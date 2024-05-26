David Foster's net worth (2024): the making of the star's impressive wealth

David Foster is a familiar name in the American entertainment industry. He is a Canadian songwriting maestro who has composed some of the best songs for artists such as Celine Dion, Madonna, Michael Jackson, and Josh Groban. He is also a singer, record producer, film composer, and music executive. What is David Foster’s net worth?

David Foster at the SiriusXM Studio in Los Angeles (L). The songwriter at the tenth Breakthrough Prize ceremony at the Academy Museum (R). Photo: Araya Doheny, Jesse Grant (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

David Foster entered the US entertainment industry in the early 1970s. He began as a studio musician before transitioning to other roles, such as songwriting and record production. David Foster’s net worth has drawn many people’s attention, having been in the industry for over four decades.

Profile summary

Full name David Walter Foster OC OBC Gender Male Date of birth 1 November 1949 Age 74 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Victoria, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′ 11½" Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Eleanor Foster Father Maurice Foster Siblings 5 Marital status Married Partner Katharine McPhee Children 6 School Mount Douglas Secondary College University of Southern California, The Royal Conservatory of Music Profession Record producer, film composer, music executive Net worth $150 million Instagram @davidfoster Facebook

David Foster’s net worth as of 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The List, and Money Made, the Canadian entertainer has an alleged net worth of $150 million. He has multiple income streams, including earnings from his entertainment career and real estate investments.

Does David Foster get royalties?

The iconic composer has been receiving royalties from his numerous song compositions over the years. Royalties are a recurring income source from patented rights. However, in April 2023, the singer sold his 100% royalty stake to Hipgnosis Songs Capital.

The deal included all his publishing avenues, including Foster Frees Music, Air Bear Music, One Four Three Music, and his catalogue of over 500 hits. However, he will not receive future royalties from his songs as he has accepted an upfront payment.

David Foster’s house

In 2021, David Foster purchased a six-bedroom house in the Brentwood Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles for $7.05 million. The 4,052-square-foot home also included five bathrooms. However, the songwriter intended not to occupy the luxury property but to demolish it and build a 7,449-square-foot house.

In 2014, the music producer made headlines when he sold his Shoal Point penthouse for $5 million, the highest price ever in the region. He reportedly bought the 4,226-square-foot property in 2002 and renovated it. The musician and his ex-wife Yolanda purchased an 11,622 square feet property in Malibu for $6 million and sold it in 2015 at $19 million.

David Foster’s cars

The renowned composer is also known for his taste for finer things, including cars. Over the years, he has purchased some expensive luxury cars. Here is a list of the high-end cars he has allegedly owned.

Mercedes 450 SL

Mercedes 550

Aston Martin Vanquish

Chevy Suburban

David Foster’s background

Five facts about David Foster. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

He was born in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, into the family of Eleanor and Maurice Foster, who have six children. His siblings are Jaymes, Marylou, Maureen, Ruth, and Jeanie. He spent his childhood in Canada before moving and settling in the United States. Foster is a Canadian-American national of white ethnicity.

David reportedly completed high school at Mount Douglas Secondary. He later studied a music course at the University of Southern California and The Royal Conservatory of Music.

What is David Foster’s age?

The record producer, born on 1 November 1949, is 74 years old as of May 2024. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

David Foster’s career

The composer began his entertainment career in the early 1970s in Los Angeles, California, where he was part of several music groups. He was a studio musician before becoming a songwriter and record producer. Some of his chart-topping hits have seen him win 16 Grammy awards.

David Foster is also a talented singer and has released about six studio albums and numerous hits, such as Love Lights The World, Voices That Care, Living For The Moment, River of Love, and We Are So Close. He has also collaborated with big names in the music industry, such as Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, and Josh Groban.

David Foster is a philanthropist. He established the David Foster Foundation, which supports children needing medical transplants.

Who is David Foster’s spouse?

The veteran music composer is married to Katharine McPhee. His wife is an American actress and singer-songwriter known for starring in Shark Night and The House Bunny. She is also the singer of the hits Let Your Heart Sing, She Used to Be Mine, and Everywhere I Go.

Rumours about their imminent romantic relationship came to the fore in 2017 after they were spotted at several events together. At the time, David and McPhee had finalised their divorces with their previous partners.

In 2018, while the couple was on vacation in Italy, David proposed, and the actress agreed to marry him. The pair exchanged marriage vows on 28 June 2019 at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, London. They have been married for about five years and reside in Los Angeles, California, US.

David Foster’s ex-wives

David Foster speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Carousel Ball at Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Tom Cooper

Source: Getty Images

Katharine McPhee is the music executive’s fifth wife. His first wife was B.J. Cook, a singer-songwriter, whom he married between 1972 and 1981. Foster married Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986.

Foster's third wife, Linda Thompson, is a songwriter and former actress. They were together between 1991 and 2005. He married TV personality and former model Yolanda Hadid in 2011, but they parted ways six years later in 2017.

David Foster’s children

The 16-time Grammy winner is a father of six children. He had his first child, Allison Jones when he was 20. He welcomed his second child, Amy S. Foster, from his marriage with his first wife, B.J. Cook. He shares three children, Sara, Jordan, and Erin Foster, with his second wife, Rebecca Dyer.

Foster and his current wife, Katharine McPhee, welcomed their son, Rennie, on 22 February 2021. While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Katherine McPhee disclosed her desire to have baby number two with Foster, saying:

We’re not in any crazy rush, but I hope so because I love being a mom. I really love it.

How tall is David Foster?

Actress Katharine McPhee’s husband is approximately 5 feet 11½ inches or 182 centimetres tall and weighs 176 pounds or 80 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is David Foster? He was born on 1 November 1949 and is 74 years old as of May 2024. Where is David Foster from? He comes from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, and resides in Los Angeles, California, US. How did David Foster make his money? He is a record producer, film composer, and music executive. Who is David Foster’s wife? He has been married to American actress Katharine McPhee since 28 June 2019. How many children does David Foster have? He has six children: Allison Jones, Amy S., Sara, Jordan, Erin, and Rennie Foster. How many times has David Foster been married? He has been married five times: Katharine McPhee (Current), B.J. Cook (1972–1981), Rebecca Dyer (1982–1986), Linda Thompson (1991–2005), and Yolanda Hadid (2011–2017). What is David Foster’s height? His height is 5 feet 12 inches or 183 centimetres.

David Foster’s net worth depicts his impressive career in the entertainment industry. He thrives on multiple fronts as a singer, songwriter, record producer, film composer, and music executive. The father of five has been married five times and resides with his wife, Katharine McPhee, in Los Angeles, California, US.

Legit.ng recently published Tia Kemp’s biography. She is best known as Rick Ross’s baby mama and gained fame after their relationship became public in 2003. Tia Kemp is an entrepreneur, video creator, and social media influencer.

Tia Kemp’s relationship with American rapper Rick Ross started in 2003. After dating for about four years, the ex-couple parted ways in 2007. However, they share a son born in September 2005. Learn everything about him in the article.

Source: Legit.ng