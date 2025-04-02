FCT minister Nyesom Wike has congratulated Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State following his victory at the state's election petition tribunal

The tribunal, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, on Wednesday, upheld Okpebholo’s election and dismissed PDP's Asue Ighodalo's petition over failure to present substantial evidence

Wike, in reaction, expressed confidence in Okpebholo’s leadership and urged him to remain focused in his quest to make Edo great

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has congratulated Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state over his victory at the state's election petition tribunal.

Legit.ng reported that the Edo governorship tribunal affirmed Monday Okpebholo as the duly elected governor of the state in the election held on September 21, 2024.

A three-member panel of the tribunal led by Wilfred Kpochi, on Wednesday, held that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, failed to prove the allegations against the respondents.

The Abuja tribunal held that “no competent witnesses were called” to prove the averments in their petition.

Okpebholo, in his reaction, described the tribunal's decision as a victory for democracy and the people of Edo state.

Reacting, Nyesom Wike expressed confidence in the ability of Okpebholo to deliver on his electioneering promises.

Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urged Okpebholo not to be distracted by elements seeking to grab power through the back door.

“Wike, who urged the governor to remain focused, said Governor Okpebholo should avoid being distracted by those who are only interested in getting power through the back doors,” said Lere Olayinka, Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media.

As reported by The Punch, the minister described the victory as a further confirmation of the mandate freely given to the governor by the people of Edo state.

While expressing confidence in the ability of Governor Okpebholo to bring succour to the people of Edo state, Wike said:

“I believe in him, and with the way he has started, I believe that his government will impact positively on Edo State and its people.”

Accord Party loses as tribunal rules on Okpebholo's election

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja gave verdict on Accord Party's petition against Governor Okpebholo.

This was after the tribunal reserved its ruling on the PDP and Asue Ighodalo's petition challenging Governor Okpebholo’s victory.

The lower court refused to nullify the election of Governor Okpebholo after the petitioners argued that the election was invalid by reason of corrupt practices and non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

