not follow any specific order.

The most popular 1920s cars

The 1920s cars are still among the most exquisite cars ever produced and designed. They changed the world for decades. They were not just affordable; they were also standout performers. Here are the most popular 1920s cars.

Model Year of manufacture Ford Model T 1927 Duesenberg Model J 1929 Lincoln L series 1920 Rolls-Royce Phantom 1 1925 Bugatti Type 41 Royale 1926 Chrysler Imperial 80 1926 Hispano Suiza H6 1929 Mercedes Benz SSK 1928 Lancia Lambda 1922 Bentley 3-Litre 1921 Duesenberg Model A 1921 Ford Model A 1927 Bugatti Type 35 1924 Chevrolet Series AC International 1929 Cadillac Type V-63 1924

1. Ford Model T

Model: Ford Model T

Ford Model T Year of manufacture: 1927

1927 Company: Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company Engine: 2.9L hp 14

The Ford Model T was the first car produced under mass production between 1908 and 1927 by the Ford Motor Company. It was the first durable, simple-to-operate, and affordable car among middle-class Americans.

Ford's Model T was famous because it was a potent emblem of the modern era in the United States and represented an innovation for the growing middle class.

2. Duesenberg Model J

Model: Duesenberg Model J

Duesenberg Model J Year of manufacture: 1929

1929 Company: Duesenberg

Duesenberg Engine: 7L DOHC Duesenberg straight-8

The Duesenberg Model J combined the elements of an exotic sports car with a fashion statement. The basic eight-cylinder engine generated a startling 265 horsepower.

The car's bodywork came from different custom builders worldwide, so no two were identical. They were so exquisite that only movie stars and business moguls owned them.

3. Lincoln L series

Model: Lincoln L series

Lincoln L series Year of manufacture: 1920

1920 Company: Lincoln Motor Company

Lincoln Motor Company Engine: V8

The Lincoln L series is the first car manufactured by Lincoln Motor Company. It rode a 130-inch wheelbase and 81 horsepower V8 engine

Despite being a new automobile company and a brand-new car, the sales were low, and the design was out of style after it hit the market. A year later, the company went bankrupt and was bought by Ford Motor Company, which turned it into a dominant luxury car.

4. Rolls-Royce Phantom 1

Model: Rolls-Royce Phantom 1

Rolls-Royce Phantom 1 Year of manufacture: 1925

1925 Company: Rolls-Royce Limited

Rolls-Royce Limited Engine: 7.7L six-cylinder

The Phantom succeeded the legendary Rolls Royce 40/50 (Silver Ghost), which had been in production for over 20 years.

The new Phantom was modern and elegant, with disc brakes and an improved 7.7-litre six-cylinder engine. It was manufactured by a Springfield, Massachusetts factory that has produced Rolls Royce since 1921.

5. Bugatti Type 41 Royale

Model: Bugatti Type 41 Royale

Bugatti Type 41 Royale Year of manufacture: 1926

1926 Company: Ettore Bugatti

Ettore Bugatti Engine: Straight-8

In 1926, Bugatti presented the Type 41 Royale, the world's largest and most luxurious car with unimaginable power. It was fit for monarchs, kings, and queens. To put it simply, "Royale" is the royal.

With a length of more than six meters and a wheelbase of 4.3 meters, the Royale was the biggest and most spectacular car ever produced in Molsheim. It was ten times more costly than other Bugatti automobiles.

6. Chrysler Imperial 80

Model: Chrysler Imperial 80

Chrysler Imperial 80 Year of manufacture: 1926

1926 Company: Chrysler

Chrysler Engine: 6.3L Chrysler straight-8

Imperial vehicles were the pinnacle of Chrysler's lineup and were designed to compete with luxury brands like Lincoln and Cadillac. The first Imperials were available as roadsters, sedans, and limousines.

The Imperial 80 was selected to be the pace car for the 14th running of the Indy 500 in 1926. In 1955, Imperial formally established itself as a separate brand.

7. Hispano Suiza H6

Model: Hispano Suiza H6

Hispano Suiza H6 Year of manufacture: 1929

1929 Company: Hispano-Suiza

Hispano-Suiza Engine: Straight 6.6L engine

The Hispano Suiza H6 is a luxury car in France by Hispano Suiza. Introduced at the 1919 Paris Motor Show, the H6 featured an aluminium 6.6-litre straight-six engine. It was the first car in the world to use servo-assisted, light alloy drum brakes on all four wheels.

8. Mercedes Benz SSK

Model: Mercedes Benz SSK

Mercedes Benz SSK Year of manufacture: 1928

1928 Company: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Engine: Supercharged 7.1L SOHC 16

The Mercedes Benz SSK, a short-wheelbase version of the Mercedes Benz model S, was built between 1928 and 1932.

