30+ amazing female country singers you should add to your playlist

Country music has always had a special place in the hearts of many, and women's incredible voices undeniably enhance it. The amazing female country singers ever have dominated the charts, broken barriers, and inspired generations of musicians and fans alike. Discover some amazing female country singers you should add to your playlist.

To create this list of amazing female country singers, we considered the singer's vocal talent, chart performance, influence on the genre, songwriting ability, awards and recognitions, and fan base size. We also used data from credible sources like Billboard, Rolling Stone and streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Amazing female country singers

Country music history features some of the best female country singers. These women have significantly influenced the genre and helped pave the way for female country stars today. Below is a list of some of the best female country singers you will love listening to.

No. Name Debut year 1 Carrie Underwood 2005 2 Dolly Parton 1967 3 Reba McEntire 1977 4 Loretta Lynn 1960 5 Patsy Cline 1955 6 Miranda Lambert 2001 7 Tammy Wynette 1966 8 Shania Twain 1993 9 Taylor Swift 2006 10 Faith Hill 1993 11 Emmylou Harris 1969 12 Kacey Musgraves 2012 13 Martina McBride 1992 14 Trisha Yearwood 1991 15 Ashley McBryde 2006 16 Carly Pearce 2017 17 Patty Loveless 1986 18 Tanya Tucker 1972 19 Kitty Wells 1952 20 Crystal Gayle 1970 21 Barbara Mandrell 1969 22 June Carter Cash 1949 23 Maren Morris 2016 24 Kelsea Ballerini 2014 25 Lee Ann Womack 1997

1. Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on 2 April 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Christopher Polk

Full name : Carrie Marie Underwood

: Carrie Marie Underwood Date of birth: 10 March 1983

10 March 1983 Age : 41 years old (as of 2024)

: 41 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Muskogee, Oklahoma, United States

Underwood began her music career in 2004 and is known for hits like Before He Cheats and Jesus, Take the Wheel. She first rose to fame after winning the fourth season of American Idol in 2005. Over the years, she has won numerous awards, including seven Grammy Awards from 2007 to 2015.

2. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton at We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on 5 November 2019 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Full name : Dolly Rebecca Parton

: Dolly Rebecca Parton Date of birth : 19 January 1946

: 19 January 1946 Age : 78 years old (as of 2024)

: 78 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Pittman Center, Tennessee, United States

Dolly Rebecca is one of the most famous female country singers known for her decades-long career in country music. She has released numerous hit songs and chart-topping albums, including 9 to 5, Odd Jobs and Backwoods Barbie. Her notable songs include Jolene, Coat of Many Colors, and 9 to 5. She is also one of the richest country singers in the world.

3. Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire at the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on 27 March 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mike Coppola

Full name : Reba Nell McEntire

: Reba Nell McEntire Date of birth : 28 March 1955

: 28 March 1955 Age : 69 years old (as of 2024)

: 69 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: McAlester, Oklahoma, United States

Dubbed "the Queen of Country", Reba began her career in the 1970s and gained fame with her hits such as Fancy and Is There Life Out There. Her popular albums include Whoever's in New England and For My Broken Heart. The singer has sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

4. Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn during the 2011 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on 11 June 2011 in Manchester, Tennessee. Photo: Erika Goldring

Full name: Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn Date of birth : 14 April 1932

: 14 April 1932 Date of death : 4 October 2022

: 4 October 2022 Age at the time of death : 90

: 90 Place of birth: Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, United States

Loretta Lynn became famous in the 1960s and 1970s with hits like Coal Miner’s Daughter, You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man), and The Pill. In a career spanning six decades, Lynn released multiple gold albums and won numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards.

5. Patsy Cline

Photo of Patsy Cline in 1970. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Full name : Patsy Cline

: Patsy Cline Date of birth : 8 September 1932

: 8 September 1932 Date of death : 5 March 1963

: 5 March 1963 Age at the time of death : 30

: 30 Place of birth: Winchester, Virginia, United States

Patsy Cline was among the first country music artists to explore pop music. During her eight-year recording career, Cline released numerous hits, such as Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, and Walkin’ After Midnight. She is considered one of the most influential vocalists of the 20th century.

6. Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert on 23 September 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: John Shearer

Full name : Miranda Leigh Lambert

: Miranda Leigh Lambert Date of birth : 10 November 1983

: 10 November 1983 Age : 41 years old (as of 2024)

: 41 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Longview, Texas, United States

Miranda Leigh Lambert is among the 2000s female country singers. She began her career in early 2001 when she released her self-titled solo debut album. She is known for hit songs, including The House That Built Me, Gunpowder & Lead, and Mama’s Broken Heart.

