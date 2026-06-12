Following the conclusion of the 2026 UTME, many candidates are hoping to secure admission into the University of Ibadan

While the school is yet to announce registration for the 2026/2027 admission exercise, Legit.ng has written about the school's past cut-off marks

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the admission cut-off marks for Law and Pharmacy from the 2020/2021 to the 2025/2026 admission sessions

The University of Ibadan (UI), at the time of writing this report, has not announced registration for its 2026/2027 post-UTME following the conclusion of the 2026 UTME examination.

While hundreds of thousands of candidates who sat for the 2026 UTME hope to secure admission into the University of Ibadan, the institution has not released its admission cut-off mark for the 2026/2027 academic session.

University of Ibadan admission cut-off marks for law and pharmacy from 2020 to 2026. Photo Source: University of Ibadan

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan past cut-off marks

Also, the University of Ibadan has not released, announced, or hinted at when the form for its post-UTME screening will be available.

However, Legit.ng, in this report, highlights the post-UTME cut-off marks of the University of Ibadan from 2020 to 2025/2026 to give UTME candidates, especially Law and Pharmacy applicants, an understanding of how well they need to perform in the post-UTME examination to secure admission.

This article focuses only on the post-UTME cut-off marks for Law and Pharmacy from 2020 to 2025/2026.

2020/2021: University of Ibadan admission cut-off mark

In 2020, the University of Ibadan published the cut-off marks for admission into its programmes. While the publication contained several courses and their cut-off marks, the cut-off marks for Law and Medicine in that year were:

Law: 65.37

Medicine: 69.87

2021/2022: University of Ibadan admission cut-off mark

Although it was a different year, the University of Ibadan published the cut-off marks for the 2021/2022 academic session.

Findings, however, show that the school maintained the same cut-off marks used in the previous year for the 2020/2021 admission process.

Law: 65.37

Medicine: 69.87

University of Ibadan past cut-off marks for law and pharmacy from 2020 to 2026 released. Photo Source: University of Ibadan

Source: Twitter

2022/2023: University of Ibadan admission cut-off mark

Unlike the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 admission exercises, there was an increase in the requirements for admission into the University of Ibadan for the 2022/2023 academic session.

The cut-off marks for the two top courses are below:

Law: 65.75

Pharmacy: 69.0

2023/2024: University of Ibadan admission cut-off mark

As the school continued to experience a surge in the number of applicants, Legit.ng observed an increase in the University of Ibadan's admission cut-off marks for the 2023/2024 academic session.

This is evident in the cut-off marks for admission into Law and Pharmacy for the 2023/2024 academic session:

Law: 67.25

Pharmacy: 69.625

2024/2025: University of Ibadan admission cut-off mark

In the 2024/2025 academic session, the cut-off mark for admission into Law remained the same as it was during the previous session.

However, findings on the school website show a reduction in the cut-off mark for admission into Pharmacy.

The cut-off marks used by the University of Ibadan for admission into the 2024/2025 academic session were as follows:

Law: 67.25

Pharmacy: 68

2025/2026: University of Ibadan admission cut-off mark

The University of Ibadan, during the 2025/2026 academic session, made changes to the cut-off marks for several courses, including Law and Pharmacy.

The changes were observed on the school's website by Legit.ng. The following were the cut-off marks used for admission by the University of Ibadan in the 2025/2026 academic session:

Law: 70.875

Pharmacy: 69.125

The information above is to give 2026 UTME candidates who applied to the University of Ibadan an insight into what the cut-off marks for admission into the institution for the 2026/2027 academic session might be.

Candidates would need to score as high as possible in the school's screening examination in order to stand a chance of securing admission into the popular institution.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a medical student of the University of Ibadan has shared the tips that helped him score 89/100 in his post-UTME examination.

He explained that understanding how the school sets its questions and starting preparation early were some of the key things that helped him perform well in the exam.

Boy secures admission into University of Ibadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who wrote the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (UTME) many times has finally gotten admission into the University of Ibadan to study Medicine and Surgery.

He faced many disappointments in the post-UTME exams, but he did not give up. In the end, he tried again and succeeded.

Source: Legit.ng