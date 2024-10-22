Who has the highest vertical jump in the NBA? The top 10 highest jumpers ranked

Vertical jumps and dramatic dunks are part of what makes basketball exciting. Although Guinness World Records recognises Darius Clark's 50-inch high jump (127 cm), there is no shortage of impressive vertical leapers in NBA history. Uncover players with the highest vertical jump in the NBA and their best records.

Keon at the 2024 Nets Media Day (L), Zach LaVine in Bulls vs. Cavaliers, and Zion in Magic vs. Pelicans (R). Photos: Nathaniel S. Butler, Jason Miller, Derick E. Hingle (modified).

Source: Getty Images

This list of the highest vertical jumps in the NBA was compiled by tracking players' standing and maximum vertical leaps in inches. We used data from various reputable websites, such as players' official NBA profiles and Statmuse, to compile the list. We also analysed data from Draft Combine for players in the last ten seasons to provide a comprehensive picture of the league's newest and iconic talents.

Who has the highest vertical jump in the NBA?

According to World Metrics, the average vertical jump in the NBA is 28 inches (71 cm). By position, point guards can have an average leap of 28.1 inches while power forwards soar highest with averages of 31.1 inches (79 cm).

However, some players have mastered the art of defying gravity and soaring above the basketball rim. Below is a deep dive into who has the highest vertical in the NBA in the 2024/2025 season. The list takes into account the highest records for active NBA players.

Player Team Position(s) Highest vertical jump record (in/cm) Keon Johnson Brooklyn Nets Small forward, Shooting guard 48 in/121.92 cm Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls Small forward, Shooting guard 46 in/116.84 cm Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans Power forward 45 in/114.3 cm Jericho Sims New York Sims Centre, power forward 44.5 in/113.03 cm Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies Point guard 44 in/111.76 cm Markel Brown Pallacanestro Trieste Shooting guard 43.5 in/110.49 cm Julian Phillips Chicago Bulls Small forward 43 in/109.22 cm Devin Carter Sacramento Kings Point guard 42 in/106.68 cm Kennedy Chandler Memphis Grizzlies Guard 41.5 in/105.41 cm Trevon Brazile Arkansas Razorbacks Power forward 41 in/104.14 cm

1. Keon Johnson (Brooklyn Nets) — 48 in/121.92 cm

Keon Johnson of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the basket past Chicago Bulls' players during a match at Moda Center on 24 March 2023, in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Soobum Im

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Keon Johnson

Christopher Keon Johnson Date of birth : 10 March 2002

: 10 March 2002 Age : 22 years as of 2024

: 22 years as of 2024 Height: 6'5" (196 cm)

Keon Johnson’s vertical leap is a testament to raw athleticism, reaching an impressive 48 inches, a feat only achieved by a handful of players. His 48-inch max vertical at the 2021/2022 NBA Draft was coupled with a 41.5-inch standing vertical leap reach.

2. Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) — 46 in/116.84 cm

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during the In-Season Tournament at the United Center on 3 November 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Zachary Thomas LaVine

: Zachary Thomas LaVine Date of birth : 10 March 1995

: 10 March 1995 Age : 29 years as of 2024

: 29 years as of 2024 Height: 6'5" (196 cm)

Zach LaVine's highest vertical leap was recorded at 46 inches. This ability to soar above defenders makes him one of his team's top scorers, scoring 19.5 points with a 45.2 field goal percentage. Like him, players such as DJ Stephens, Anthony Webb and James White have recorded 46-inch verticals.

3. Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) — 45 in/114.3 cm

Zion Williamson of the Duke Blue Devils dunks against the Eastern Michigan Eagles during a game at the Cameron Indoor Stadium on 14 November 2018, in Durham, North Carolina. Photo: Grant Halverson

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Zion Lateef Williamson

: Zion Lateef Williamson Date of birth : 6 July 2000

: 6 July 2000 Age : 24 years as of 2024

: 24 years as of 2024 Height: 6'5" (196 cm)

What is Zion Williamson's vertical? New Orleans Pelicans's power forward Zion Williamson ranks third on this list with a vertical leap of 45 inches. His jumps, a powerful display of strength and agility, explain his ranking as the first pick in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

4. Jericho Sims (New York Knicks) — 44.5 in/113.03 cm

Jericho Sims of the New York Knicks soars high for a basket. Photo: @nyknicks

Source: Twitter

Full name : Jericho Eduard Sims

: Jericho Eduard Sims Date of birth : 20 October 1998

: 20 October 1998 Age : 26 years as of 2024

: 26 years as of 2024 Height: 6'10" (208 cm)

Jericho Sims' vertical leap, soaring to an impressive 44.5 inches, showcases his athleticism and explosiveness. His insane leaps have been reported to reach as high as 47 and 50 inches.

Like him, Hamidou Diallo, who plays for the Shanxi Loongs in the Chinese Basketball Association, has also solidified his status as one of the most exciting basketball players in the league with a 44.5-inch jump.

5. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) — 44 in/111.76 cm

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies soars in to dunk against the Chicago Bulls on 2 April 2023, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Jamie Sabau.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Temetrius Jamel Morant

: Temetrius Jamel Morant Date of birth : 10 August 1999

: 10 August 1999 Age : 25 years as of 2024

: 25 years as of 2024 Height: 6'2" (188 cm)

What is Ja Morant's vertical leap? His vertical leap can reach up to 44 inches. At the time of this writing, the point guard has recorded over 25 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, and 8.1 assists.

Ja Morant and LeBron James's vertical is similar to that of several other players currently active in the league, including Andrew Wiggins, Shane Larkin, Pat Connaughton, Cassius Stanley, Kay Felder, and Lebron James.

6. Markel Brown (Pallacanestro Trieste) — 43.5 in/110.49 cm

Markel Brown of the Oklahoma State men's basketball team dunks during the NCAA Playoffs at Viejas Arena in San Diego. Photo: John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

Source: Getty Images

Full name : DeMarious Markel Brown

: DeMarious Markel Brown Date of birth : 29 January 1992

: 29 January 1992 Age : 32 years as of 2024

: 32 years as of 2024 Height: 6'3" (191 cm)

During the 2014/15 Draft Combine, he recorded a 43.5-inch maximum vertical leap with a 36.5 standing vertical. According to Nets Daily, Brown recorded a 54-inch jump during a Box Jump exercise in 2015 for the Nets' Workout Wednesday segment.

7. Julian Phillips (Chicago Bulls) — 43 in/109.22 cm

Julian Phillips of the Tennessee Volunteers dunks against the Duke Blue Devils during an NCAA tournament at Amway Center on 18 March 2023, in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Mike Ehrmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Julian Phillips

: Julian Phillips Date of birth : 5 November 2003

: 5 November 2003 Age : 20 years as of 2024

: 20 years as of 2024 Height: 6'8" (203 cm)

Julian Phillips's 43-inch vertical leap allows him to soar easily above defenders, scoring points for his teams. Like him, Jalen Lecque, who plays for Hapoel Afula in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, has developed a knack for elevation and reaches similar heights.

8. Devin Carter (Sacramento Kings) — 42 in/106.68 cm

Providence Friars' Devin Carter goes up for a dunk during a college basketball game against the Butler Bulldogs on 29 December 2022, at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Photo: Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Devin Carter

: Devin Carter Date of birth : 18 March 2002

: 18 March 2002 Age : 22 years as of 2024

: 22 years as of 2024 Height: 6'2" (188 cm)

Devin Carter’s vertical reach of 42 inches reflects his ability to evade the defence, attack the rim and challenge shots effectively. Carter and other players with similar records, such as Reed Sheppard, Keshad Johnson, and Trentyn Flowers, bring an explosive element to play for their respective basketball teams.

9. Kennedy Chandler (Memphis Grizzlies) — 41.5 in/105.41 cm

Kennedy Chandler of the Volunteers attempts a dunk against the Longwood Lancers during the 2022 NCAA men's tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on 17 March 2022. Photo: Jamie Sabau/NCAA Photos

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kennedy Collier Chandler

: Kennedy Collier Chandler Date of birth : 16 September 2002

: 16 September 2002 Age : 22 years as of 2024

: 22 years as of 2024 Height: 5'11" (180 cm)

At the time of writing, Kennedy Chandler's career stats record a 42.2 field goal percentage, a 13.3% 3-point percentage, and a 46.2% free throw percentage. Although he has not played in the 2023/24 or the 2024/25 seasons, his ability to record a 41.5 vertical leap is a testament to his talent.

10. Trevon Brazile (Arkansas Razorbacks) — 41 in/104.14 cm

Trevon Brazile of the Arkansas Razorbacks goes up for a shot during a game against the San Jose State Spartans at Bud Walton Arena on December 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Photo by Wesley Hitt

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Trevon Brazile

: Trevon Brazile Date of birth : 7 January 2003

: 7 January 2003 Age : 21 years as of 2024

: 21 years as of 2024 Height: 6'10" (208 cm)

During the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, Trevon Brazile recorded a 41-inch vertical leap and a 33-inch standing vertical leap, highlighting his athleticism and potential. According to HoopsHype, his NBA draft scouting report noted his strengths as a potential shot blocker with a long wingspan and vertical leap.

Who has the highest vertical jump in the NBA right now?

Keon Johnson holds the record for the highest vertical jump in the NBA with an impressive leap of 48 inches. During the 2024/25 NBA Draft Combine, Devin Carter, Reed Sheppard, Keshad Johnson, and Trentyn Flowers stood out with the highest leaps combined with a standing vertical leap reach that ranged between 31 and 35 inches.

What is the highest vertical in NBA history?

Did MJ really have a 48-inch vertical? Michael Jordan and two other basketball players, Wilt Chamberlain and Darrell Griffith, have broken the NBA record for the highest soar.

How high could Michael Jordan jump?

Michael Jordan is estimated to have had a vertical leap of around 46 to 48 inches. His incredible jumping ability, combined with his skill and athleticism, contributed to his legendary status in the game and made his dunks iconic.

Recording the highest vertical jump in the NBA is no easy feat, with the average jump being 28 inches off the floor. In the 2024/25 season, players with these records included Keon Johnson, Zach LaVine, and Zion Williamson. Legendary players with the highest records of all time include Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

Legit.ng has published an article ranking the tallest basketball players in the NBA. The nature of basketball attracts some of the tallest athletes. Players with towering heights have an advantage over their counterparts.

The average height for an NBA player is between 6 feet 6.5 inches and 6 feet 7 inches. Read the article for a comprehensive list of the tallest players in the National Basketball Association.

Source: Legit.ng