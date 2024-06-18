Global site navigation

15 most popular 1920s cars for lovers of vintage vehicles
Top Lists

by  Isaac Wangethi 7 min read

The 1920s was a transformative decade, with significant technical advances that improved the automobile's functions. These technological advancements were initially introduced in cars in the 1920s, such as vehicles with electric propulsion, four-wheel drive, and even fuel-electric hybrid cars.

1920s cars: Duesenberg Model J (L), Rolls-Royce Phantom 1 (C), and Ford Model T (L)
Duesenberg Model J (L), Rolls-Royce Phantom 1 (C), and Ford Model T (L) vintage cars. Photo: @ksharon2, @MagnaLumeFilms, @RodneyS92864089 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

This list considers several factors, including car body layout, powertrain, and dimensions. We have used data from motor company websites and other publicly available sources. Note that this list is not all-encompassing and does not follow any specific order.

The most popular 1920s cars

The 1920s cars are still among the most exquisite cars ever produced and designed. They changed the world for decades. They were not just affordable; they were also standout performers. Here are the most popular 1920s cars.

ModelYear of manufacture
Ford Model T1927
Duesenberg Model J1929
Lincoln L series1920
Rolls-Royce Phantom 11925
Bugatti Type 41 Royale1926
Chrysler Imperial 801926
Hispano Suiza H61929
Mercedes Benz SSK1928
Lancia Lambda1922
Bentley 3-Litre1921
Duesenberg Model A1921
Ford Model A1927
Bugatti Type 351924
Chevrolet Series AC International1929
Cadillac Type V-631924

1. Ford Model T

A model 'T' Ford motor-car outside a suburban house
The Ford Model T was the first car the Ford Motor Company produced under mass production. Photo: Three Lions (modified by author)
  • Model: Ford Model T
  • Year of manufacture: 1927
  • Company: Ford Motor Company
  • Engine: 2.9L hp 14

The Ford Model T was the first car produced under mass production between 1908 and 1927 by the Ford Motor Company. It was the first durable, simple-to-operate, and affordable car among middle-class Americans.

Ford's Model T was famous because it was a potent emblem of the modern era in the United States and represented an innovation for the growing middle class.

2. Duesenberg Model J

1929 Duesenberg J. in a beautiful field
The luxurious Duesenberg Model J combined the elements of an exotic sports car with a fashion statement (modified by author)
  • Model: Duesenberg Model J
  • Year of manufacture: 1929
  • Company: Duesenberg
  • Engine: 7L DOHC Duesenberg straight-8

The Duesenberg Model J combined the elements of an exotic sports car with a fashion statement. The basic eight-cylinder engine generated a startling 265 horsepower.

The car's bodywork came from different custom builders worldwide, so no two were identical. They were so exquisite that only movie stars and business moguls owned them.

3. Lincoln L series

A young woman prepares to enter the rear compartment of a 1927 Lincoln L-series town car
The Lincoln L series is the first car manufactured by Lincoln Motor Company. Photo: Underwood Archives
  • Model: Lincoln L series
  • Year of manufacture: 1920
  • Company: Lincoln Motor Company
  • Engine: V8

The Lincoln L series is the first car manufactured by Lincoln Motor Company. It rode a 130-inch wheelbase and 81 horsepower V8 engine

Despite being a new automobile company and a brand-new car, the sales were low, and the design was out of style after it hit the market. A year later, the company went bankrupt and was bought by Ford Motor Company, which turned it into a dominant luxury car.

4. Rolls-Royce Phantom 1

1929 Rolls Royce Phantom 1 hearse outside a large building
Rolls-Royce Phantom 1 was manufactured by a Springfield, Massachusetts factory. Photo: National Motor Museum (modified by author)
  • Model: Rolls-Royce Phantom 1
  • Year of manufacture: 1925
  • Company: Rolls-Royce Limited
  • Engine: 7.7L six-cylinder

The Phantom succeeded the legendary Rolls Royce 40/50 (Silver Ghost), which had been in production for over 20 years.

The new Phantom was modern and elegant, with disc brakes and an improved 7.7-litre six-cylinder engine. It was manufactured by a Springfield, Massachusetts factory that has produced Rolls Royce since 1921.

