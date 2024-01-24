Jaidyn Alexis’ age, birthday, nationality, kids, Blueface

Jaidyn Alexis is an Instagram model, entrepreneur, social media influencer and singer from the United States. She initially rose to fame following her romantic relationship with the American rapper Blueface. She has also captivated many people with her modelling pictures on Instagram. What is Jaidyn Alexis' age?

Alexis in a white top and pink hairstyle (L). The singer in black boots (R). Photo: @officialjaidynalexxis (modified by author)

Jaidyn Alexis began her social media journey in 2019. Besides being a social media sensation and entrepreneur, she is also a singer. She released her debut single, Stewie, in June 2023. Alexis is the founder and CEO of Blueface Skin & Body LLC, based in Glendale, California, USA.

Profile summary

Full name Jaidyn Alexis Gender Female Date of birth 2 October 1998 Age 25 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Body measurements in inches 35-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 89-71-91 Relationship status Single Children 2 Profession Singer, entrepreneur, Instagram model, social media influencer Net worth $1 million – $2 million Instagram @officialjaidynalexxis X (Twitter) @jaidynalexxis

What is Jaidyn Alexis' age?

The Instagram star is 25 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 2 October 1998. Her zodiac sign is Leo. Jaidyn is an American citizen of mixed descent. Her mom is of black, white and Asian ethnicity, while her dad is of Mexican heritage. She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States.

Career

Jaidyn Alexis is a social media influencer, model, entrepreneur and singer. She has a significant following on Instagram, where she shares her modelling and lifestyle pictures.

She is also on TikTok with over 509 thousand followers. She mainly uploads dance and lip-sync videos. Jaidyn also uses the platform to promote her music. Additionally, she has an X (Twitter) account with over 355 thousand followers.

The American social media sensation is also an entrepreneur. She is the founder and CEO of the beauty and healing company Babyface Skin & Body LLC, launched in 2020. The company is located in Glendale, California, United States.

She is also a rapper—she released her first single, Stewie, on 22 June 2023. In the following year, she released her second single, Workout. Her other songs are Post Opp and Barbie.

Her most famous song is Barbie, released on 1 December 2023 and has over 10 million views on YouTube as of writing. The singer uploads her music videos on Blueface's official YouTube channel. She is also currently signed under Blueface's music label, MILF Music, where she is also a business partner.

What is Jaidyn Alexis' net worth?

According to News Unzip, Facty News and 247 News Around the World, the singer's net worth is allegedly between $1 million and $2 million. Her music career, business and social media endorsements are believed to be her primary source of income.

Who is Jaidyn Alexis dating?

The American rapper is presumed to be single as of writing. However, she was previously engaged to Johnathan Jamall Porter, known by his stage name Blueface. They were high school sweethearts.

They have been in an on-and-off relationship. The two got engaged on 22 October 2023. The engagement occurred when they attended the Los Angeles Rams game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, United States.

A few weeks after the engagement, rumours spread that the duo had parted ways. It was after Blueface cleared all their photos together, including the engagement pictures from his Instagram page.

When giving her New Year resolutions, Jaidyn confirmed the speculations by declaring being single. Later, Blueface claimed they were business partners. Additionally, the Thotiana rapper mentioned that he proposed to Jaidyn only to make her happy. He added that he felt Jaidyn didn't like him.

Are Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis back together?

They are not together. Blueface, Jaidyn, and Christean Rock ( Blueface baby mama) have been trending on social media for the wrong reasons. In December, Jaidyn and Christean teamed up, trashing Blueface's house.

Jaidyn and Blueface share two children: a son, Javaughn J. Porter and a daughter, Journey Alexis Porter. Javaughn was born in 2019, while Journey was born in August 2022. Blueface also shares a son, King, born in September 2023, with the rapper Christean Rock.

Fast facts about Jaidyn Alexis

When was Jaidyn Alexis born? The up-and-coming was born on 2 October 1998. When is Jaidyn Alexis' birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 2 October. Where is Jaidyn Alexis from? The musical artist hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Jaidyn Alexis' nationality? She is American. Did Jaidyn Alexis get signed? Yes, she is signed to MILF Music label. Who are Jaidyn Alexis' kids? As of January 2024, she has two children: Javaughn J. Porter and Journey Alexis Porter. Is Jaidyn Alexis engaged to Blueface? She engaged him in October 2023, but the two parted ways. What is Jaidyn Alexis' net worth? She has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $2 million.

Jaidyn Alexis' age is 25 years as of January 2024. She is a singer, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She is known for her hit track Barbie. Alexis shares two children with the famous rapper Blueface.

