Who is Brandon Boyd's wife? A look at the ladies in the musician's life

Brandon Boyd is an American singer, composer, and visual artist. He is best known as the charismatic lead vocalist of the American alternative rock band Incubus. Although an extraordinarily talented hard rock musician, Boyd's demeanour and stage presence have consistently captivated female admirers, with many asking if he is married. Who is Brandon Boyd’s wife?

Brandon Boyd of Incubus performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre (L) and during the Aftershock Festival 2018 at Discovery Park in California (R). Photo: Tim Mosenfelder, Steve Jennings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brandon Boyd is a talented American musician. As the frontman of Incubus, his distinctive voice has propelled the band to international success. Incubus has sold millions of records with hits like Anna Molly, Drive, and Wish You Were Here.

Profile summary

Full name Brandon Charles Boyd Nickname Happy Knappy Gender Male Date of birth 15 February 1976 Age 48 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Van Nuys, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 88 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Partner Sarah Hay Mother Priscilla Wiseman Father Charles Boyd Sibling Jason Boyd Profession Singer, Actor, Composer Genres Indie rock, Alternative rock, Funk rock, Alternative metal Years active 1990–present High School Calabasas High School (1994) University Moorpark College Net worth $20 million

Who is Brandon Boyd?

Boyd was born to his parents, Priscilla Wiseman and Charles Boyd, on 15 February 1976 in Van Nuys, California, USA. He was raised alongside his brother, Jason Boyd.

He graduated from Calabasas High School in 1994. He later attended Moorpark College for two years before he began his musical exploits with Incubus. While in high school, Brandon formed Incubus alongside his friends Jose Pasillas and Mike Einziger.

The band quickly gained traction in the 1990s. Its turning point came in 1999 with the release of its third album, Make Yourself. Incubus’s popularity surged following this breakthrough, and its subsequent releases became hits. The band released eight studio albums and sold over 23 million albums globally.

Who is Brandon Boyd's wife?

The American singer has never married. However, he has been in several known romantic relationships. Below is Brandon Boyd's relationship history.

1. Sarah Hay (Since 2018)

Actress Sarah Hay arrives at the 18th Annual Women's Image Awards at Skirball Cultural Center on February 17, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Reports suggest he is dating Sarah Hay, a popular actress and media personality. But are Brandon Boyd and Sarah Hay married? The couple is close but isn't officially married. The popular actress has posted several pictures with Brandon Boyd.

While their last photo was on 18 May 2023, no information suggests the duo broke up or is still together. Chances are Hay is Brandon Boyd's current girlfriend.

2. Baelyn Neff (2008–2018)

Singer Brandon Boyd (L) and Actress Baelyn Neff (R) arrive at the Shine On Sierra Leone 5th annual fundraiser on 25 May 2011 in Venice, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Baelyn Neff is a popular American actress known for starring in Kissing Strangers, Driftwood and 8 Simple Rules. Before Sarah Hay and Brandon Boyd's relationship, the singer dated Baelyn Neff—the relationship began in 2008.

They were photographed together in Venice, California, on May 25, 2011, attending the annual Shine On Sierra Leone fundraiser. It is not clear how long the two dated. However, their public appearances had fans wondering whether Brandon Boyd married Baelyn Neff.

It is reported that the couple lived together but weren’t officially engaged or married. They remained in a relationship for over ten years before parting ways. Rumours suggested their age difference could have been a key factor in their split.

3. Carolyn Murphy (2002–2009)

Carolyn Murphy (L) and Brandon Boyd (R), during Aerin Lauder & Carolyn Murphy's Launch Beyond Paradise at Private Residence in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: Chris Weeks/FilmMagic

Source: UGC

Boyd’s most highlighted and long-term relationship was with Carolyn Murphy. The popular model was previously married to Jake Schroeder (1999–2002). She for four years.

The couple moved in together during this time, which made many fans wonder if Carolyn Murphy was Brandon Boyd's wife. Despite having lived together, the couple didn’t make it to marriage. Boyd had gained prominence and was always on tour. Many speculated that Murphy felt lonely, hence the reason for their split.

4. Jo Bourne-Taylor (1999–2000)

Jo-Bourne-Taylor was Boyd’s earliest known girlfriend. She was linked with the singer in 1999 when he struggled with his career. The relationship didn’t last long, as they reportedly separated in 2000.

FAQs

Who is Brandon Boyd? He is an American musician best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Incubus. Where is Brandon Boyd from? He was born in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, United States, but grew up in Calabasas, California. How old is Brandon Boyd? The singer is 48 years old as of 2024. He was born on 15 February 1976. Who is Brandon Boyd's partner? It's alleged that the singer is currently dating Sarah Hay, a popular American actress and ballerina. When did Brandon Boyd get married? The American singer has never been married before. Is Carolyn Murphy Brandon Boyd's wife? The two only dated for a while but never got married. Murphy is currently dating Lincoln Pilcher. Does Brandon Boyd have a wife? The singer has never been married or engaged before.

The answer to "who Brandon Boyd’s wife is" has eluded audiences for years. The singer has dated famous personalities in media and entertainment from his relationship history. However, he hasn’t officially tied the knot with anyone. He is currently dating Sarah Hay.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Ian Bohen's relationship. Ian Bohen is an American actor, writer, director, and philanthropist best known for his roles in the TV series Teen Wolf and Yellowstone.

Ian commenced professional acting in 1992, starring in a minor role in the TV series The Torkelsons. Since then, he has been featured in films and TV shows such as Boy Meets World, Picket Fences, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, and Wind River. The actor has been romantically involved with high-profile ladies in the entertainment industry. Read on to find out who he has dated in the past.

Source: Legit.ng