5. Bugatti Type 41 Royale

1927 Bugatti Type 41 Royale, 2000 parked outside a beautiful greener environment
Bugatti Type 41 Royale was the world's most vital, largest, and most luxurious car with unimaginable power. Photo: National Motor Museum (modified by author)
  • Model: Bugatti Type 41 Royale
  • Year of manufacture: 1926
  • Company: Ettore Bugatti
  • Engine: Straight-8

In 1926, Bugatti presented the Type 41 Royale, the world's largest and most luxurious car with unimaginable power. It was fit for monarchs, kings, and queens. To put it simply, "Royale" is the royal.

With a length of more than six meters and a wheelbase of 4.3 meters, the Royale was the biggest and most spectacular car ever produced in Molsheim. It was ten times more costly than other Bugatti automobiles.

6. Chrysler Imperial 80

Chrysler Imperial 80 on a road
The first Imperials were available as roadsters, sedans, four-door convertible Phaetons, and limousines. Photo: Classic Chrysler Imperial 1924-1933 (modified by author)
  • Model: Chrysler Imperial 80
  • Year of manufacture: 1926
  • Company: Chrysler
  • Engine: 6.3L Chrysler straight-8

Imperial vehicles were the pinnacle of Chrysler's lineup and were designed to compete with luxury brands like Lincoln and Cadillac. The first Imperials were available as roadsters, sedans, and limousines.

The Imperial 80 was selected to be the pace car for the 14th running of the Indy 500 in 1926. In 1955, Imperial formally established itself as a separate brand.

7. Hispano Suiza H6

Hispano Suiza H6 parked with one door open
Hispano Suiza H6 was the first car in the world to use servo-assisted, light alloy drum brakes on all four wheels. Photo: National Motor Museum (modified by author)
  • Model: Hispano Suiza H6
  • Year of manufacture: 1929
  • Company: Hispano-Suiza
  • Engine: Straight 6.6L engine

The Hispano Suiza H6 is a luxury car in France by Hispano Suiza. Introduced at the 1919 Paris Motor Show, the H6 featured an aluminium 6.6-litre straight-six engine. It was the first car in the world to use servo-assisted, light alloy drum brakes on all four wheels.

8. Mercedes Benz SSK

Mercedes Benz SSK Roadster parked in front of a tree
Mercedes Benz SSK Roadster was one of the most respected sports cars of its day. Photo: National Motor Museum (modified by author)
  • Model: Mercedes Benz SSK
  • Year of manufacture: 1928
  • Company: Mercedes-Benz
  • Engine: Supercharged 7.1L SOHC 16

The Mercedes Benz SSK, a short-wheelbase version of the Mercedes Benz model S, was built between 1928 and 1932.

The supercharged 7.1-litre straight-six had a top speed of around 120 mph and was the world's fastest car. The SSK chassis was 19 inches shorter than the Model S and was lighter and more manoeuvrable during racing.

9. Lancia Lambda

Two men on Lancia Lambda
Lancia's new Lambda was a technological masterpiece produced from 1922 through 1931. Photo: DeAgostini (modified by author)
  • Model: Lancia Lambda
  • Year of manufacture: 1922
  • Company: Lancia
  • Engine: Lancia V4

Lancia's Lambda was a technological masterpiece produced from 1922 through 1931. It was the first to employ monocoque construction.

The Lambda was the first with weight-saving technology, decades ahead of other automakers. It broke new ground with its independent front suspension system and was the first automaker to use a V4 engine.

10. Bentley 3-Litre

Bentley 3 litre parked outside a large house fenced
Bentley 3 litre was developed in 1919 by Bentley and was made available to customers between 1921 and 1929. Photo: National Motor Museum (modified by author)
  • Model: Bentley 3-Litre
  • Year of manufacture: 1921
  • Company: Bentley Motors Limited
  • Engine: 3.0L OHC 4-valve 14

Bentley 3 Litre was the first company car, developed in 1919 by Bentley, and was made available to customers between 1921 and 1929. The Bentley dominated racing and was one of the best vintage cars of the 1920s.