The supercharged 7.1-litre straight-six had a top speed of around 120 mph and was the world's fastest car. The SSK chassis was 19 inches shorter than the Model S and was lighter and more manoeuvrable during racing.

9. Lancia Lambda

Model: Lancia Lambda

Lancia Lambda Year of manufacture: 1922

1922 Company: Lancia

Lancia Engine: Lancia V4

Lancia's Lambda was a technological masterpiece produced from 1922 through 1931. It was the first to employ monocoque construction.

The Lambda was the first with weight-saving technology, decades ahead of other automakers. It broke new ground with its independent front suspension system and was the first automaker to use a V4 engine.

10. Bentley 3-Litre

Model: Bentley 3-Litre

Bentley 3-Litre Year of manufacture: 1921

1921 Company: Bentley Motors Limited

Bentley Motors Limited Engine: 3.0L OHC 4-valve 14

Bentley 3 Litre was the first company car, developed in 1919 by Bentley, and was made available to customers between 1921 and 1929. The Bentley dominated racing and was one of the best vintage cars of the 1920s.

Initially, production was slow, but order books soon began to fill up. Legendary automaker Ettore Bugatti dubbed it "the fastest lorry in the world" because of its size, weight, and speed.

11. Duesenberg Model A

Model: Duesenberg Model A

Duesenberg Model A Year of manufacture: 1921

1921 Company: Duesenberg Automobiles and Motors Company

Duesenberg Automobiles and Motors Company Engine: OHC straight-eight engine

The Duesenberg Model A was the first car in the United States to be produced in series with a straight-eight engine and the first to use hydraulic brakes. It was produced in Indianapolis, Indiana, from 1921 to 1925.

12. Ford Model A

Model: Ford Model A

Ford Model A Year of manufacture: 1927

1927 Company: Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company Engine: Four-cylinder engine

The Ford Model A was introduced to the market in 1927, replacing the Ford Model T. It still had a 4-cylinder engine and a transverse leaf spring suspension. Improvements included evolutionary components like pumped water cooling, sliding gear 3-speed transmission, and coil ignition.

13. Bugatti type 35

Model: Bugatti type 35

Bugatti type 35 Year of manufacture: 1924

1924 Company: Automobiles Ettore Bugatti

Automobiles Ettore Bugatti Engine: 2.0L eight-cylinder

The Bugatti Type 35 made its debut in 1924. It introduced many technical innovations and elevated the art of motor racing to new heights.

The bodywork was low and sleek, and its rear suspension was neatly enclosed within the aluminium alloy panelled ellipsoid body. The Type 35's first engine was a 2.0-litre in-line eight-cylinder, thin-wall, 24-valve engine.

14. Chevrolet Series AC International

Model: Chevrolet Series AC International

Chevrolet Series AC International Year of manufacture: 1929

1929 Company: Chevrolet General Motors

Chevrolet General Motors Engine: OHV 6-cylinder

With the introduction of the AC International in 1929, Chevy outperformed Ford's four-cylinder models thanks to its innovative "Stovebolt" six-cylinder engine. The inline-six's cylinder head bolts, which resembled those on a wood-burning stove and allowed for quieter, more seamless operation than its four-cylinder competitors, gave rise to the nickname "Stovebolt."

15. Cadillac Type V-63

Model: Cadillac Type V-63

Cadillac Type V-63 Year of manufacture: 1924

1924 Company: Cadillac General Motors

Cadillac General Motors Engine: V-8

The 1924 model of the Cadillac V-63, a huge luxury car, replaced the Type 61. The V-63 used an enhanced L-head V8 engine that made Cadillac famous. The primary invention was a cross-plane, which improved smoothness and balance.

What car was popular in the 1920s?

Ford Model T, also known as "Tin Lizzie", was the most popular car in the 1920s. It is because they were cheap and reliable. It was the first car under mass production in the 1920s.

What were the big 3 automobile makers in the 1920s?

Ford, Chrysler, and General Motors were the three big car manufacturers in the 1920s. They were significant employers and accounted for 12.7% of revenue.

Were there luxury cars in the 1920s?

In the 1920s, many luxury and fancy cars were produced, including Bugatti, Rolls Royce, and Mercedes Benz.

What year was the first car made?

In 1886, Carl Benz developed a gasoline-powered automobile. It was a one-cylinder two-stroke unit.

Some of the highly coveted automobiles were made in the 1920s. From a Ford Model T to a Chevrolet series AC international, 1920s cars give vintage lovers a comprehensive list to choose from. Their sophisticated and luxurious outlook appeals to car lovers.

