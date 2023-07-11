10 Redmi phones and prices in Nigeria: latest models to discover
Many phone brands are available in Nigeria, but recently, Redmi has gained immense popularity. Compared to other top phone brands, Redmi phones have some of the best features and are relatively cheaper. If you are on a budget and want a classy phone, you can find an affordable device from the brand. Discover the latest Redmi phones and prices in Nigeria.
Redmi is one of the phone brands that has consistently released new models into the market to meet the preferences of different users. The phones are preferred not only for their features but also their affordability. Here are the latest Redmi phones and their prices in Nigeria.
Latest Redmi phones and prices in Nigeria
What are the most recent Redmi phones in the market, and how much do they cost? Here is a compilation of the latest Redmi phones and prices in Nigeria.
Redmi A2+ (₦67,000)
This model of Redmi was released on 24 March 2023. The smartphone is affordable and has many useful features. It has a large HD+ display unit giving an impressive visual experience that is perfect for videos and pictures. Here are more details of its specifications and price.
- Dimension: 164.9 x 76.8 x 9.1 mm (6.49 x 3.02 x 0.36 in)
- SIM card: Dual SIM
- Display: IPS LCD
- Size: 6.52 inches
- Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
- Operating system: Android 12 or 13
- Internal memory: 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM
- Main camera: 8 MP (wide), 0.08 MP (depth)
- Selfie camera: 5 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Aqua Blue, Classic Black, Sea Green
- Price: ₦67,000
Redmi Note 12S (₦195,000)
This device is among the best Redmi phones in Nigeria. Released on 6 March 2023, Redmi Note 12S boasts a powerful processor enabling it to execute tasks quickly. Therefore, it is an ideal smartphone for gaming, and its high storage capacity allows it to store a lot of data. Here is a look at its notable specifications and approximate cost.
- Dimension: 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 in)
- SIM card: Dual SIM
- Display: AMOLED
- Size: 6.43 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Operating system: Android 13
- Internal memory: 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- Main camera: 108 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultra wide), 2 MP (macro)
- Selfie camera: 16 MP (wide)
- Battery: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Onyx Black, Ice Blue, Pearl Green
- Price: ₦195,000
Redmi Note 12 4G (₦119,000)
Redmi Note 12 4G first hit the market on 23 March 2023, making it one of the latest models. Its AMOLED display, powerful camera, and stylish design make it stand out. Find more of its impressive specifications and price below.
- Dimension: 165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm (6.52 x 2.99 x 0.31 in)
- SIM card: Dual SIM
- Display: AMOLED
- Size: 6.67 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Operating system: Android 13
- Internal memory: 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- Main camera: 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultra wide), 2 MP (macro)
- Selfie camera: 13 MP (wide)
- Battery: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
- Price: ₦119,000
Redmi 12C (₦128,999)
Redmi 12 C was released on 31 December 2022. Even though it may not fall under the high-end phone category, it has impressive features that make it a good buy. It comes in five different versions, and you can pick the one that suits you. Here are its specifications and price.
- Dimension: 168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm (6.65 x 3.01 x 0.35 in)
- SIM card: Dual SIM
- Display: IPS LCD
- Size: 6.71 inches
- Resolution: 720 x 1650 pixels
- Operating system: Android 12
- Internal memory: 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
- Main camera: 50 MP (wide), 0.08 MP (depth)
- Selfie camera: 5 MP (wide)
- Battery: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Graphite Gray, Ocean Blue, Mint Green, Lavender Purple
- Price: ₦128,999
Redmi Note 11 (₦132,000)
The Redmi Note 11 phone was released on 26 January 2022. It has an AMOLED display giving high-quality displays and enough brightness. Its operating system is Android 11, upgradable to Android 13. Below are its key specifications and estimated cost.
- Release date: 26 January 2022
- Dimension: 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 in)
- SIM card: Dual SIM
- Display: AMOLED
- Size: 6.43 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Operating system: Android 11, upgradable to Android 13
- Internal memory: 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
- Main camera: 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)
- Selfie camera: 13 MP (wide)
- Battery: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, Star Blue
- Price: ₦132,000
Redmi Note 12 Pro (₦230,000)
It came into the market on 27 October 2022. Redmi Note 12 Pro is a decent device offering high-definition resolution, a clear front and back camera, and adequate storage. It has four versions with different storage capacities. Here are its key features and approximate price.
- Dimension: 163 x 76 x 8 mm (6.42 x 2.99 x 0.31 in)
- SIM card: Dual SIM
- Display: OLED
- Size: 6.67 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Operating system: Android 12
- Internal memory: 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
- Main camera: 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro)
- Selfie camera: 16 MP (wide)
- Battery: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Stardust Purple, Frosted Blue, Onyx Black, White
- Price: ₦230,000
Redmi Note 10S (₦199,999)
Released on 28 April 2021, this device is an excellent choice if you are a photographer and gaming enthusiast. It has a powerful camera for quality pictures and videos. It operates on an octa-core processor that can handle multiple tasks and gaming. It has five versions with different storage capacities. Have a look at its details, including the estimated price.
- Dimension: 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm (6.32 x 2.93 x 0.33 in)
- SIM card: Dual SIM
- Display: AMOLED
- Size: 6.43 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Operating system: Android 11
- Internal memory: 64GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- Main camera: 64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)
- Selfie camera: 13 MP (wide)
- Battery: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Deep Sea Blue (Ocean Blue), Shadow Black (Onyx Gray), (Frost White) Pebble White
- Price: ₦199,999
Redmi A1+ (₦87,500)
This model of Redmi phone was released on 23 September 2022. It is a budget Android phone with decent features that can serve you well. Here is a list of its specifications and price.
- Dimension: 164.9 x 76.8 x 9.1 mm (6.49 x 3.02 x 0.36 in)
- SIM card: Dual SIM
- Display: IPS LCD
- Size: 6.52 inches
- Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
- Operating system: Android 12 (Go edition)
- Internal memory: 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM
- Main camera: 8 MP (wide), 0.08 (depth)
- Selfie camera: 5 MP
- Battery: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Light Green, Light Blue, Black
- Price: ₦87,500
Redmi 12 (₦130,000)
This model is one of the most recent Redmi models in the market, released on 15 June 2023, with about three versions. You will be impressed by its camera quality, long-life battery, and high-performance processor. Below are its notable features and approximate cost.
- Dimension: 168.6 x 76.3 x 8.2 mm (6.64 x 3.00 x 0.32 in)
- SIM card: Hybrid Dual SIM
- Display: IPS LCD
- Size: 6.79 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels
- Operating system: Android 13
- Internal memory: 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- Main camera: 50 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro)
- Selfie camera: 8 MP (wide)
- Battery: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Midnight Black, Sky Blue, Polar Silver
- Price: ₦130,000
Redmi Note 11S (₦191,500)
This sleek phone was released on 26 January 2022. It comes in three versions with different storage capacities. It also has a powerful camera and processor capable of performing multiple tasks. Below are its notable features that make it a buy.
- Dimension: 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm (6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 in)
- SIM card: Dual SIM
- Display: AMOLED
- Size: 6.43 inches
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Operating System: Android 11
- Internal memory: 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- Main camera: 108 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)
- Selfie camera: 16 MP (wide)
- Battery: Li-Po 5000mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Graphite Grey, Pearl White, Twilight Blue
- Price: ₦191,500
The preferences of phone users keep changing, and that is why phone manufacturers release the latest models. Redmi has affordable feature-packed phones that compete with other expensive phone brands. From the above compilation of the latest Redmi phones and prices in Nigeria, you can select a suitable phone at an affordable price.
