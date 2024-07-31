20 best recipe websites to usher you into your cooking era

Are you a beginner or advanced chef who wants to polish your cooking skills? If so, getting to know the best recipe websites will offer straightforward, easy-to-follow recipes that promise success in the long run. Considering the vast number of cooking websites available, how does one determine which ones to visit? Uncover a list of top cooking websites to get you started.

When compiling this list of the best recipe websites, we considered factors such as the variety and quality of recipes offered, ease of navigation, the inclusion of detailed instructions and visuals, user reviews and ratings, etc. However, this list can vary greatly depending on many factors from one person to another. Additionally, the list is not arranged in any specific order.

20 best recipe websites

With a plethora of cooking website options available online, home cooks may spend more time searching for an ideal site than actually cooking. Check out these cooking websites to explore culinary gems that cater to all tastes and skill levels.

Website name Year founded Allrecipes 1997 Cookpad 1997 Cookie and Kate 2010 Minimalist Baker 2012 Pinch of Yum 2010 Simply Recipes 2003 The Food Network 1993 David Lebovitz 1999 Budget Bytes 2009 Kitchn 2005 101 Cookbooks 2003 Half Baked Harvest 2012 A Cozy Kitchen 2009 Yummly 2010 Foodie Crush 2010 Serious Eats 2006 Love and Lemons 2011 Budget Bytes 2009 Smitten Kitchen 2010 Food52 2009

1. Allrecipes

The Allrecipes homepage. Photo: allrecipes.com

Owner: Tim Hunt, Carl Lipo, Mark Madsen, Michael Pfeffer, David Quinn, Dan Shepherd

Tim Hunt, Carl Lipo, Mark Madsen, Michael Pfeffer, David Quinn, Dan Shepherd Launching year: 1997

1997 Language options: English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, etc.

Allrecipes is a comprehensive platform that offers a wide range of recipes, including appetisers, main courses, desserts, beverages, and more. The website caters to various dietary needs like vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and low-carb options.

The website provides step-by-step instructions accompanied by photos. Allrecipes also has a large and active community offering feedback, tips, and customisable search options.

2. Cookpad

The Cookpad homepage. Photo: cookpad.com

Owner: Cookpad Inc.

Cookpad Inc. Launching year: 1997

1997 Language options: English, Japanese, Spanish, French, Indonesian, Arabic, etc.

This is a unique platform where users share home-cooked recipes worldwide. The website covers diverse cuisines and meal types. Cookpad emphasises community interaction, allowing users to share personal recipes and receive feedback.

It is available in multiple languages and is mobile-friendly with a dedicated app, making it easy to connect with a global community of home cooks.

3. Cookie and Kate

The Cookie and Kate homepage. Photo: cookieandkate.com

Owner: Kathryne Taylor

Kathryne Taylor Launching year : 2010

: 2010 Language options: English

Cookie and Kate focus on healthy, whole-food, vegetarian recipes, often highlighting seasonal ingredients. The website features high-quality photography and detailed recipe instructions, emphasising wholesome, natural ingredients.

The Cookie and Kate stands out for providing helpful tips for substitutions and variations and personal stories that add a personal touch to the recipes.

4. Minimalist Baker

The Minimalist Baker homepage. Photo: minimalistbaker.com

Owner: Dana Shultz

Dana Shultz Launching year: 2012

2012 Language options: English

This website offers simple, quick recipes that require 10 ingredients or less, one bowl, or 30 minutes or less to prepare. Minimalist Baker focuses on plant-based, gluten-free, and dairy-free options. The cooking website is one of the best recipe websites for beginners, as it provides easy-to-follow recipes with nutritional information and an emphasis on minimalism and simplicity.

5. Pinch of Yum

The Pinch of Yum homepage. Photo: pinchofyum.com

Owner: Lindsay and Bjork Ostrom

Lindsay and Bjork Ostrom Launching year: 2010

2010 Language options: English

Pinch of Yum features various vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free recipes, from comfort food to healthy eating options. Pinch of Yum offers detailed recipe posts with personal insights and tips, high-quality, mouth-watering food photography, meal prep and planning tips, and an engaging writing style with personal anecdotes.

