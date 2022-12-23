200+ best military quotes on leadership, teamwork, love and courage

The primary role of the military in any country is maintaining peace. It safeguards the well-being of the nation and its citizens. The military community makes incredible sacrifices on behalf of all citizens and residents. You can use military quotes to encourage members of this community.

A soldier in an army t-shirt. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are hundreds of military quotes you can use to encourage a loved one in the military. The army is an extraordinary organisation that does a lot for its country.

Top military quotes

Military forces are a nation's power. People in the military undergo rigorous training before being assigned positions requiring dedication, hard work, and commitment. These people should be encouraged, supported, and loved.

Short military quotes

Check out these short military quotes to inspire you. You can send them to a loved one in the military to encourage them.

War is too important to be left to the generals. - Georges Clémenceau

Marines don't cry. - Barbara Nickless

To command is to serve, nothing more and nothing less. - Andre Malraux

Who dares, wins. Who sweats, wins. Who plans, wins. - British Special Air Service

No guts, no glory. - Major Gen. Frederick C. Blesse

Those who stand for nothing fall for anything. - Alexander Hamilton

Only our individual faith in freedom can keep us free. - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Sometimes you have to pick the gun up to put the Gun down. - Malcolm X

The army is the true nobility of our country. - Napoleon Bonaparte

A ship without Marines is like a garment without buttons. - Admiral David D. Porter

War is the unfolding of miscalculations. - Barbara Tuchman

The military doesn't start wars. Politicians start wars. - William C. Westmoreland

No duty is more urgent than that of returning thanks. - James Allen

I am a soldier, I fight where I am told, and I win where I fight. - George S. Patton

He loves his country best who strives to make it best. - Robert G. Ingersoll

It is fatal to enter a war without the will to win it. - Douglas MacArthur

A pint of sweat will save a gallon of blood. - General George Smith Patton

I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country. - Nathan Hale

Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim. - Nora Ephron

One who loses his life for his country will get it. - Dr. P.S. Jagadeesh Kumar

War is life multiplied by some number that no one has ever heard of. - Sebastian Junger

Famous military quotes about courage and bravery

A grey military helicopter. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Being in the army requires courage and bravery. These qualities many not always be present, because human beings are emotional in nature. You can use quotes to encourage a loved one in the military to become courageous and brave.

Brave men rejoice in adversity, just as brave soldiers triumph in war. - Lucius Annaeus Seneca

It is courage, courage, courage that raises the blood of life to crimson splendour. Live bravely and present a brave front to adversity. - Horace

True courage is being afraid, and going ahead and doing your job. - Norman Schwarzkopf, Jr

Fortune favours the brave. - Terence

Never forget that no military leader has ever become great without audacity. - Carl von Clausewitz

The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. - Thomas Paine

Bravery is being the only one who knows you’re afraid. - Colonel David Hackworth

Courage isn't having the strength to go on; It is going on when you don't have strength. - Napoleon Bonaparte

This nation will remain the land of the free so long as it is the home of the brave. - Elmer Davis

I don’t know what effect these men will have upon the enemy, but, by God, they terrify me. - The Duke of Wellington

Courage is the complement of fear. A man who is fearless cannot be courageous. He is also a fool. - Robert A. Heinlein

Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste death but once. - William Shakespeare

Heroism doesn’t always happen in a burst of glory. Sometimes small triumphs and large hearts change the course of history. - Mary Roach

A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself. – Joseph Campbell

Courage is never to let your actions be influenced by your fears. - Arthur Koestler

Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts. - Winston S. Churchill

I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear. - Nelson Mandela

Courage is about learning how to function despite the fear, to put aside your instincts to run or give in completely to the anger born from fear. Courage is about using your brain and your heart when every cell of your body is screaming at you to fight or flee—and then following through on what you believe is the right thing to do. - Jim Butcher

Courage is not the absence of fear but rather the assessment that something else is more important than fear. - Franklin D. Roosevelt

Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen. - Winston Churchill

You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, 'I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along. - Eleanor Roosevelt

Military quotes on teamwork and discipline

A brown helicopter flying above a green field during daytime. Photo: pexels.com, @Somchai Kongkamsri (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It takes plenty of hard work, teamwork, and discipline for the military to operate and run. Here are amazing quotes you can use to inspire teamwork and discipline.

The hand of the aggressor is stayed by strength - and strength alone. - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Discipline is the soul of an army. It makes small numbers formidable; procures success to the weak, and esteem to all. - George Washington

There are four ingredients in true leadership: brains, soul, heart, and good nerves. - Klaus Schwab

From time to time, the tree of liberty must be watered with the blood of tyrants and patriots. - Thomas Jefferson

Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success. - Henry Ford

It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit. – Harry S Truman

Individual commitment to a group effort is what makes a teamwork, a company work, a society work, a civilisation work. - Vince Lombardi

Teamwork is the secret that makes common people achieve uncommon results. - Ifeanyi Enoch Onuoha

A group becomes teammates when each member is sure enough of himself and his contribution to praise the skills of the others. - Norman Shidle

It takes two flints to make a fire. - Louisa May Alcott

If you take out the team in teamwork, it's just work. Now who wants that? - Matthew Woodring Stover

The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team. - Phil Jackson

No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you’re playing a solo game, you’ll always lose out to a team. - Reid Hoffman

Individually, we are one drop. Together, we are an ocean. - Ryunosuke Satoro

Remember, teamwork begins by building trust. And the only way to do that is to overcome our need for invulnerability. - Patrick Lencioni

Good leaders organise and align people around what the team needs to do. Great leaders motivate and inspire people with why they’re doing it. That’s purpose. And that’s the key to achieving something truly transformational. - Marillyn Hewson

Interdependent people combine their own effort with the efforts of others to achieve their greatest success. - Stephen Covey

In the end, a great leader is only known by the impact he or she has on others. - Jim Stovall

If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, then you are an excellent leader. - Dolly Parton

There is no such thing as a self-made man. You will reach your goals only with the help of others. - George Shinn

If you can’t describe what you are doing as a process, you don’t know what you’re doing. - W. Edwards Deming

Military quotes on leadership

A grey military jet flying above a mountain. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Proper leadership is a must for the military to run efficiently. Below are leadership quotes and messages you can use to promote good leadership.

I am not afraid of an army of lions lead by a sheep; I am afraid of sheep lead by a lion. - Alexander the Great

Leadership is of the spirit, compounded of personality and vision: its practice is an art. Management is of the mind, more a matter of accurate calculation, of statistics, of methods, timetables and routine; its practice is a science. Managers are necessary; leaders are essential. - Field Marshal Sir Bill Slim

Motivation is the art of getting people to do what you want them to do because they want to do it. - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Never tell people how to do things. Tell them what to do, and they will surprise you with their ingenuity. - George S. Patton Jr.

Lead me, follow me, or get the hell out of my way. - General George S. Patton Jr

It doesn’t take a hero to order men into battle. It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle. - General H. Norman Schwarzkopf

There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure. - Colin Powell

Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail. - Ralph Waldo Emerson

The military might of a country represents its national strength. Only when it builds up its military might in every way can it develop into a thriving country. - Kim Jong-un

Lead by example, insist on teamwork and instil motivation. Self-discipline is what gets you to work every day, and hard work builds character. - Dave Mueller

When things go wrong in your command, start wading for a reason in increasingly larger concentric circles around your own desk. - General Bruce D. Clark

A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader, but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent. - General of the Army, Douglas MacArthur

A great person attracts great people and knows how to hold them together. - Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

If officers desire to have control over their commands, they must remain habitually with them, industriously attend to their instruction and comfort, and in battle, lead them well. - Stonewall Jackson

I can’t understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I’m frightened of the old ones. - John Cage

The very essence of leadership is that you have to have vision. You can't blow an uncertain trumpet. - Theodore M. Hesburgh

Leaders grasp nettles. - David Ogilvy

In matters of style, swim with the current; in matters of principle, stand like a rock. - Thomas Jefferson

Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, concerned citizens can change the world. Indeed it is the only thing that ever has. - Margeret Mead

I start with the premise that the function of leadership is to produce more leaders, not more followers. - Ralph Nader

A leader is best when people barely know he exists. When his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves. - Lao Tzu

Amazing military wife quotes

A military jeep is captured at sunset. Photo: pixabay.com, @ArmyAmber (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Being a military spouse comes with opportunities as well as challenges. You must support your spouse for them to perform well at their job. Check out these quotes for military spouses.

How important it is for us to recognise and celebrate our heroes and she-roes! - Maya Angelou

Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile. - Franklin P. Jones

Behind every soldier, there is an even stronger woman who stands behind him, supports him, and loves him with all her heart.

A soldier does not usually fight because he hates the enemy or the perpetrators. He fights with all his valour because he loves the people in his country, especially his family. - Don Mills

Your love is the best that I have ever known, and no matter the distance or the space, I will always cherish being your loved one. Knowing you is one of the greatest gifts of my life. - Valentin Morgan

Only the strongest woman can survive missing half her heart.

It doesn’t get easier. You just get stronger.

Couples that are ‘meant to be’ are the ones who go through everything that is meant to tear them apart and come out even stronger than they were before.

You know you are a military spouse when relatives visit and think they hear thunder, and you have to explain it is just artillery.

She had been proud of his decision to serve his country, her heart bursting with love and admiration the first time she saw him outfitted in his dress blues. - Nicholas Sparks

Together forever, never apart. Maybe in distance, but never at heart.

You are my favourite hello and hardest goodbye.

You are my love, my protector, my hero, and no matter the distance, I will always wait for you.

Half my heart is deployed.

The few hours I spend with you are worth the thousands of hours I spend without you.

Loving a military person is not hard. The distance is hard. The worry is hard. The sacrifices are hard. But loving him…that’s the easiest thing I have ever done.

A soldier doesn’t fight because he hates what is in front of him. He fights because he loves what he left behind.

She stood in the storm. And when the wind did not blow her way, she adjusted her sails. - Elizabeth Edwards

Marriage is a mosaic you build with your spouse. Millions of tiny moments that create your love story. - Jennifer Smith

A successful marriage isn’t the union of two perfect people. It’s that of two imperfect people who have learned the value of forgiveness and grace. - Darlene Schacht

The worst part is waiting. The best part is having someone worth waiting for.

Motivational military quotes

A grey jet plane is pictured flying in the skies. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A little encouragement in life goes a long way in making life better for the people we love. Check out these motivational military quotes today.

If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live. - Martin Luther King Jr.

Those who give up essential liberties for temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety. - Benjamin Franklin

The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him. - G.K. Chesterton

What counts is not necessarily the size of the dog in the fight—it’s the size of the fight in the dog. - President Dwight D. Eisenhower

Facta non verba ( Deeds, not words) - Canadian Joint Task Force

Deeds, not words) - A safe army is better than a safe border. - B.R. Ambedkar

If you find yourself in a fair fight, you didn’t plan your mission properly. - David Hackworth

We live in a world that has walls, and those walls need to be guarded by men with guns. - Aaron Sorkin

The truth is that you always know the right thing to do. The tough part is doing it. - General Norman Schwarzkopf

Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore. - Andre Gide

The world is dangerous, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing. - Albert Einstein

No man is a man until he has been a soldier. - Louis de Bernières

The higher level of grand strategy [is] that of conducting war with a far-sighted regard to the state of the peace that will follow. - B. H. Liddell Hart

How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. - A.A. Milne

Out of every one hundred men, ten shouldn’t even be there, eighty are just targets, nine are the real fighters, and we are lucky to have them, for they make the battle. Ah, but the one, one is a warrior, and he will bring the others back. - Heraclitus

We sleep safely at night because rough men stand ready to visit violence on those who would harm us. - Winston S. Churchill

We must never forget why we have, and why we need our military. Our armed forces exist solely to ensure our nation is safe, so that each and every one of us can sleep soundly at night, knowing we have ‘guardians at the gate. - Allen West

A leader is like a shepherd. He stays behind the flock, letting the most nimble go out ahead, whereupon the others follow, not realising that all along they are being directed from behind. - Nelson Mandela

The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. - Dr. Martin Luther King

Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong. - Ella Fitzgerald

People overcoming the odds is actually a really important part of humanity, and I don’t think we kind of get to celebrate that as much as we should. - Taika Waititi

Badass military quotes

A black military helicopter is pictured on a runway. Photo: pexels.com, @Somchai Kongkamsri (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Being tough and uncompromising are two top characteristics of a military person. You can encourage these qualities with the quotes and messages below.

The soldier is the army. No army is better than its soldiers. The Soldier is also a citizen. In fact, the highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country. - George S. Patton Jr.

He who is not everyday conquering some fear has not learned the secret of life. - Ralph Waldo Emerson

I can imagine no more rewarding a career. And any man who may be asked in this century what he did to make his life worthwhile, I think can respond with a good deal of pride and satisfaction: I served in the United States Navy. - John F. Kennedy

It is a proud privilege to be a soldier – a good soldier [with]discipline, self-respect, pride in his unit and his country, a high sense of duty and obligation to comrades and to his superiors, and a self-confidence born of demonstrated ability. - George S. Patton Jr.

Never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never – in nothing, great or small, large or petty - never give in except to convictions of honour and good sense. - Winston Churchill

For the first time in a long time, I felt like I had a purpose being in the Navy. It wasn’t about money and rank or prestige. It was about raising the flag. We do what we do because no one else can or will do it. We fight so others can sleep at night. And I had forgotten that. - Timothy Ciciora

Word to the Nation: Guard zealously your right to serve in the Armed Forces, for without them, there will be no other rights to guard. - John F. Kennedy

You can have peace. Or you can have freedom. Don’t ever count on having both at once. - Robert A. Heinlein

Soldiers, when committed to a task, can't compromise. It's unrelenting devotion to the standards of duty and courage, absolute loyalty to others, and not letting the task go until it's been done. - John Keegan

War is the greatest evil Satan has invented to corrupt our hearts and souls. We should honour our soldiers, but we should never honour war. - Dean Hughes

Take patriotism away, and the nation’s soul has fled. - Edward Mark Deems

Patriotism demands of us sustained sacrifice. - Chiang Kai-shek

Patience and perseverance have a magical effect before which difficulties disappear and obstacles vanish. - John Quincy Adams

Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few. - Winston Churchill

As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them. - John F. Kennedy

Gratitude and attitude are not challenges; they are choices. - Robert Braathe

There are not enough chinamen in the world to stop a fully armed Marine regiment from going where ever they want to go. - General Lewis B. “Chesty” Puller

Perseverance, secret of all triumphs. - Victor Hugo

Motivation is the art of getting people to do what you want them to do because they want to do it. - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Whoever said the pen is mightier than the sword obviously never encountered automatic weapons. - Douglas MacArthur

There are far better things ahead than we ever leave behind. - C.S. Lewis

Reasons why I joined the military quotes

A grey helicopter on the runway. Photo: pexels.com, @Messala Ciulla (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Numerous people join the military is because they feel drawn to serving their country. Here are quotes and messages giving reasons why people join the military.

It is the soldier, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech. - Zell Miller

Join the army and see the next world. - Dylan Thomas

When you go home, tell them of us and say, for their tomorrow we gave our today. - John Maxwell Edmonds

I thought to myself, "Join the army!" It's free. So I figured while I'm here I'll lose a few pounds. - John Candy

No man is entitled to the blessings of freedom unless he be vigilant in its preservation. - Gen. Douglas MacArthur

When the will defies fear, when duty throws the gauntlet down to fate, when honor scorns to compromise with death. That is heroism. - Robert Green Ingersoll

The brave die never, though they sleep in dust: Their courage nerves a thousand living men. - Minot J. Savage

For what avail the plough or sail, or land or life, if freedom fail? - Ralph Waldo Emerson

The patriot's blood is the seed of freedom's tree. - Thomas Campbell

These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honour and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror. - Michael N. Castle

Theirs not to reason why. Theirs but to do and die. - Lord Tennyson Alfred

One more dance along the razor's edge finished. Almost dead yesterday, maybe dead tomorrow, but alive, gloriously alive, today. - Robert Jordan

Battles are won by slaughter and manoeuvre. The greater the general, the more he contributes in manoeuvre, the less he demands in slaughter. - Winston S. Churchill

Soldiers can sometimes make decisions that are smarter than the orders they've been given. - Orson Scott Card

The only easy day was yesterday. - US Navy SEALs

The consensus seemed to be that if really large numbers of men were sent to storm the mountain, then enough might survive the rocks to take the citadel. This is essentially the basis of all military thinking. - Terry Pratchett

We live in a world that has walls and those walls need to be guarded by men with guns. - Aaron Sorkin

The man on top of the mountain did not fall there. - Vince Lombardi

War must be, while we defend our lives against a destroyer who would devour all; but I do not love the bright sword for its sharpness, nor the arrow for its swiftness, nor the warrior for his glory. I love only that which they defend. - J.R.R. Tolkien

It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived. - George S. Patton Jr.

The music at a wedding procession always reminds me of the music of soldiers going into battle. - Heinrich Heine

Quotes for moms with kids who join the military

A military vehicle parked on grass. Photo: pexels.com, @Rik Schots (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Being a mom with a child(ren) in the military is not easy. You worry about them and want them to give the country their best effort simultaneously.

