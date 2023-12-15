Singer Dylan Marlowe’s age, siblings, net worth, wife

Dylan Marlowe is a famous country music singer from the United States. The American singer is widely recognised for releasing several singles, including Dirt Road When I Die, I'll Keep the Country, All About It, and You Were Right. What is Dylan Marlowe’s age?

The American country music singer, Dylan Marlowe, perfoming on stage (R), and in a dark green hood (L). Photo: @dylanmarlowemusic on Instagram (modified by author)

Dylan Marlowe discovered his passion for singing in his senior year of high school. The singer currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. His bio addresses all the burning questions you may have about his family, personal life and career endeavours.

Profile summary

Full name Dylan James Marlowe Gender Male Date of birth 9 June 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Statesboro, Georgia, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father James Marlowe Mother Lisa Marlowe Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Natalie Barber Profession Singer Net worth $500k-$1 million Instagram @dylanmarlowemusic Facebook TikTok @dylanmarlowemusic

What is Dylan Marlowe’s age?

The American singer is 26 years old as of 2023. He was born on 9 June 1997. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Where is Dylan Marlowe from? The singer hails from Statesboro, Georgia, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity. His mother is Lisa, and his dad is James Marlowe.

Who are Dylan Marlowe’s siblings?

The American musical artist has two siblings. Dylan Marlowe’s brother is Tyler, and his sister is Haley Marlowe.

Are Kameron and Dylan Marlowe related?

There are no family relations between the duo. Kameron Marlowe (born 20 June 1997) is an American country music singer-songwriter signed to Columbia Nashville. Many presume that the two country music singers are related because of the same surname. Kameron’s parents are Kip and Elizabeth Marlowe. The singer has a younger brother named Aidan.

How did Dylan Marlowe get famous?

The country music singer-songwriter garnered fame by posting his songs on his social media pages. Dylan explained how his passion for music began:

I had a buddy who had a guitar and I didn’t really get into music until my senior year of high school I think, in 2015. Once I began writing my own music and playing guitar, that’s when I really fell in love…I always liked music. My upbringing was very different musically. My dad used to play drums in like a heavy-metal, Christian-rock band, so he was always very rock and roll and my mom was very country, so I kind of got a hard mix of the two somewhere down the road.

At first, he shared a performance of his countrified rewrite of the Olivia Rodrigo hit Driver’s License on social media, and the clip quadrupled his TikTok following. The musician has collaborated with prominent singers like Ben Hayslip, Davidson, and Rhett Akins. Since then, the country music singer has released several songs highlighted below:

All About It

Boys Back Home

Where I Come From Coming Out

Goodbye Gets Around

Grew Up Country

You Were Right

Dirty When I Die

I’ll Keep the Country

How to Say Goodbye

What I Know Now

Empty Shotgun

Why’d We Break Up Again

Place for Me

Last Night Lonely

What is Dylan Marlowe's net worth?

According to Next Biography, MCPhagwara and Trend Celebs Now, the American country music singer’s net worth ranges between $500k and $1 million. He primarily makes his earnings from his singing career.

Who is Dylan Marlowe’s wife?

The American musical artist is married to his long-time girlfriend, Natalie Barber. Dylan Marlowe’s wife is a realtor based in Brandon, South Dakota, United States. The duo tied the knot on 19 May 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

What is Dylan Marlowe’s height?

The American country music singer is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is Dylan Marlowe? The singer is 26 years old as of 2023. Where is Dylan Marlowe from? He hails from Statesboro, Georgia, United States. Who are Dylan Marlowe’s siblings? He has two siblings, Tyler and Haley Marlowe. Are Kameron and Dylan Marlowe related? Kameron and Dylan Marlowe are not related. What is Dylan Marlowe's net worth? His net worth allegedly ranges between $500k and $1 million. Who is Dylan Marlowe’s wife? The musical artist’s wife is a Brandon-based realtor, Natalie Barber. What is Dylan Marlowe’s height? He stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall.

Dylan Marlowe’s age is 26 years old as of 2023. He is a renowned country music singer known for songs like Dirt Road When I Die, I'll Keep the Country, All About It, and You Were Right. He resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