6. Simply Recipes

The Simply Recipes homepage. Photo: simplyrecipes.com

Owner: Dotdash Meredith

Dotdash Meredith Launching year: 2003

2003 Language options: English

It is known for its classic home-cooked meals, emphasising simplicity and reliability. It includes a wide variety of cuisines and meal types. Simply Recipes offers tested and trusted recipes with detailed instructions, a comprehensive collection of recipes and cooking tips, a user-friendly interface, and engaging stories with a family-focused approach.

7. The Food Network

The Food Network homepage. Photo: foodnetwork.com

Owner: Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Launching year: 1993

1993 Language options: English

This cooking website offers a range of recipes from celebrity chefs, covering all cuisines and meal courses. The Food Network features recipes from well-known chefs and TV shows, video tutorials, step-by-step guides, and an extensive database of recipes and cooking tips.

8. David Lebovitz

The David Lebovitz homepage. Photo: davidlebovitz.com

Owner: David Lebovitz

David Lebovitz Launching year: 1999

1999 Language options: English

David Lebovitz’s website focuses on French and international recipes, particularly desserts and pastries. The site provides expert tips from a professional pastry chef and high-quality recipes with engaging storytelling. What makes David Lebovitz stand out is its emphasis on authentic French cuisine and techniques, personal experiences and cultural insights.

9. Budget Bytes

The Budget Bytes homepage. Photo: budgetbytes.com

Owner: Beth Moncel

Beth Moncel Launching year: 2009

2009 Language options: English

Budget Bytes is dedicated to affordable, budget-friendly meals that do not compromise taste or quality. It offers detailed cost breakdowns for each recipe, simple and delicious recipes, nutritional information, and helpful meal prep and planning advice. This makes Budget Bytes an excellent resource for cost-conscious cooks.

10. The Kitchn

The Kitchn homepage. Photo: thekitchn.com

Owner: Maxwell Ryan

Maxwell Ryan Launching year: 2005

2005 Language options: English

The cooking site offers everyday recipes for home cooks, including quick weeknight meals, meal prep ideas, and unique occasion dishes. The Kitchn provides practical tips and cooking advice, comprehensive guides on kitchen organisation and equipment, beautifully photographed recipes, and engaging articles and videos on food trends and techniques.

11. 101 Cookbooks

The 101 Cookbooks homepage. Photo: 101cookbooks.com

Owner: Heidi Swanson

Heidi Swanson Launching year: 2003

2003 Language options: English

101 Cookbooks focuses on whole, natural foods with an emphasis on vegetarian recipes and simple, seasonal cooking. The website features high-quality, health-focused recipes, beautiful food photography and presentation.

The 101 Cookbooks’ personal stories, insights, and emphasis on natural, whole ingredients make it a go-to resource for home cooks seeking inspiration and reliable, wholesome recipes.

12. Half Baked Harvest

The Half Baked Harvest homepage. Photo: halfbakedharvest.com

Owner: Tieghan Gerard

Tieghan Gerard Launching year : 2012

: 2012 Language options: English

Half Baked Harvest offers creative and flavourful recipes often inspired by global cuisines, including a mix of healthy options. The Half Baked Harvest website has stunning food photography and styling, unique and innovative recipes, detailed instructions and helpful tips.

13. A Cozy Kitchen

A Cozy Kitchen homepage. Photo: acozykitchen.com

Owner: Adrianna Adarme

Adrianna Adarme Launching year: 2009

2009 Language options: English

A Cozy Kitchen is known for its approachable and comforting recipes, often featuring a playful twist on classic dishes. The website offers a variety of recipes, including breakfasts, desserts, and savoury meals. A Cozy Kitchen stands out for its engaging, easy-to-follow recipes, beautiful photography, and personal stories that add a warm, homely touch.

14. Yummly

The Yummly homepage. Photo: yummly.com

Owner: Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation Launching year: 2010

2010 Language options: English

Yummly provides many recipes, including main courses, appetisers, desserts, beverages, and dietary-specific options such as vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, keto, paleo, and more. The Yummly stands out by using advanced search and filtering options to help users find recipes that match their taste preferences and dietary needs.

