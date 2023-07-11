10 Redmi phones and prices in Nigeria: latest models to discover

Many phone brands are available in Nigeria, but recently, Redmi has gained immense popularity. Compared to other top phone brands, Redmi phones have some of the best features and are relatively cheaper. If you are on a budget and want a classy phone, you can find an affordable device from the brand. Discover the latest Redmi phones and prices in Nigeria.

A Redmi smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @umangpatel

Source: UGC

Redmi is one of the phone brands that has consistently released new models into the market to meet the preferences of different users. The phones are preferred not only for their features but also their affordability. Here are the latest Redmi phones and their prices in Nigeria.

Latest Redmi phones and prices in Nigeria

What are the most recent Redmi phones in the market, and how much do they cost? Here is a compilation of the latest Redmi phones and prices in Nigeria.

Redmi A2+ (₦67,000)

This model of Redmi was released on 24 March 2023. The smartphone is affordable and has many useful features. It has a large HD+ display unit giving an impressive visual experience that is perfect for videos and pictures. Here are more details of its specifications and price.

Redmi A2+ phone. Photo: @e&lmobile, @khpalwakMobiless on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dimension : 164.9 x 76.8 x 9.1 mm (6.49 x 3.02 x 0.36 in)

: 164.9 x 76.8 x 9.1 mm (6.49 x 3.02 x 0.36 in) SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 6.52 inches

: 6.52 inches Resolution : 720 x 1600 pixels

: 720 x 1600 pixels Operating system : Android 12 or 13

: Android 12 or 13 Internal memory : 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM

: 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM Main camera : 8 MP (wide), 0.08 MP (depth)

: 8 MP (wide), 0.08 MP (depth) Selfie camera : 5 MP

: 5 MP Battery : Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable Colours : Aqua Blue, Classic Black, Sea Green

: Aqua Blue, Classic Black, Sea Green Price: ₦67,000

Redmi Note 12S (₦195,000)

This device is among the best Redmi phones in Nigeria. Released on 6 March 2023, Redmi Note 12S boasts a powerful processor enabling it to execute tasks quickly. Therefore, it is an ideal smartphone for gaming, and its high storage capacity allows it to store a lot of data. Here is a look at its notable specifications and approximate cost.

Redmi Note 12S phone. Photo: @joanondigo, @mobiledevice.com.pk on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dimension : 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 in)

: 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 in) SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : AMOLED

: AMOLED Size : 6.43 inches

: 6.43 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 1080 x 2400 pixels Operating system : Android 13

: Android 13 Internal memory : 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

: 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main camera : 108 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultra wide), 2 MP (macro)

: 108 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultra wide), 2 MP (macro) Selfie camera : 16 MP (wide)

: 16 MP (wide) Battery : Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable Colours : Onyx Black, Ice Blue, Pearl Green

: Onyx Black, Ice Blue, Pearl Green Price: ₦195,000

Redmi Note 12 4G (₦119,000)

Redmi Note 12 4G first hit the market on 23 March 2023, making it one of the latest models. Its AMOLED display, powerful camera, and stylish design make it stand out. Find more of its impressive specifications and price below.

Redmi Note 12 4G phone. Photo: @segunifeoluwa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dimension : 165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm (6.52 x 2.99 x 0.31 in)

: 165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm (6.52 x 2.99 x 0.31 in) SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : AMOLED

: AMOLED Size : 6.67 inches

: 6.67 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 1080 x 2400 pixels Operating system : Android 13

: Android 13 Internal memory : 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM Main camera : 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultra wide), 2 MP (macro)

: 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultra wide), 2 MP (macro) Selfie camera : 13 MP (wide)

: 13 MP (wide) Battery : Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable Colours : Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue

: Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue Price: ₦119,000

Redmi 12C (₦128,999)

Redmi 12 C was released on 31 December 2022. Even though it may not fall under the high-end phone category, it has impressive features that make it a good buy. It comes in five different versions, and you can pick the one that suits you. Here are its specifications and price.

Redmi 12C phone. Phone: @newcityworld, @phone_kenya_ on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dimension : 168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm (6.65 x 3.01 x 0.35 in)

: 168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm (6.65 x 3.01 x 0.35 in) SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 6.71 inches

: 6.71 inches Resolution : 720 x 1650 pixels

: 720 x 1650 pixels Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Internal memory : 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

: 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM Main camera : 50 MP (wide), 0.08 MP (depth)

: 50 MP (wide), 0.08 MP (depth) Selfie camera : 5 MP (wide)

: 5 MP (wide) Battery : Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable Colours : Graphite Gray, Ocean Blue, Mint Green, Lavender Purple

: Graphite Gray, Ocean Blue, Mint Green, Lavender Purple Price: ₦128,999

Redmi Note 11 (₦132,000)

The Redmi Note 11 phone was released on 26 January 2022. It has an AMOLED display giving high-quality displays and enough brightness. Its operating system is Android 11, upgradable to Android 13. Below are its key specifications and estimated cost.

Redmi Note 11 smartphone. Phone: @majorieabarcacadampog, @luigicomia on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date : 26 January 2022

: 26 January 2022 Dimension : 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 in)

: 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 in) SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : AMOLED

: AMOLED Size : 6.43 inches

: 6.43 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 1080 x 2400 pixels Operating system : Android 11, upgradable to Android 13

: Android 11, upgradable to Android 13 Internal memory : 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

: 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM Main camera : 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

: 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Selfie camera : 13 MP (wide)

: 13 MP (wide) Battery : Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable Colours : Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, Star Blue

: Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, Star Blue Price: ₦132,000

Redmi Note 12 Pro (₦230,000)

It came into the market on 27 October 2022. Redmi Note 12 Pro is a decent device offering high-definition resolution, a clear front and back camera, and adequate storage. It has four versions with different storage capacities. Here are its key features and approximate price.