The moment that you have a child - that you know that when he'll turn 18, he'll join the army and go there for three years of compulsory service - then you can't help yourself of thinking about the future - speculating about it, dreading it or even being - trying to be more active to change it and improve it. - Etgar Keret

We are so grateful for your service.

You are embarking on a great adventure, full of new places and great experiences.

I guess if you're stupid enough to join the army without thinking about getting shot at, then you really are a fool. - James Blunt

It's nonsense that people join the army to serve the country, like the politicians do it only for the sake of the country. - Sam Manekshaw

The sacrifice you are making is the ultimate act of patriotism.

If a young fella has an option of having a decent career or joining the army to fight in Iraq, you can bet your life that he would not be in Iraq. - Charles Rangel

So the whole of war, when you look at it is probably run by professional soldiers, and the rest of them are just recruits, or people who are just forced to join the army. - Gerald Scarfe

We all feel safer knowing you are helping to protect us.

Remember that you are loved completely and unconditionally.

You never know how strong you are until strong is the only choice you have.

We owe all of our military members our support and gratitude.

There is nothing more admirable than giving up your freedom to preserve the freedom of others.

Whenever you doubt yourself, remember that you are helping others all over the world every day.

Always remember you have a family that loves you and thinks of you constantly.

You are braver than you believe, stronger than you think, and loved more than you know.

You and your fellow soldiers are the heart and soul of our country.

It's OK to be scared. Courage is being scared, and doing what needs to be done anyway.

Whenever you feel weak, remember what made you strong. Whenever you doubt yourself, remember that we believe in you.

Sometimes, you have to fight through some bad days to get to the best days.

People all over the world appreciate our military's efforts. You are a part of making our world secure.

Funny military quotes

A military jeep across a yellow bus. Photo: pixabay.com, @Denniz Futalan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A little humour has never hurt anyone. Check out these funny military quotes to make your day.

Five-second fuses only last three seconds. - Infantry Journal

Do not touch anything unnecessarily. Beware of pretty girls in dance halls and parks who may be spies, as well as bicycles, revolvers, uniforms, arms, dead horses, and men lying on roads — they are not there accidentally. - Soviet infantry manual

Out here, due process is a bullet! - Col. Mike Kirby

If your attack is going too well, you’re probably walking into an ambush. - Infantry Journal

If you see a bomb disposal technician running, try to keep up with him. - U.S. Army ordnance manual

If you find yourself in a fair fight, you didn’t plan your mission properly. - David Hackworth

Get jailed, jump bail, join the army if you fail. - Bob Dylan

Sixteen- and 17-year-olds pay taxes and can join the army, so surely they should in turn be given their right to vote. - Lucy Powell

The best tank terrain is that without anti-tank weapons. - Russian military doctrine

The reason the American Army does so well in wartime, is that war is chaos, and the American Army practices it on a daily basis. - F rom a post-war debriefing of a German General

The best armour is staying out of gunshot. - Italian proverb

There is no problem that cannot be solved by the use of high explosives. - Bumper Sticker

You can have my gun when you pry it from my paranoid, mentally disturbed, physically abusive, cold, dead hand. - Bumper sticker

Airplanes are interesting toys but of no military value. - Marshal Ferdinand Foch

Even if a submarine should work by a miracle, it will never be used. No country in this world would ever use such a vicious and petty form of warfare! - William Henderson

To throw bombs from an airplane will do as much damage as throwing bags of flour. It will be my pleasure to stand on the bridge of any ship while it is attacked by airplanes. - Newton Baker

Aviation is good for sport, but for the army it is useless! - Marshal Ferdinand Foch

Airplanes suffer from so many technical faults that it is only a matter of time before any reasonable man realises that they are useless! - Scientific American

A nuclear war can ruin your whole day.

Anything worth fighting for is worth fighting dirty for.

Always remember to pillage before you burn.

What are some good quotes for the military?

There are hundreds of good quotes and messages for the military. Check out the options above and choose the best one.

What is a strong quote for soldiers?

A strong quote reminds a soldier to be brave, dedicated, and hardworking. It also appreciates their work.

Military quotes are often used to encourage people in the military and their loved ones. Protecting one's country is one of the biggest sacrifices a person can make, so the military should be respected.

Legit.ng recently published touching love messages to make him cry. Love languages are so complicated because everyone expresses affection differently.

Words make it easier to communicate how you feel about your significant other. That is why sending him touching love messages will make him emotional.

Source: Legit.ng