7. Tammy Wynette

Tammy Wynette at the House of Blues in Los Angeles, California on 30 June 1997. Photo: Jim Steinfeldt

Full name : Tammy Wynette

: Tammy Wynette Date of birth : 5 May 1942

: 5 May 1942 Date of death : 6 April 1998

: 6 April 1998 Age at the time of death: 55

55 Place of birth: Itawamba County, Mississippi, United States

Tammy Wynette is considered among country music's most influential and successful artists. She gained prominence for her signature song, Stand by Your Man. During her thirty-year career, Tammy released thirty studio albums, the last one being Without Walls (1994).

8. Shania Twain

Shania Twain hosts the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Mickey Bernal

Full name : Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain

: Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain Date of birth : 28 August 1965

: 28 August 1965 Age : 59 years old (as of 2024)

: 59 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Windsor, Canada

Shania Twain is among the best-selling music artists of all time and the best-selling female artist in country music history, having sold over 100 million records. Her album Come On Over (1997) remains the best-selling studio album, featuring hit songs like Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and You're Still the One.

9. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at Lucas Oil Stadium on 1 November 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Full name: Taylor Alison Swift

Taylor Alison Swift Date of birth : 13 December 1989

: 13 December 1989 Age : 34 years old (as of 2024)

: 34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States

Taylor Swift became the youngest solo artist to write and record a #1 hit on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart with the single Our Song. Her early albums, including Fearless and Speak Now, made her a country music sensation. She is among the richest singers of the country genre.

10. Faith Hill

Singer Faith Hill atThe 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on 12 February 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Full name : Audrey Faith McGraw

: Audrey Faith McGraw Date of birth : 21 September 1967

: 21 September 1967 Age : 57 years old (as of 2024)

: 57 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ridgeland, Mississippi, United States

Faith Hill is considered among the most successful country music artists ever, having sold almost 50 million albums worldwide. Her first two albums, Take Me as I Am (1993) and It Matters to Me (1995), went multi-platinum. Her notable songs include There You Wi'll Be, This Kiss, Breathe, Wild One and Cry.

11. Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris during Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's 2023 All for the Hall New York Benefit at Irving Plaza on 12 September 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin

Full name: Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris Date of birth : 2 April 1947

: 2 April 1947 Age : 77 years old (as of 2024)

: 77 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, United States

Emmylou Harris is considered among the leading music artists behind the country rock genre in the 1970s and the Americana genre in the 1990s. Throughout her career, Harris has released numerous chart-topping hit songs and albums, including Pieces of the Sky, Elite Hotel, Quarter and Blue Kentucky Girl.

12. Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves with trophy at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on 4 February 2024. Photo: Jason Armond

Full name : Kacey Lee Musgraves

: Kacey Lee Musgraves Date of birth : 21 August 1988

: 21 August 1988 Age : 36 years old (as of 2024)

: 36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Golden, Texas, United States

Kacey Musgraves began her career in the early 2000s, self-releasing three solo albums. She rose to fame with her debut album, Same Trailer Different Park (2013), which included the hit single Merry Go 'Round. The album won her the Grammy Award for Best Country Album.

13. Martina McBride

Martina McBride at Viejas Concerts In The Park on 3 July 2017 in San Diego, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Full name : Martina Mariea McBride

: Martina Mariea McBride Date of birth : 29 July 1966

: 29 July 1966 Age : 58 years old (as of 2024)

: 58 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Sharon, Kansas, United States

The American country music singer-songwriter is known for her soprano singing range and country pop material. She has released multiple platinum-selling albums, including Evolution, The Time Has Come, and Martina, and has sold over 14 million albums.

14. Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on 11 May 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Christopher Polk

Full name : Patricia Lynn Yearwood

: Patricia Lynn Yearwood Date of birth: 19 September 1964

19 September 1964 Age : 60 years old (as of 2024)

: 60 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Monticello, Georgia, United States

Patricia Lynn Yearwood gained prominence in 1991 after releasing her debut single, She's in Love with the Boy. She has since released various country hits, including Walkaway Joe and Believe Me Baby (I Lied).

15. Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde during Walkin' After Midnight: The Music Of Patsy Cline at Ryman Auditorium on 22 April 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Full name : Ashley Dyan McBryde

: Ashley Dyan McBryde Date of birth: 29 July 1983

29 July 1983 Age : 41 years old (as of 2024)

: 41 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Waldron, Arkansas, United States

Ashley McBryde came into the limelight with her albums Jalopies & Expensive Guitars (2016) and Girl Going Nowhere (2018). She is known for songs like A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega, One Night Standards, and Stone.

16. Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce at the CMA Close Up Stage during the CMA Fest 2024 at Music City Center on 9 June 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Full name : Carly Pearce

: Carly Pearce Date of birth: 24 April 1990

24 April 1990 Age : 34 years old (as of 2024)

: 34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Taylor Mill, Kentucky, United States

The American country music singer-songwriter became famous in 2017 when she released her debut song, Every Little Thing. She released the popular Christmas album Mistletoe, Holly & Bluegrass in 2013. Carly Pearce’s music contains elements of both traditional and contemporary country-pop music.

17. Patty Loveless

Patty Loveless at Bridgestone Arena on 5 December 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Full name: Patty Loveless

Patty Loveless Date of birth: 4 January 1957

4 January 1957 Age : 67 years old (as of 2024)

: 67 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Pikeville, Kentucky, United States

Patty Loveless is one of the 80s female country singers known for her chart-topping hits such as Timber, I’m Falling in Love, Chains, Blame It on Your Heart, You Can Feel Bad, and Lonely Too Long. She won the CMA’s Female Vocalist in 1996. In 2023, she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

18. Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on 9 June 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Full name : Tanya Denise Tucker

: Tanya Denise Tucker Date of birth: 10 October 1958

10 October 1958 Age : 66 years old (as of 2024)

: 66 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Seminole, Texas, United States

Tucker began her career at age thirteen, releasing her debut album, Delta Dawn. She has had numerous successful albums and hit songs, including What's Your Mama's Name? Lizzie and the Rainman and Strong Enough to Bend. Her 2019 album While I'm Livin' won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album.

19. Kitty Wells

Photo of Kitty Wells. Photo: David Redfern

Full name : Ellen Muriel Deason

: Ellen Muriel Deason Date of birth : 30 August 1919

: 30 August 1919 Date of death : 16 July 2012

: 16 July 2012 Age at the time of death : 92

: 92 Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Kitty Wells was a pioneering female country music singer in America. She chartered numerous singles, including It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels, Makin' Believe and She's No Angel. Wells ranks as the sixth most successful female vocalist in the history of the Billboard country charts.

20. Crystal Gayle

Crystal Gayle at the 2014 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at The Empire Polo Club on 26 April 2014 in Indio, California. Photo: Mindy Small

Full name : Brenda Gail Web

: Brenda Gail Web Date of birth : 9 January 1951

: 9 January 1951 Age : 73 years old (as of 2024)

: 73 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Paintsville, Kentucky, United States

The American country music singer is best recognised for her 1977 hit Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue. She has also released numerous hit albums such as We Must Believe in Magic and When I Dream, both of which went platinum.

21. Barbara Mandrell

Barbara Mandrell during 40th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards - Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo: M. Caulfield

Full name : Barbara Ann Mandrell

: Barbara Ann Mandrell Date of birth : 25 December 1948

: 25 December 1948 Age : 75 years old (as of 2024)

: 75 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Barbara Mandrell was one of the country's most successful music artists during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Her most notable chart-topping hits include Sleeping Single in a Double Bed and If Loving You Is Wrong (I Don't Want to Be Right).

22. June Carter Cash

June Carter Cash during Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash on the set of CMT INSIDE FAME at their home in Jamaica. Photo: R. Diamond

Full name : Valerie June Carter Cash

: Valerie June Carter Cash Date of birth : 23 June 1929

: 23 June 1929 Date of death : 15 May 2003

: 15 May 2003 Age at the time of deat h: 73

h: 73 Place of birth: Maces Spring, Virginia, United States

June Carter Cash was one of the famous 80s singers. As a member of the Carter Family, June released numerous songs such as Keep on the Sunny Side, Bashful Rascal and Baby I Tried. She was a five-time Grammy Award-winning country singer ranked #31 on CMT's 40 Greatest Women in Country Music list in 2002.

23. Maren Morris

Maren Morris at SiriusXM Studios on 9 August 2024 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Full name : Maren Larae Morris

: Maren Larae Morris Date of birth : 10 April 1990

: 10 April 1990 Age : 34 years old (as of 2024)

: 34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Arlington, Texas, United States

Maren Morris is another amazing country musician from the United States. She became famous for her debut album Hero (2016), which featured hits like My Church and 80s Mercedes. Morris has won numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award and five Country Music Association Awards.

24. Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on 20 September 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Full name : Kelsea Nicole Ballerini

: Kelsea Nicole Ballerini Date of birth : 12 September 1993

: 12 September 1993 Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)

31 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Mascot, Tennessee, United States

Kelsea Nicole Ballerini is an American country pop singer and songwriter. She rose to stardom for her songs Love Me Like You Mean It and Dibs. Kelsea was named one of Country Music Television's Next Women of Country in 2014.

25. Lee Ann Womack

Lee Ann Womack at "The Artist/Producer Relationship" panel during The NAMM Show at Anaheim Convention Center on 15 April 2023 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Full name : Lee Ann Womack

: Lee Ann Womack Date of birth : 19 August 1966

: 19 August 1966 Age : 58 years old (as of 2024)

: 58 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Jacksonville, Texas, United States

Lee Ann Womack gained recognition for the hit single I Hope You Dance in 2000. She has albums, including Something Worth Leaving Behind and There's More Where That Came From. Lee has sold over six million albums globally and has won numerous Academy of Country Music Awards.

26. Dottie West

Dottie West in 1968. Photo: George Wilkes

Full name : Dottie West

: Dottie West Date of birth: 11 October 1932

11 October 1932 Date of death : 4 September 1991

: 4 September 1991 Age at the time of death : 58

: 58 Place of birth: Tennessee, United States

Dottie West is considered one of the genre's and groundbreaking female artists. She began her career in the early 1960s and became famous for hits such as Here Comes My Baby, A Lesson in Leavin' and Every Time Two Fools Collide.

27. Pam Tillis

Pam Tillis at The Concert for Love & Acceptance hosted by GLAAD at Wildhorse Saloon on 7 June 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Erika Goldring

Full name : Pamela Yvonne Tillis

: Pamela Yvonne Tillis Date of birth : 24 July 1957

: 24 July 1957 Age : 67 years old (as of 2024)

: 67 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Plant City, Florida, United States

The daughter of country legend Mel Tillis, Pamela, rose to stardom after releasing her hit song Don't Tell Me What to Do. Her other hits include Maybe It Was Memphis and Shake the Sugar Tree. She has won three Country Music Association Awards and two Grammys.

28. Gabby Barrett

Gabby Barrett at the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on 11 May 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Jason Kempin

Full name : Gabby Bernadette Barrett

: Gabby Bernadette Barrett Date of birth : 5 March 2000

: 5 March 2000 Age : 24 years old (as of 2024)

: 24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Munhall, Pennsylvania, United States

Gabby Barnett is one of the young female country singers. In 2019, she released her debut single I Hope, which became a top three hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut album, Goldmine (2020), includes hit singles like The Good Ones.

29. Rosanne Cash

Rosanne Cash at "Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90" held at the Hollywood Bowl on 29 April 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Full name : Rosanne Cash

: Rosanne Cash Date of birth : 24 May 1955

: 24 May 1955 Age : 69 years old (as of 2024)

: 69 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States

Rosanne Cash is the eldest daughter of country musician Johnny Cash. Throughout her career, which spans over four decades, she has released over fourteen albums, including Rosanne Cash, The Wheel, and The List. Her music combines many genres, including folk, pop, rock, and blues.

30. Alison Krauss

Alison Krauss at the Pearl Concert Theater on 14 June 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo Denise Truscello

Full name : Alison Maria Krauss

: Alison Maria Krauss Date of birth : 23 July 1971

: 23 July 1971 Age : 53 years old (as of 2024)

: 53 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Decatur, Illinois, United States

Alison Krauss is widely recognised for her bluegrass and country genre work. As of 2024, Alison has won 27 Grammys, making her the fourth-winning musician in Grammy history. Alison has released several solo albums, including Too Late to Cry, I've Got That Old Feeling and Windy City.

31. Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson at The Drop: Lainey Wilson at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on 5 September 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rebecca Sapp

Full name : Lainey Denay Wilson

: Lainey Denay Wilson Date of birth : 19 May 1992

: 19 May 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of 2024)

: 32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Baskin, Louisiana, United States

The American country music singer-songwriter is famous for her songs, such as Things a Man Oughta Know, Heart Like a Truck, and Watermelon Moonshine. She has released studio albums, including Lainey Wilson, Tougher and Bell Bottom Country.

32. Lorrie Morgan

Lorrie Morgan during CMA Fest 2024 on 9 June 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Mickey Bernal

Full name : Loretta Lynn Morgan

: Loretta Lynn Morgan Date of birth : 27 June 1959

: 27 June 1959 Age : 65 years old (as of 2024)

: 65 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Lorrie Morgan, The daughter of the late country singer George Morgan, began her music career at 13. She gained widespread recognition for her late 1980s songs, such as Five Minutes, What Part of No, and I Didn't Know My Own Strength. As of this writing, she has released fourteen solo albums.

33. Connie Smith

Connie Smith at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on 8 October 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Mickey Bernal

Full name : Connie Smith

: Connie Smith Date of birth : 14 August 1941

: 14 August 1941 Age: 83 years old (as of 2024)

83 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Elkhart, Indiana, United States

Connie Smith is one of the oldest female country singers. She has been in the music industry since 1964 and has released over 30 studio albums, including Connie Smith, Cute 'n' Country, and Born to Sing. In 2012, she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Country music has a long and proud history of women who have made a difference in the genre. Female country musicians like Dolly Parton and Miranda Lambert have helped country music grow and change, inspiring many fans and showing that country music is for everyone.

