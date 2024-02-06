Avaryana Rose’s age, height, net worth, measurements, movies

Avaryana Rose is an American social media influencer, YouTuber, actress, model, and Top Gun cheerleader. She is widely recognised for sharing her modelling and fashion shots, swimwear snaps and cheerleading videos online. What is Avaryana Rose’s age?

Avaryana Rose in a maroon top (L). The influencer at Orlando, Florida, shooting 'Not For Sale' (R). Photo: @avaryana on Instagram (modified by author)

Avaryana Rose is an actress widely recognised for starring as Heather in a film series, Not for Sale: Florida. However, she made her acting debut in 2020 when she appeared in a short film, Millennial Thanksgiving. She has over nine acting credits under her name. Avaryana Rose’s bio has all the fascinating facts you need to know about her.

Full name Avaryana Rose Gender Female Date of birth 9 May 2005 Age 18 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3'' Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 30-25-38 Body measurements in centimetres 76-64-97 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Social media influencer, YouTuber, actress, model, cheerleader Net worth $1 million Instagram @avaryana Twitter @avaryanarose YouTube Avaryana

What is Avaryana Rose’s age?

The social media influencer is 18 years old as of February 2024. She was born on 9 May 2005, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Avaryana is an American national of white ethnicity.

She has not disclosed her parents' identities. However, her father is reportedly a professional doctor, while her mother is a homemaker. Rose grew up alongside three older brothers—Adam, Aidan, and Ashtan.

Career

Avaryana is a well-known social media influencer and YouTuber. She has amassed over 674 thousand followers on Instagram at the time of writing.

She normally uploads her Top Gun cheerleading videos, fashion, swimwear and modelling photos on the platform. The American influencer also uploads her content on Facebook. She has over on the platform.

Rose's popularity has extended to TikTok, where she has two TikTok accounts. Her main account has over 65 thousand followers, while the other has over 19 thousand followers. Additionally, she is famous on X (Twitter), with over 52 thousand followers.

Varyana also shares her content on her two self-titled YouTube channels. One of her channels has over 353 thousand subscribers, while the other has over 117 thousand subscribers.

Apart from her digital content creation career, Rose is also an up-and-coming actress. She began her career in 2020 when she appeared in Millennial Thanksgiving. The American actress rose to fame in 2023 when she was cast to portray Heather in the film Not for Sale: Florida.

Avaryana Rose's movies and TV shows

The entertainer has been featured in a few movies and TV shows. According to her IMDb profile, here is a list of some of her popular movies and TV shows.

Year Movies/TV series Role 2020 Millennial Thanksgiving Tammy 2021 Dream Weaver Chronicles Destiny Michaels 2021 Dark Echoes Cheryl 2022 Outer Banks Slasher Alexis Taylor 2022 Broken Lexi 2023 Not for Sale: Florida Heather 2023 A Wave of Kindness Grace Patterson 2023 Walk in the Park Sophia 2023 The Truth About Monsters Kat

Furthermore, the popular actress is the teen CEO of Avaryana Rose LLC/DBA Babes Against Bullying, a brand that enlightens on cyberbullying.

Avaryana is also a model. She has walked the runway for MSW and NYFW. She also represented her hometown as Miss Venice Teen USA at the Miss USA/Miss Universe pageant system in the Miss Florida Teen USA Competition.

What is Avaryana Rose's net worth?

According to Biography Gist and Biography Mask, the social media influencer has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Her wealth is greatly attributed to her earnings from her fast-growing career as a cheerleader, social media influencer, YouTuber, actress, and model.

What are Avaryana Rose's measurements?

The Instagram model's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres). She weighs approximately 117 pounds (53 kilograms). Her body measurements are 30-25-38 inches (76-64-97 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Avaryana Rose? She is an American YouTuber, social media influencer, and actress. What is Avaryana Rose's age? The social media star is 18 years old as of February 2024. What is Avaryana Rose's nationality? She is an American national of white ethnicity. Where is Avaryana Rose from? She hails from Miami, Florida, United States. Does Avaryana Rose have a boyfriend? She is seemingly not dating anyone at the time of writing. How much is Avaryana Rose worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. What is Avaryana Rose's height? The actress is 5 feet 3 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

