Bridget Fonda's net worth (2024): what happened to her?

Bridget Fonda is a former Hollywood actress from the United States. She gained immense prominence in 1990 when she starred as Grace Hamilton in The Godfather Part III. Her other famous film and TV series appearances include Single White Female, Lake Placid, and A Simple Plan. What is Bridget Fonda’s net worth?

Bridget Fonda at a group discussion at the Woodruff Arts Center (L). She arrives at the Film Independent Screening Of "Taking Woodstock" (R). Photo: Ben Rose, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bridget Fonda was interested in performing acts from a young performing in theatres. She made her professional acting debut in 1988 and was featured in over 40 films and TV series. Bridget Fonda’s net worth has generated curiosity from many who want to know more about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Bridget Jane Fonda Gender Female Date of birth 27 January 1964 Age 60 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Santa Barbara, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Measurements in inches 33-25-33 Measurements in centimetres 84-64-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Susan Brewer Father Peter Fonda Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Daniel Robert Elfman Children 1 School Harvard-Westlake School College New York University, Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute Profession Former actress Net worth $50 million

Bridget Fonda's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kawaha Tungu, and Euro Weekly News, the former actress' alleged net worth is approximately $50 million. Earnings from her acting career are believed to be her primary income source.

Bridget Fonda’s houses

The former actress and her husband have multiple investments in the real estate industry. As a couple, they have purchased and sold several properties across the United States. In 2020, they bought a luxury property in the Hancock Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles for $2.13 million.

They spent close to $3 million renovating the 1920s mansion and, in 2015, purchased a property next to it for $3.6 million. In 2020, the couple put up the two properties for sale separately. The original property was sold for $8.8 million, and the second property was sold for $4.2 million.

In 2021, Fonda and Dan Elfman spent $8 million on two adjacent properties measuring 2.2 acres in Encino, California. They also own a ranch acquired in the 1990s in Santa Barbara, California.

Bridget Fonda's background

Five facts about Bridget Fonda. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ex-actress Bridget Fonda was born into the family of Susan Jane Brewer and Peter Fonda in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her father, Peter, hailed from a family of renowned actors such as Henry Fonda and Jane Fonda and starred in movies such as Easy Rider and Wild Hogs. Her mother, Susan, was an artist.

Her parents divorced in 1974, and her father married Portia Rebecca Crockett, who raised her alongside her brother, Justin Fonda, and stepbrother, Thomas McGuane Jr.

She completed her high school studies at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles. She then attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and obtained an undergraduate degree in acting in 1986. Bridget also attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute, where she studied method acting.

How old is Bridget Fonda?

The former Hollywood actress is 60 years old as of 2024. She was born on 27 January 1964, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Bridget Fonda’s career

Bridget was involved in theatre acting from a young age at school. However, she began professional acting in 1988 when she debuted in You Can’t Hurry Love and Shag. Her first prominent role was in Scandal, in which she portrayed Mandy Rice-Davies, and her breakthrough role was in The Godfather III, portraying Grace Hamilton.

In her more than three decades of acting career, Bridget had over 40 acting credits. Here is a list of her prominent movies and TV series appearances.

Movie/TV series Period Role After Amy 2001 Linda SanClair Lake Placid 1999 Kelly Scott Finding Graceland 1998 Ashley Mr. Jealousy 1997 Irene Grace of My Heart 1996 Kelly Porter Rough Magic 1995 Myra Shumway Camilla 1994 Freda Lopez Little Buddha 1993 Lisa Conrad Army of Darkness 1992 Linda Leather Jacket 1991 Claudi

What does Bridget Fonda do now? She quit acting in 2002 to focus on her personal life, especially raising her family after she got engaged to her now-husband, Daniel Robert Elfman. According to Daily Mail, a journalist at LAX airport asked her whether she would consider a return to acting, and she responded:

No. I don't think so, it's too nice being a civilian.

Bridget Fonda’s family

The Point of No Return actress is married to Daniel Robert Elfman, better known as Danny Elfman. Bridget Fonda’s husband is a film composer, singer and songwriter who made a name as the Oingo Boingo band's lead singer and primary songwriter. Bridget and Danny were engaged in March 2003 before exchanging marriage vows in November 2003.

Who are Bridget Fonda’s children? Bridget and Danny Elfman are parents to a single child. The couple welcomed their son, Oliver Henry Milton Elfman, on 21 January 2005. Oliver is reportedly a composer, singer-songwriter and record producer.

The former actress is also a stepmother to two of Danny Elfman’s children from a previous relationship. Danny’s other children are Mali and Lola Elfman.

What happened to Bridget Fonda?

Bridget Fonda was involved in a car accident in 2003. The accident left her with severe injuries, including fractured vertebrae. However, she recovered from the injuries and lives a normal life. Around the same period, she quit acting and minimised her public appearances. Although she quit acting to focus on her family, it is speculated that the accident might have played a role in her retirement decision.

Bridget Fonda’s height and weight

Composer Danny Elfman and actress Bridget Fonda arrive at the premiere of "Inglorious Basterds" held at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Photo: Frank Trapper

Source: Getty Images

Danny Elfman’s wife, Bridget, stands at approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall, and her weight is estimated to be 148 pounds (67 kilograms). The former actress’ measurements are 33-25-33 inches (84-64-84 centimetres).

Fast facts about Bridget Fonda

What is Bridget Fonda’s age? She was born on 27 January 1964, and her age as of 2024 is 60 years. What is the relationship between Jane Fonda and Bridget Fonda? Bridget is Jane Fonda’s niece. Jane and Bridget’s father, Peter Fonda, are siblings. Where is Bridget Fonda now? She lives a private life with her family in Santa Barbara, California. Why did Bridget Fonda quit? She reportedly retired from acting to concentrate on raising her family. It is also alleged that the accident she had in 2003 may have also informed her decision to quit. Is Bridget Fonda still married to Danny Elfman? The couple is still together and has been married since November 2003. Does Bridget Fonda have children? She is the mother of Oliver Elfman, born on 21 January 2005. Was Bridget Fonda involved in a car accident? The former actress was involved in a car accident in 2003. She sustained serious injuries but recovered fully to lead a normal life. How tall is Bridget Fonda? Her height is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

Bridget Fonda’s net worth is attributed to her successful acting career, which lasted over thirty years. She has also made multiple investments in the real estate industry in the United States. The former actress is married to her film composer and singer husband, Danny Elfman, and they have one child. They currently reside in Santa Barbara, California.