15. Foodie Crush

The Foodie Crush homepage. Photo: foodiecrush.com

Owner: Heidi Larsen

Heidi Larsen Launching year: 2010

2010 Language options: English

Foodie Crush features diverse recipes, from healthy salads and hearty main dishes to indulgent desserts. The blog is known for its visually stunning photography and easy-to-follow recipes. Foodie Crush also offers lifestyle articles, interviews with food bloggers, and tips on food photography and blogging.

16. Serious Eats

The Serious Eats homepage. Photo: seriouseats.com

Owner: Dotdash Meredith

Dotdash Meredith Launching year: 2006

2006 Language options: English

Serious Eats is a highly respected food website that offers in-depth recipes, cooking techniques, and food science insights. The site covers a wide variety of cuisines and meal types, with a focus on precision and detail. Serious Eats stands out for its rigorous recipe testing and comprehensive articles on culinary techniques and ingredients.

17. Love and Lemons

The Love and Lemons homepage. Photo: loveandlemons.com

Owner: Jeanine Donofrio

Jeanine Donofrio Launching year: 2011

2011 Language options: English

Love and Lemons focuses on fresh, vibrant, and seasonal vegetarian recipes. The website offers various meal types, including salads, main dishes, and desserts. Love and Lemons site is known for its beautiful, clean photography and easy-to-follow recipes. Additionally, the blog includes meal planning ideas and dietary-specific recipes, making it a valuable resource for healthy eating.

18. Budget Bytes

The Budget Bytes homepage. Photo: budgetbytes.com

Owner: Beth Moncel

Beth Moncel Launching year: 2009

2009 Language options: English

This cooking website provides affordable, budget-friendly meals without compromising taste or quality. Budget Bytes offers a detailed cost breakdown for each recipe, simple and delicious recipes, nutritional information, and helpful meal prep and planning advice. Their stunning food photography also makes it an excellent resource for cost-conscious cooks.

19. Smitten Kitchen

The Smitten Kitchen homepage. Photo: @smittenkitchen.com

Owner: Lindsay and Bjork Ostrom

Lindsay and Bjork Ostrom Launching year: 2010

2010 Language options: English

Smitten Kitchen offers various recipes, from comforting classics to innovative dishes. The blog is known for its engaging writing, stunning food photography, and detailed, fool-proof recipes. Smitten Kitchen also includes helpful tips for home cooks, making it a beloved resource for anyone looking to create delicious, reliable meals.

20. Food52

Screenshot of the Food52 homepage. Photo: food52.com

Owner: Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs

Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs Launching year: 2009

2009 Language options: English

Food52 offers diverse recipes ranging from everyday meals to gourmet dishes. The site features recipes for various meal types, including appetisers, main courses, desserts, and beverages. The Food52 website also includes special sections for seasonal recipes, holiday dishes, and dietary-specific options like vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free.

What is the highest-rated recipe website?

Some of the highest-rated websites include Allrecipes, Cookpad and The Food Network.

What are the best websites for recipes?

The best websites for recipes include Allrecipes, Cookpad, Cookie and Kate, Minimalist Baker, Pinch of Yum, The Food Network, David Lebovitz, The Kitchn, 101 Cookbooks, and Half Baked Harvest, among others. These sites offer diverse recipes catering to various tastes, dietary needs, and cooking skills.

What are the best recipe websites for beginners?

The best recipe websites are Allrecipes, Simply Recipes, Minimalist Baker, and Pinch of Yum. These sites provide clear, easy-to-follow instructions, helpful tips, and a wide range of simple recipes that make cooking less intimidating for novices.

What are the best websites for recipes for free?

The best websites for free recipes include Allrecipes, Cookpad, Simply Recipes, Budget Bytes, Kitchn, and Smitten Kitchen. These sites offer extensive collections of recipes at no cost, allowing users to explore and try new dishes without any financial commitment.

These are some of the best recipe websites offering a wealth of culinary inspiration, from quick and easy meals to more sophisticated dishes. Whether you are looking for budget-friendly options, healthy recipes, or gourmet creations, these websites provide valuable resources to help you create delicious and satisfying meals.

