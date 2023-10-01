Bethany Lily April’s bio: age, height, measurements, boyfriend

Bethany Lily April is a model, Instagram star and social media influencer from the United Kingdom. She shares her modelling shots and fashion, travel and lifestyle-related content with her fans and followers. She commands a significant following on multiple social media platforms.

Model Bethany posing for a photo while squatting (L) and holding a black mug in a black top and blue jeans (R). Photo: @bethanylilyapril on Instagram (modified by author)

Bethany Lily April developed an interest in modelling at a young age. She has worked for notable brands such as Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, ASOS, Zara and Boohoo Man.

Profile summary

Full name Bethany Lily April Gender Female Date of birth 24 April 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Essex, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 38-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 87-71-87 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single University University of Westminster Profession Model, Instagram star, social media influencer Instagram @bethanylilyapril X (Twitter) @BethanyLilyA TikTok @bethanylilyapril

Beth Lily's bio

The Britsh model was born in Essex, England, United Kingdom. She later relocated to London, UK, where she currently lives, to pursue her career. Bethany Lily April's age is 27 years old as of 2023. She was born on 24 April 1996. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. Lily graduated from the University of Westminster.

Career

Bethany Lily posing for a photo in a black dress holding her handbag (L) and in front of a lorry holding an ice cream (R). Photo: @bethanylilyapril on Instagram (modified by author)

Beth Lily is widely known as an Instagram model with a massive following on the platform. She is fond of sharing lifestyle pictures, including swimwear and modelling shots, which have attracted many of her followers. She has garnered over 4 million followers at the time of writing.

The model has appeared on the covers of several magazines, such as Zoo Today magazine in 2015 and Daily Star Today magazine. Additionally, she has been featured as a Page 3 girl in The Daily Star. She was signed under the HLD Management Talent Agency.

The social media influencer created her self-titled YouTube channel on 20 February 2015. The channel has 192 thousand subscribers as of now. She has garnered prominence by sharing vlogs, daily lifestyle videos and fashion-related content.

April is also active on TikTok, where she uploads dance, lip-syncs and funny clips. She has garnered over 582 thousand followers and more than 2 million likes on the platform at the time of writing. Additionally, the model has an X (Twitter) account with over 651 thousand followers.

Bethany Lily April's measurements

Her height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall, and weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. The Instagram star's body measurements are 38-28-38 inches or 97-71-97 centimetres.

Fast facts about Bethany Lily April

Who is Bethany Lily April? She is a fashion model, digital content creator and social media influencer. Where is Bethany Lily April from? She comes from Essex, England, United Kingdom. When is Bethany Lily April's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 24 April. What is Bethany Lily April's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Taurus. How old is Bethany Lily April? She is 27 years old as of 2023. What is Bethany Lily April's nationality? She is a British citizen. Who is Bethany Lily April's boyfriend? The social media sensation is seemingly not in a relationship now. What is Bethany Lily April's height? Bethany's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. Where does Bethany Lily April live now? She currently resides in London, England, United Kindom.

Bethany Lily April is a model, Instagram star and social media influencer from the United Kingdom. Her lifestyle, swimwear and modelling shots have earned her a considerable following on her Instagram page. She currently resides in London, England, UK.