Initially, production was slow, but order books soon began to fill up. Legendary automaker Ettore Bugatti dubbed it "the fastest lorry in the world" because of its size, weight, and speed.

11. Duesenberg Model A

View of a Duesenberg automobile parked on the street outside the White House
The Duesenberg Model A was the first car in the United States to use hydraulic brakes. Photo: PhotoQuest (modified by author)
  • Model: Duesenberg Model A
  • Year of manufacture: 1921
  • Company: Duesenberg Automobiles and Motors Company
  • Engine: OHC straight-eight engine

The Duesenberg Model A was the first car in the United States to be produced in series with a straight-eight engine and the first to use hydraulic brakes. It was produced in Indianapolis, Indiana, from 1921 to 1925.

12. Ford Model A

Ford Model A 2-seater of AJ Midgely competing in the Sunbeam Motor Car Club Bognor Trial, 1929
The Ford Model A was introduced to the market in 1927. Photo: National Motor Museum (modified by author)
  • Model: Ford Model A
  • Year of manufacture: 1927
  • Company: Ford Motor Company
  • Engine: Four-cylinder engine

The Ford Model A was introduced to the market in 1927, replacing the Ford Model T. It still had a 4-cylinder engine and a transverse leaf spring suspension. Improvements included evolutionary components like pumped water cooling, sliding gear 3-speed transmission, and coil ignition.

13. Bugatti type 35

Bugatti Type 35 parked outside on a sunny day
The Bugatti Type 35 was designed and built by Ettore Bugatti. Photo: National Motor Museum (modified by author)
  • Model: Bugatti type 35
  • Year of manufacture: 1924
  • Company: Automobiles Ettore Bugatti
  • Engine: 2.0L eight-cylinder

The Bugatti Type 35 made its debut in 1924. It introduced many technical innovations and elevated the art of motor racing to new heights.

The bodywork was low and sleek, and its rear suspension was neatly enclosed within the aluminium alloy panelled ellipsoid body. The Type 35's first engine was a 2.0-litre in-line eight-cylinder, thin-wall, 24-valve engine.

14. Chevrolet Series AC International

High perspective front corner view of a 1929 Chevrolet AC series international at a local car show.
Chevrolet AC series international outperformed Ford's four-cylinder models. Photo: Different_Brian
  • Model: Chevrolet Series AC International
  • Year of manufacture: 1929
  • Company: Chevrolet General Motors
  • Engine: OHV 6-cylinder

With the introduction of the AC International in 1929, Chevy outperformed Ford's four-cylinder models thanks to its innovative "Stovebolt" six-cylinder engine. The inline-six's cylinder head bolts, which resembled those on a wood-burning stove and allowed for quieter, more seamless operation than its four-cylinder competitors, gave rise to the nickname "Stovebolt."

15. Cadillac Type V-63

Cadillac wedding car outside Mexican style building
Cadillac V-63, a huge luxury car, replaced the type 61. Photo: Davidf (modified by author)
  • Model: Cadillac Type V-63
  • Year of manufacture: 1924
  • Company: Cadillac General Motors
  • Engine: V-8

The 1924 model of the Cadillac V-63, a huge luxury car, replaced the Type 61. The V-63 used an enhanced L-head V8 engine that made Cadillac famous. The primary invention was a cross-plane, which improved smoothness and balance.

What car was popular in the 1920s?

Ford Model T, also known as "Tin Lizzie", was the most popular car in the 1920s. It is because they were cheap and reliable. It was the first car under mass production in the 1920s.

What were the big 3 automobile makers in the 1920s?

Ford, Chrysler, and General Motors were the three big car manufacturers in the 1920s. They were significant employers and accounted for 12.7% of revenue.

Were there luxury cars in the 1920s?

In the 1920s, many luxury and fancy cars were produced, including Bugatti, Rolls Royce, and Mercedes Benz.

What year was the first car made?

In 1886, Carl Benz developed a gasoline-powered automobile. It was a one-cylinder two-stroke unit.

Some of the highly coveted automobiles were made in the 1920s. From a Ford Model T to a Chevrolet series AC international, 1920s cars give vintage lovers a comprehensive list to choose from. Their sophisticated and luxurious outlook appeals to car lovers.

