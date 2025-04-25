BBNaija star Tacha has drawn attention with the latest cosmetic procedure she carried out on her face

The reality show star shared a video of the moment she got lip fillers and botox done on her face to look like a Barbie

After Tacha posted the outcome of the face procedure, many netizens reacted by dropping their hot takes

Former BBNaija star Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide has caused a stir on social media over her face after getting lip fillers and Botox done on her face.

The reality show star and media personality who recently relocated to London, and called out Nigerians in the UK for snubbing her, took her fans on the journey of how she got procedures done on her face for her to look like a Barbie.

The video which was posted on Tacha’s social media pages, showed the medical professional injecting her lips and cheeks and forehead with the fillers to remove her smile lines and other creases.

Fans react as Tacha does cosmetic procedure to look like Barbie. Photos: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Tacha shared the outcome of the procedure and noted that her face looked swollen because she needed to let it rest for a few days.

See the viral clip below:

Reactions as Tacha gets face cosmetic procedures

It did not take long for Tacha’s videos to go viral on the internet and it drew the attention of many netizens. A number of them expressed their displeasure with Tacha’s new appearance:

Looking_for_dera said:

“My own is that I don’t even understand what is going on.”

Tgurl_sally said:

“One question, whyyyyy?????”

Glorious_vibez1 wrote:

“Omo girl you naturally beautiful.”

Nneoma_nancy3 said:

“Who noticed that Tacha is no longer looking beautiful like d Tacha that we used to know before..Let’s be sincere to ourself… Tacha doesn’t need all these seriously.”

Matsecooks said:

“Babbyyyyyyy! You are naturally beautiful. Always remember that. 🤗🤗”

According_to_lucci said:

“Never condemn a vanity you couldn’t afford at a point in your life.”

_paul_i said:

“🤣lmao lips come be like zics aloma.”

Chinonsojecintaenimola wrote:

“I thought you dislike all this before?”

Nenyenwarosita said:

“Once you start you get addicted and feel inadequate without enhancement and false looks.”

Sandelacorte said:

“Tacha need to stop all this procedure. It's aging u”

Iyanupetite said:

“Not me checking the profile of people applauding her😂😂😂😂 my conclusion is Toor.”

Tacha fires back at netizen who reacted to her growth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tacha made headlines after she appeared online with her new body. Tacha, known to be a controversial socialite, seemed to have simmered down ever since she relocated to the United Kingdom.

After sharing her new post, many began to comment, and one of her followers said that Tacha was a product of grace and not hard work.

Reacting to his tweet, Tacha shared a lengthy post, where she detailed her journey to stardom. She said:

"Yes life is grace but I put in crazy work! Was teaching in a nursery class @ 14 Sold recharge card @ mumsys store Did hair dressing all through Uni Sold okrika Became a freelance makeup artist Did ushering jobs Hawked eyelashes on the streets of ph Did 2 reality TV shows (The Challenge USA X bbn) Still on my INFLUENCING GRIND, Hustling now in the UK, my dear iTs BOTH “CRAZY HARDWORK” & Grace."

