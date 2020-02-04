Carl Thomas Dean's biography: who is Dolly Parton's husband?

Carl Thomas Dean is an American celebrity and businessman well known for being the husband of the famous country music superstar Dolly Parton. The lovely couple has been together for over 50 years, something that some of her fans may not know.

Carl, Dolly, and their dog. Photo: @cbbruuno

Source: Twitter

Who is Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean? What do you know about him? Find out fascinating details about the American businessman.

Profile summary

Full name: Carl Thomas Dean

Carl Thomas Dean Gender: Male

Male Carl Thomas Dean's birthday: 20 July, 1942

20 July, 1942 Age: 79 (as of 2021)

79 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Nashville, Tennesse, USA

Nashville, Tennesse, USA Current residence: Brentwood, Tennessee

Brentwood, Tennessee Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Wedding date: 30 May 1966

30 May 1966 Height in ft/in: 5'10"

5'10" Height in cm: 178

178 Weight in lbs: 185

185 Weight in kg: 84

84 Hair colour: White (originally brown)

White (originally brown) Eye colour: Blue

Carl Thomas Dean's biography

How old is Dolly Parton's husband? Carl Dean was born on July 20, 1942, in Nashville, Tennesse, to Edgar Henry Dean and Virginia Ginny Bates. Carl Thomas Dean's age is 79 as of 2021.

Carl Thomas Dean's job

Carl Dean ran an asphalt-laying company in Nashville in the 70s. At that time, Carl Dean and his wife were living outside of Nashville in a 23-room house.

He is also an actor known for starring in Vigorish (2003). Unlike his wife, Dean does not like stepping into the limelight but prefers living a private lifestyle.

Dolly Parton's husband has also been featured in television documentaries about his wife, including an episode of Dateline NBC.

The couple is a known supporter of the Dr Thomas Foundation. Parton is also working on empowering children through her foundation, Dolly Parton's Imaginary Library.

What is Dolly Parton's husband's net worth?

Carl Thomas Dean's net worth has not been revealed to the public.

Carl Thomas Dean and Dolly Parton's relationship

The two first met in Nashville outside the Wishy Washy laundromat on the first day that Dolly moved to Music City from her native Sevierville, Tennessee. It was a sunny day when Carl, who was driving, pulled over his car to advise the gorgeous celebrity, who was 18 at that time, to stay away from the sun.

Carl later revealed:

"My first thought was I'm gonna marry that girl...My second thought was, 'Lord she's good lookin.' And that was the day my life began."

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean's marriage

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean got married on 30 May, 1966, two years after their first meeting. They had a very private wedding ceremony that was held in Ringgold, Georgia.

The only people present were Avie Lee (Dolly's mother), the preacher, and his wife. The decision to elope was made because Parton's label, Monument, was worried that her getting married would negatively affect her music career.

The singer told Country Music Television,

"My mother made me a little white dress and a little bouquet. But I said, 'I can't get married in a courthouse because I'll never feel married.' So we found a little Baptist church in town, and went up to Pastor Don Duvall and said, 'Would you marry us?' We got pictures on the steps right outside the church."

The two celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016 by getting married again. Dolly told People,

“I’ll have a beautiful wedding dress, ’cause I didn’t have a big, long wedding dress when we got married and we've got a suit for him, so we’re going to dress up and take a bunch of pictures.”

Dolly and Carl have managed to live a happily married life despite them being different - as Carl does not enjoy the spotlight and prefers to live a private life, as Dolly told People,

“My husband is a loner...He doesn’t particularly care about being around anybody but me. He’s just always asked me to leave him out of all this. He does not like all the hullabaloo.”

Do they have children?

Despite Carl Dean and Dolly Parton's marriage lasting for five decades, the couple has no kids of their own. That said, they have raised some of the singer's nieces and nephews.

Carl Thomas Dean and his wife have remained firm in their marriage for over 55 years despite the differences in their lifestyles. After all this time, Dean still prefers to live his life away from the spotlight.

READ ALSO: Dolly Parton's siblings: How many does the famous singer have?

Legit.ng recently reported about Dolly Parton's siblings. The American singer is well known for her country hits that are enjoyed worldwide. Besides this, one thing that also stands out about her is the big family she came from.

How many siblings does Dolly Parton have? How old are they? And what do they do for a living? Find out in this piece about them.

Source: Legit.ng