Global site navigation

Local editions

Who is Brandon Boyd's wife? A look at the ladies in the musician's life
Celebrity biographies

Who is Brandon Boyd's wife? A look at the ladies in the musician's life

by  Mercy Mbuthia

Brandon Boyd is an American singer, composer, and visual artist. He is best known as the charismatic lead vocalist of the American alternative rock band Incubus. Although an extraordinarily talented hard rock musician, Boyd's demeanour and stage presence have consistently captivated female admirers, with many asking if he is married. Who is Brandon Boyd’s wife?

Brandon Boyd of Incubus performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre (L) and during the Aftershock Festival 2018 (R)
Brandon Boyd of Incubus performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre (L) and during the Aftershock Festival 2018 at Discovery Park in California (R). Photo: Tim Mosenfelder, Steve Jennings (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Brandon Boyd is a talented American musician. As the frontman of Incubus, his distinctive voice has propelled the band to international success. Incubus has sold millions of records with hits like Anna Molly, Drive, and Wish You Were Here.

Profile summary

Full nameBrandon Charles Boyd
NicknameHappy Knappy
GenderMale
Date of birth15 February 1976
Age48 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthVan Nuys, California, USA
Current residenceLos Angeles, California
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'2"
Height in centimetres88
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
Relationship statusDating
PartnerSarah Hay
MotherPriscilla Wiseman
FatherCharles Boyd
SiblingJason Boyd
ProfessionSinger, Actor, Composer
GenresIndie rock, Alternative rock, Funk rock, Alternative metal
Years active1990–present
High SchoolCalabasas High School (1994)
UniversityMoorpark College
Net worth$20 million

Read also

Who is Young Thug's girlfriend? His complete relationship history

Who is Brandon Boyd?

Boyd was born to his parents, Priscilla Wiseman and Charles Boyd, on 15 February 1976 in Van Nuys, California, USA. He was raised alongside his brother, Jason Boyd.

He graduated from Calabasas High School in 1994. He later attended Moorpark College for two years before he began his musical exploits with Incubus. While in high school, Brandon formed Incubus alongside his friends Jose Pasillas and Mike Einziger.

The band quickly gained traction in the 1990s. Its turning point came in 1999 with the release of its third album, Make Yourself. Incubus’s popularity surged following this breakthrough, and its subsequent releases became hits. The band released eight studio albums and sold over 23 million albums globally.

Who is Brandon Boyd's wife?

The American singer has never married. However, he has been in several known romantic relationships. Below is Brandon Boyd's relationship history.

Read also

Who is Ben Lawson's wife? The actor's age, height and ex-girlfriends

1. Sarah Hay (Since 2018)

Actress Sarah Hay arrives at the 18th Annual Women's Image Awards
Actress Sarah Hay arrives at the 18th Annual Women's Image Awards at Skirball Cultural Center on February 17, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett
Source: Getty Images

Reports suggest he is dating Sarah Hay, a popular actress and media personality. But are Brandon Boyd and Sarah Hay married? The couple is close but isn't officially married. The popular actress has posted several pictures with Brandon Boyd.

While their last photo was on 18 May 2023, no information suggests the duo broke up or is still together. Chances are Hay is Brandon Boyd's current girlfriend.

2. Baelyn Neff (2008–2018)

Singer Brandon Boyd and Actress Baelyn Neff in Venice, California
Singer Brandon Boyd (L) and Actress Baelyn Neff (R) arrive at the Shine On Sierra Leone 5th annual fundraiser on 25 May 2011 in Venice, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Source: Getty Images

Baelyn Neff is a popular American actress known for starring in Kissing Strangers, Driftwood and 8 Simple Rules. Before Sarah Hay and Brandon Boyd's relationship, the singer dated Baelyn Neff—the relationship began in 2008.

They were photographed together in Venice, California, on May 25, 2011, attending the annual Shine On Sierra Leone fundraiser. It is not clear how long the two dated. However, their public appearances had fans wondering whether Brandon Boyd married Baelyn Neff.

Read also

Meet Brian Wilson's children: Who are the musician's kids?

It is reported that the couple lived together but weren’t officially engaged or married. They remained in a relationship for over ten years before parting ways. Rumours suggested their age difference could have been a key factor in their split.

3. Carolyn Murphy (2002–2009)

Carolyn Murphy (L) and Brandon Boyd (R)
Carolyn Murphy (L) and Brandon Boyd (R), during Aerin Lauder & Carolyn Murphy's Launch Beyond Paradise at Private Residence in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: Chris Weeks/FilmMagic
Source: UGC

Boyd’s most highlighted and long-term relationship was with Carolyn Murphy. The popular model was previously married to Jake Schroeder (1999–2002). She dated Boyd for four years.

The couple moved in together during this time, which made many fans wonder if Carolyn Murphy was Brandon Boyd's wife. Despite having lived together, the couple didn’t make it to marriage. Boyd had gained prominence and was always on tour. Many speculated that Murphy felt lonely, hence the reason for their split.

4. Jo Bourne-Taylor (1999–2000)

Jo-Bourne-Taylor was Boyd’s earliest known girlfriend. She was linked with the singer in 1999 when he struggled with his career. The relationship didn’t last long, as they reportedly separated in 2000.

Read also

Aitch's girlfriend history: A timeline of his relationships

FAQs

  1. Who is Brandon Boyd? He is an American musician best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Incubus.
  2. Where is Brandon Boyd from? He was born in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, United States, but grew up in Calabasas, California.
  3. How old is Brandon Boyd? The singer is 48 years old as of 2024. He was born on 15 February 1976.
  4. Who is Brandon Boyd's partner? It's alleged that the singer is currently dating Sarah Hay, a popular American actress and ballerina.
  5. When did Brandon Boyd get married? The American singer has never been married before.
  6. Is Carolyn Murphy Brandon Boyd's wife? The two only dated for a while but never got married. Murphy is currently dating Lincoln Pilcher.
  7. Does Brandon Boyd have a wife? The singer has never been married or engaged before.

The answer to "who Brandon Boyd’s wife is" has eluded audiences for years. The singer has dated famous personalities in media and entertainment from his relationship history. However, he hasn’t officially tied the knot with anyone. He is currently dating Sarah Hay.

Read also

Rod Wave’s real name, age, birthday, family, hometown

Legit.ng recently published an article about Ian Bohen's relationship. Ian Bohen is an American actor, writer, director, and philanthropist best known for his roles in the TV series Teen Wolf and Yellowstone.

Ian commenced professional acting in 1992, starring in a minor role in the TV series The Torkelsons. Since then, he has been featured in films and TV shows such as Boy Meets World, Picket Fences, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, and Wind River. The actor has been romantically involved with high-profile ladies in the entertainment industry. Read on to find out who he has dated in the past.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel