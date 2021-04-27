Paul Klein's biography: age, allegations, girlfriend, LANY

Paul Klein is an American musician and former model. He is best known as the lead singer and guitarist of the indie-pop band LANY. Although he has already made a name for himself in the music industry, many people still recognize him as Dua Lipa’s ex-boyfriend. What do you know about Paul Klein?

Paul Klein of LANY performs at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec. Photo: Mark Horton

Profile summary

Full name Paul Jason Klein Also known as LANY Gender Male Date of birth 30 April 1988 Age 34 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Male Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Teresa Klein Father Rick Klein Siblings 1 Relationship status Single University University of Nashville Profession Former model, musician Net worth $5 million Instagram @pauljasonklein TikTok @pauljasonklein Twitter @pauljasonklein

Paul Klein's biography

Where is Paul Klein from? The singer is from Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA. He was born Paul Jason Klein in the family of Rick and Teresa Klein. When it comes to siblings, he has a younger sister, Sarah.

How old is Paul from LANY?

The musician was born in 1988. Paul from LANY celebrates his birthday on 30 April. As of January 2023, Paul Klein's age is 34 years.

Educational background

Paul Klein is seen arriving at the Emporio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Following his high school graduation, musician Paul Klein enrolled at the University of Nashville, where he studied Music and Business.

Career

Paul got interested in music at a very young age. He started taking classical piano lessons when he was only five years old.

Later, he began developing his singing skills. At the age of 16, he wrote his first song, which was dedicated to his first love. In the song, he invites the girl to prom.

Over time, he went into modelling. He has walked the runway for world-famous brands such as Prada, Zanerobe, and Banana Republic. He has also appeared on the covers of numerous magazines:

Chords

D'Scene

Wonderland

He later left modelling to pursue a career as a solo musician. He met Charles Leslie "Les" Priest and Jake Clifford Goss in 2014. They established a band titled LANY, which stands for Los Angeles New York, in March 2014.

In April 2014, the band released two tracks – Walk Away and Hot Lights on SoundCloud. The same year, it released its first EP titled Acronyms. Following the EP, the band also released the single ILYSB, which received much attention.

After that, LANY released two more hits: Made in Hollywood and Bad, Bad. In 2015, the band toured with other well-known musicians, including Halsey, Tove Styrke, Troye Sivan, Twin Shadow, and X Ambassadors.

In June of the same year, the band released its second EP – I Loved You. After signing with Polydor Records in December, LANY released a mini-album titled Male Out.

LANY has toured Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. The band has also performed at numerous music festivals, such as Bonnaroo, Coachella, and Lollapalooza.

The band released its album LANY, a single called Super Far, and music videos for Good Girls, ILYSB, and Super Far. They performed their first stadium concert at Smart Araneta Coliseum in the Philippines on 5 April 2018 and announced the release of their album Malibu Nights the same year.

Below is a table of all the albums the band has released.

Album name Release date LANY 30 June 2017 Malibu Nights 5 October 2018 Mama's Boy 2 October 2020 gg bb xx 3 September 2021

What is Paul Klein's net worth?

Paul Jason Klein performs at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith in London, England. Photo: Lorne Thomson

According to Famous Birthdays, his net worth is guesstimated at $5 million. He has amassed his net worth mainly from his singing career.

Who is Paul Klein's girlfriend?

Paul Klein is neither married nor in a relationship. Regarding his dating history, he was previously in a relationship with singer Dua Lipa. They began dating in 2017. It should be noted that in February of that year, Dua ended her relationship with model Isaac Carew.

Paul Klein and Dua Lipa met at the British Summertime Festival. They had some enjoyable days together. They shared many photos with their social media followers, demonstrating their strong feelings for one another.

How long did Paul Klein and Dua date? Their romance ended in January 2018 after five months of dating.

Following their breakup, the American musician started dating Nicola Peltz, an American actress. Paul Klein and Nicola Peltz's relationship began in July 2018. They split up the following February.

How tall is LANY's vocalist?

Paul Klein's height is 6 feet 1 inch tall (185 centimetres) tall and weighs 158 pounds (72 kilograms). He has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Paul Jason Klein's allegations

Paul Jason Klein was accused of emotional abuse on Twitter by Hailey (@hahlys). She talked about how Paul manipulated and turned on women and had romantic relationships with several girls at the same time. He was also exposed to looting and child-rearing.

Does Paul Klein have tattoos?

Paul Klein has many tattoos. Here are some of them:

The number 9 (on his left arm)

A heart (on his elbow)

Seven ties (on his right arm)

An abbreviation LA (on the finger of his left hand, it stands for Los Angeles)

Text "x my h" (on his right collarbone area)

BUDDY (on his left arm, biceps area)

Paul Klein is a rising pop star who plays the guitar and sings in his band LANY. He continues to advance his musical career with LANY, working on new hits.

