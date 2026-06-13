Kola Oyewo's family has released a public statement shortly after reports of his demise hit social media

The family also released the veteran actor's final moments before he died on social media

The late actor's family also sought prayer and support from the public as they mourned his death

The demise of Nollywood veteran actor, dramatist, and scholar Kola Oyewo has continued to make waves on social media, with his family leaving many emotional after sharing a picture of his final moment before he passed away.

The picture showed the late actor, who passed away at age 80, lying on a chair while holding the hands of two males, who seemed to be his children.

Actor Kola Oyewo’s family releases picture of his final moment. Credit: kolaoyewo

Source: Instagram

Oyewo's son, Toyese, also released a heartfelt tribute while grieving his family's loss.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my beloved father. Adekola Akangbe Gabriel Oyewo. He was a wonderful man whose love, wisdom, strength, and kindness touched the lives of many.

While we grieve this great loss, we are grateful to God for the gift of his life, the memories we shared, and the legacy he leaves behind. His impact will forever remain in our hearts and in the lives of everyone who knew him," Toyese wrote.

He also sought prayers, comfort, and support from the public as the family mourned the veteran.

"I kindly ask for your prayers, comfort, and support for my family during this difficult time as we mourn his transition and celebrate the remarkable life he lived. May his soul rest in perfect peace," he added.

Legit.ng also reported that Kola Oyewo recounted how the doctor informed him he had a large prostate, which was hindering him from passing urine.

Tributes pour in actor Kola Oyewo's family confirms his demise. Credit: kolaoyewo

Source: Instagram

The veteran recalled his pathetic experience, which included a series of surgeries, scans, and tests he underwent before he regained his health.

Picture of Kola Oyewo's final moment before death is below:

Fans mourn Kola Oyewo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users as many penned emotional tributes; read the comments below:

pretty_keerah commented:

"My Legend continue to rest well. I remember I remember Saworoide."

gloriaohonbamu reacted:

"May God comfort you and the family and may his soul rest in perfect peace."

ibspe said:

"Hmm this life,he held their hands to tight for comfort as death does it job."

Owoeye Oluwafemi David wrote:

"Rip daddy we love u we appreciate all ur work to make us smile and learned in movie industry especially Edun gbalaja film."

Oluwatoyin Abegunde Otusanya reacted:

"May Almighty God accept his return and grant the children family and friends the fortitude to bear the great loss. May God Almighty protect and perfect everything concerning you all as you are preparing to celebrate him. Divine mercy, blessings, favour to make the events colourful because baba deserves the best even in death. Rest on baba saw oro ide."

Olabimpe Christiana commented:

"May God almighty grant all the family and friends fortitude to bear the lost. May papa soul rest in perfect peace."

Fans gift Kola Oyewo money

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kola Oyewo could not hide his surprise after his junior colleague, Kunle Afod, paid him a second visit with money gifts from fans and well-wishers.

A video showed the moment Afod handed the veteran the sum of N505k, which he revealed was contributed by fans who appreciated his role in Nollywood.

Oyewo, who was stunned by the kind gesture, described the money as his retirement benefit while appreciating his supporters for remembering him.

Source: Legit.ng