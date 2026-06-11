A Nigerian man published a post on social media reflecting on how his time with a well-known church group affected his personality

He mentioned that his daily routine revolved completely around religious activities and academic lectures without any room for socialisation

The young man displayed the post on X, sparking a conversation about the balance between religious dedication and normal interpersonal relationships

A Nigerian man has posted a reflective account detailing how his enrollment in a popular christian denomination during his university days quietly altered his social behaviours.

Although he acknowledged the group's intentions were deep, he explained that the environment significantly separated him from normal community life.

A Nigerian man speaks about his life as a deeper life member. Photo credit: @udemeAkpan01/X, Deeper Life Bible Church

Source: UGC

The post has drawn attention online from people analysing how strict religious backgrounds shape personality development.

Man reflects on lifestyle in Deeper Life

In a thread shared on X, the man identified as Udeme Akpan with the handle @udemeAkpan01 explained that joining the Deeper Life Bible Church during his campus days completely transformed his worldview. He noted that his entire existence became a rigid routine of reading his Bible and attending lectures.

According to his post, he mistook the isolation for spiritual discipline, believing he was simply set apart from secular influences.

Udeme Akpan stated:

"I joined Deeper Life in university and that place rewired me quietly. Not in a bad way. Just... deeply. No mixed conversations. No social anything. My entire personality became: Bible, lecture, repeat. I thought it was discipline. I thought I was just "set apart.""

Challenges with basic human interaction

Udeme Akpan further expanded on the quiet struggles he encountered after adopting this secluded religious lifestyle. He pointed out that he completely lost the capability to engage in casual communication, especially with members of the opposite gender.

He recalled instances where he would stand silently in public gatherings simply nodding along because he assumed quietness was a spiritual manifestation. Udeme Akpan said:

"Couldn't hold five sentences with a woman who wasn't a relative. Group settings? I was the guy smiling and nodding like a broken bobblehead. I genuinely thought silence was a spiritual gift. Nobody told me holiness and social skills weren't mutually exclusive."

Now out of the strict system, the young man mentioned that he is consciously working to undo the self-imposed invisibility that marked his university years.

Reactions as man shared deeper life experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

@Shunshineinjuly said:

"This is the reality of many people, they got so engulfed in church activities and forget to pick up any social skills."

@aderemi_haruna said:

"This is so true because I have a friend like that."

@Noperfectm30416 said:

"Sometimes we don’t question what we’re taught until years later. Better late than never."

See the X post here:

Deeper life member wears makeup to wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian lady who attends Deeper Life Bible Church decided to wear makeup for her friend’s wedding, where she was a bridesmaid.

Source: Legit.ng