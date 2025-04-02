Singer Yemi Alade is trending on social media over a hilarious video of her showing her culinary skills

The Mama of Africa singer showed her fans and followers how to prepare what she termed 'angry ogbono' soup

Yemi Alade's unusual display in the video was the highlight, as it stirred funny comments from netizens

Singer and songwriter Yemi Alade has stirred hilarious reactions on social media following a video of her showing off her culinary skills.

Yemi Alade, who made it to the 2025 Grammy Award nomination list, displayed her unusual fun side as she showed her fans how to prepare what she described as 'angry ogbono soup.'

Yemi Alade shows her funny side as she cooks 'angry' ogbono soup. Credit: yemialade.

Source: Instagram

The singer put her fans through the process, from cooking the meat and fish to adding seasonings and mixing the ogbono recipes.

Towards the end of the video, Yemi was spotted with what looked like a big mould of eba on her hands as she ate the sumptuous ogbono soup.

Singer Yemi Alade cooks local delicacy. Credit: yemialade.

Source: Instagram

In a caption of the video, Yemi Alade wrote:

"When life gives you lemons, Make Angry Ogbono."

Watch the video as Yemi Alade shows fans how to prepare 'angry ogbono' below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yemi Alade showed love to over 400 families in Mende, Lagos, as she shared food packs and other items with them.

The singer appreciated God for the success of her outreach and gave credit to the people in her circle.

According to the Mama Africa singer, her brother Seyi Alade, her friends, and associates didn't sleep until her plan came to fruition.

What netizens are saying about Yemi Alade's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video of Yemi Alade displaying her culinary skills. Read the reactions below:

SelomSarl said:

"Who's spending money on you? It's obvious that someone's generosity is reflecting well on you."

PoloM77 commented:

"She is rich, She can cook, She is fine. She is known, My Yemi."

iamT_TWYNE said:

"Para de body."

eatable_chidi reacted:

"This ogbono soup get PhD from Harvard."

franksdonald said:

"Yemi wetin you Dey do."

AyobhamiGeorge wrote:

"Angry Ogbonor? Flesh and blood did not reveal this one to you."

Gentleiyke7914 said:

"There's definitely a huge difference between a rich person's pot and a poor person. Kaii, God see proteins. God abeg help me make I for chop like this."

vis_alberto commented:

"Alade you’re going to make a good wife, how much is your bride price?"

sogwason_ said:

"Is Meat not too much in that pot of soup? Aidan seed and Uda seed in Ogbono soup? How will it taste? You are definitely not a chef."

ijobaice wrote:

"Which type of Igbo they give you today Yemi? No lie ooo Because I know you as a quiet babe."

giacomopadova said:

"She's ready to settle down. But men scare."

What Yemi Alade said about Beyonce's invite

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian singer opened up on the challenge she encountered after she was billed to feature on Beyonce's album.

According to Alade, she had already familiarised herself with Beyonce's team at the studio before the unexpected happened.

She made this revelation during an interview with CNN Africa.

