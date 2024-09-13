Who is Mason Rudolph's wife or girlfriend? His dating history explored

Mason Rudolph is a professional football quarterback from the United States. He has gained recognition for his NFL skills and as a player for the Tennessee Titans. In addition to his football career, his personal life has been a subject of interest among fans. For instance, who is Mason Rudolph's wife or girlfriend?

Mason Rudolph poses for a photo in Rock Hill, South Carolina (L). The NFL player at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium (R). Photo: @rudolph2mason on Instagram, Frank Jansky/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mason Rudolph developed an interest in football from a young age. He played collegiate football for the Oklahoma State Cowboys and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award last year. Before joining his current team, he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2018 NFL draft.

Profile summary

Real name Brett Mason Rudolph III Gender Male Date of birth 17 July 1995 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Rock Hill, South Carolina, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′5′′ Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 236 Weight in kilograms 107 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Jamie Rudolph Father Brett Rudolph Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Westminster Catawba Christian School, Northwestern High School University Oklahoma State University Profession Professional football player Net worth $3.5 million Instagram @rudolph2mason

Who is Mason Rudolph's wife?

The sports personality is not married and has never tied the knot before. He likes to keep his love life under wraps but is seemingly single as of 2024. However, he has dated a few women in the past.

Mason Rudolph's dating history explored

Mason Rudolph's personal life, especially his love life, has captured the attention of fans. Although he is seemingly single as of 2024, he has been linked with several famous women in the past. Here is a look at who he has dated.

Genie Bouchard (2020–2022)

Eugenie Bouchard in action against Bianca Andreescu during the WTA Rogers Cup match on August 6, 2019, at Aviva Centre in Toronto, ON. Photo: Gerry Angus

Source: Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans quarterback dated Genie Bouchard between 2020 and 2022. The two started dating in 2016. Bouchard is a Canadian-born tennis player. She is widely known for finishing as runner-up for the women's singles tennis at Wimbledon in 2014.

According to TMZ Sports, the two started dating in October 2020. The article stated:

Genie was spotted at a fancy restaurant in Pittsburgh this week ... posting a pic of her with the caption, "Pitt stop."

The US Weekly reported that Mason confirmed dating Eugenie on Instagram, nine months after he was linked with Hannah Ann Sluss. He posted a caption alongside Genie's photo that read:

My Valentine.♥️

According to the New York Post, Genie Bouchard and Mason Rudolph broke up after less than two years of dating. The split was amicable, and they remained friends.

Hannah Ann Sluss (2020)

Hannah Ann Sluss poses at the Los Angeles Photo Shoot on September 14, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Before Mason dated Bouchard, he was linked with Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss. Rumours of the two dating started when they were spotted together grabbing coffee in 2020 in Los Angeles. Earlier that month, the Bachelor star stated she enjoyed a "nice little quarantine fling" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The potential couple did not get past the fling stage. Shortly after parting ways, Hannah Sluss was also linked with Mason's former teammate, Joshua Dobbs. The two NFL players, however, were not teammates at the time. On The Bachelor, she was engaged to Peter Weber. The reality television personality is currently dating Jake Funk.

Baleigh Nystrom (2014–2017)

Baleigh Nystrom and Mason dated in college. She attended Oklahoma State University, where Rudolph played football. Nystrom supported Mason as he navigated the challenges of being an athlete and a student. However, Rudolph and his former girlfriend Baleigh eventually broke up due to the pressures of the athlete's football career.

FAQs

Who is Mason Rudolph? He is an American NFL professional football player. Where is Mason Rudolph from? He was born in Rock Hill, South Carolina, United States. Who are Mason Rudolph's parents? His parents are Jamie and Brett Rudolph. Is Mason Rudolph married? The athlete is not married and has never been married before. Who is Mason Rudolph's girlfriend? The Tennessee quarterback is single as of 2024. Who is Mason Rudolph's ex-girlfriend? The NFL player has dated Baleigh Nystrom, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Genie Bouchard. How tall is Mason Rudolf? He is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres) tall.

Who is Mason Rudolph's wife or girlfriend? The American professional footballer is unmarried and seemingly single as of 2024. However, he previously dated Genie Bouchard, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Baleigh Nystrom.

Legit.ng published an article about Don Lemon's first wife. Don Lemon is a television journalist from the United States. He is widely known for working with reputable media houses such as CNN and MSNBC. Being a public figure, many have been curious to know more about his wife.

Stephanie Ortiz is an American TV host and actress who is allegedly Don Lemon's wife. She is widely known for her roles in A Kiss of Chaos and The Love Portion. Find out more about Don Lemon's alleged first wife.

Source: Legit.ng