Redmi Note 12 Pro smartphone. Photo: @rheasegura, @limutechnologies on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dimension : 163 x 76 x 8 mm (6.42 x 2.99 x 0.31 in)

: 163 x 76 x 8 mm (6.42 x 2.99 x 0.31 in) SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : OLED

: OLED Size : 6.67 inches

: 6.67 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 1080 x 2400 pixels Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Internal memory : 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

: 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM Main camera : 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro)

: 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro) Selfie camera : 16 MP (wide)

: 16 MP (wide) Battery : Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable Colours : Stardust Purple, Frosted Blue, Onyx Black, White

: Stardust Purple, Frosted Blue, Onyx Black, White Price: ₦230,000

Redmi Note 10S (₦199,999)

Released on 28 April 2021, this device is an excellent choice if you are a photographer and gaming enthusiast. It has a powerful camera for quality pictures and videos. It operates on an octa-core processor that can handle multiple tasks and gaming. It has five versions with different storage capacities. Have a look at its details, including the estimated price.

Redmi Note 10S smartphone. Photo: @xiaomiphilippines, @ainalalif on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dimension : 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm (6.32 x 2.93 x 0.33 in)

: 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm (6.32 x 2.93 x 0.33 in) SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : AMOLED

: AMOLED Size : 6.43 inches

: 6.43 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 1080 x 2400 pixels Operating system : Android 11

: Android 11 Internal memory : 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

: 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM Main camera : 64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

: 64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Selfie camera : 13 MP (wide)

: 13 MP (wide) Battery : Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable Colours : Deep Sea Blue (Ocean Blue), Shadow Black (Onyx Gray), (Frost White) Pebble White

: Deep Sea Blue (Ocean Blue), Shadow Black (Onyx Gray), (Frost White) Pebble White Price: ₦199,999

Redmi A1+ (₦87,500)

This model of Redmi phone was released on 23 September 2022. It is a budget Android phone with decent features that can serve you well. Here is a list of its specifications and price.

Redmi A1+ smartphone. Photo: @yuanlee, @xiaominepal on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dimension : 164.9 x 76.8 x 9.1 mm (6.49 x 3.02 x 0.36 in)

: 164.9 x 76.8 x 9.1 mm (6.49 x 3.02 x 0.36 in) SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 6.52 inches

: 6.52 inches Resolution : 720 x 1600 pixels

: 720 x 1600 pixels Operating system : Android 12 (Go edition)

: Android 12 (Go edition) Internal memory : 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM

: 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM Main camera : 8 MP (wide), 0.08 (depth)

: 8 MP (wide), 0.08 (depth) Selfie camera : 5 MP

: 5 MP Battery : Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable Colours : Light Green, Light Blue, Black

: Light Green, Light Blue, Black Price: ₦87,500

Redmi 12 (₦130,000)

This model is one of the most recent Redmi models in the market, released on 15 June 2023, with about three versions. You will be impressed by its camera quality, long-life battery, and high-performance processor. Below are its notable features and approximate cost.

Redmi 12 smartphone. Photo: @mymobilemag on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dimension : 168.6 x 76.3 x 8.2 mm (6.64 x 3.00 x 0.32 in)

: 168.6 x 76.3 x 8.2 mm (6.64 x 3.00 x 0.32 in) SIM card : Hybrid Dual SIM

: Hybrid Dual SIM Display : IPS LCD

: IPS LCD Size : 6.79 inches

: 6.79 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2460 pixels

: 1080 x 2460 pixels Operating system : Android 13

: Android 13 Internal memory : 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main camera : 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro)

: 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro) Selfie camera : 8 MP (wide)

: 8 MP (wide) Battery : Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable Colours : Midnight Black, Sky Blue, Polar Silver

: Midnight Black, Sky Blue, Polar Silver Price: ₦130,000

Redmi Note 11S (₦191,500)

This sleek phone was released on 26 January 2022. It comes in three versions with different storage capacities. It also has a powerful camera and processor capable of performing multiple tasks. Below are its notable features that make it a buy.

Redmi Note 11S smartphone. Photo: @Eiyphol, @jnlynmrtn on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dimension : 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 in)

: 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 in) SIM card : Dual SIM

: Dual SIM Display : AMOLED

: AMOLED Size : 6.43 inches

: 6.43 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 1080 x 2400 pixels Operating System : Android 11

: Android 11 Internal memory : 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

: 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM Main camera : 108 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

: 108 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Selfie camera : 16 MP (wide)

: 16 MP (wide) Battery : Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable

: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable Colours : Graphite Grey, Pearl White, Twilight Blue

: Graphite Grey, Pearl White, Twilight Blue Price: ₦191,500

The preferences of phone users keep changing, and that is why phone manufacturers release the latest models. Redmi has affordable feature-packed phones that compete with other expensive phone brands. From the above compilation of the latest Redmi phones and prices in Nigeria, you can select a suitable phone at an affordable price.

Legit.ng recently published reasons why your phone could be charging slowly. A slow-charging phone can be frustrating, especially when you want to use your phone urgently or have a place to go.

What makes your phone charge slowly? Many reasons could lead to a phone charging slowly. Here are possible reasons why your phone is struggling to charge.

Source: Legit.ng