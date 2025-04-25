Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana’s wife, Lush Eby, has once again spoken about the next of kin drama

Recall that the influential family was trailed by controversies after Obi Cubana reacted to his adopted son calling himself the next of kin

As drama unfolded online as a result, the billionaire’s wife, Lush Eby, has once again spoken about the issue

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi ‘Cubana’ Iyiegbu’s wife, Ebele aka Lush Eby, has once again spoken up about the next of kin drama trailing her family.

Just recently, there was drama online after the socialite’s adopted son called himself the next of kin. This drew the attention of Obi Cubana, and he posted a photo of his first son, who is his next of kin.

This move had netizens dragging the Obi Cubana family. His wife, Lush Eby, was also forced to break her online silence after she was blamed for the drama.

Video of Obi Cubana's wife with her biological son and her adopted son gets fans talking. Photos: @lush_eby

Source: Instagram

After her initial response, Lush Eby has shared another video online showing the relationship between her stepson and her biological son.

In the clip which has now gone viral, Obi Cubana’s wife was seen with her biological son and her adopted son as they worked out together. She accompanied the video with a caption explaining that they are both next of kins.

See the post below:

Reactions as Obi Cubana’s wife spends time with adopted and biological sons

The video of Lush Eby at the gym with her biological son and her adopted son raised mixed reactions from Nigerians:

Chigal_m wrote:

“I wish they didn’t even say anything online about this. Mayb they should have stayed quiet online and sort it out privately as a family. ❤️”

Sounds_of_zubby01 said:

“Na she be the main next of kin😂.”

Giftteezah said:

“Big man Dey enjoy , poor man pikin Dey beef them. It is well.”

Kvngfela__ said:

“Trying to prove a point e don do abeg 😂😂.”

Indomitable_aisha said:

“It's really sad this is happening in his birthday month. I pray it passes and they are all better for it.”

Smart_kids_apparel said:

“Una explain tire. Sometimes silent is golden.”

_chioma01 wrote:

“😂😂 ndi next of kin meanwhile na she be the next of kin.”

Official_kelechiawurum said:

“Lol 😂 na cover up we don take the truth already.”

Stitchesbybecky__ said:

“Make all of una rest.”

Iwualaonyinyeyaddy said:

“There's really no need for all of this.”

Berryblaast_01 said:

“Trust me that adopted boi is her favorite😂.”

Obi Cubana finally addresses next of kin drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi Cubana has finally addressed the trending controversy surrounding his next of kin.

After so many backlashes, the businessman shared a new post to address the issue. In his post, she shared some lovely family pictures of their bonding time during his 50th birthday.

In one of the pictures, all his children gathered round him holding each other, while Obi Cubana was holding his wife and one of his sons. In the caption of his post, Obi Cubana noted that all his family vibe, bond, cruise, and talk. He also added that all of them are the next of kin. The businessman concluded his write-up with Igbo language.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng