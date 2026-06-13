The UAE is one of the Arab countries that is known for its vibrant mosaic of tradition, culture, and modernity, which are celebrated in some public holidays

The rest of the public holidays in the year 2026 in the UAE have been compiled as the people anticipate the approved national honours

These observances are representations of meaningful moments for people to come together, celebrate the country's identity and the values

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is known for its vibrant mosaic of tradition, culture, and modernity, which are celebrated in its official public holidays, a framework that's explained by the UAE Cabinet. The public holidays schedule can be anticipated as a result of the approved list of national Islamic holidays.

In the second half of 2026, the Arab country will observe major public holidays in celebration of religious, cultural and national events to reflect the country's rich unity and heritage. These observances are representations of meaningful moments for people to come together, celebrate the country's identity and the values of belonging and social harmony.

UAE public holidays for the rest of 2026 Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

These public holidays are listed below:

Islamic New Year (Muharram 1) - June 15 (Subject to moon sighting)

The UAE is expected to declare a public holiday for the Islamic New Year, which starts with the commencement of the Hijra year. It offers Muslims the opportunity to reflect on the past and future.

According to WebHR, the holiday is often observed quietly, with contemplation and prayers, to mark the beginning of the Islamic calendar.

Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

This day, which is known as Mawlid al-Nabi, is celebrated in honour of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. The holiday is expected to be on August 25, Rabi' al-Awwal 12, and is subject to the sighting of the moon.

During the period, Muslims reflect on the life and teachings of the prophet. The celebrations include prayers, meals, recounting stories from the prophet's life and fostering deeper connections to Islamic heritage.

National Day holidays on 2–3 December

The Commemoration Day is the day that is set aside by the UAE to honour the Emirati heroes who have made sacrifices for their country. It is a day described for national remembrance and pride, marked annually on November 30. It is a reflection of the values of dedication, loyalty and sacrifices for the country's sovereignty.

However, the official ceremonies often happen across the country, and the day did not constitute a public holiday, but the celebration aligned with the National Day holidays on December 2 to 3.

The National Day is celebrated as the unification day for the seven emirates in 1971. The celebration showcases the achievements, culture, and aspirations of the UAE. The event is marked with parades, fireworks and festivities. The National Day constitutes the spirit of progress and unity.

UAE public holidays for the rest of 2027 Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UAE's minimum wage for 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE has unveiled its updated minimum wage and salary structure for 2026, marking a significant change for Emirati nationals in the private sector.

While citizens now benefit from a mandatory minimum salary, expatriates continue to face wide disparities depending on their profession and sector.

With average monthly earnings at AED 16,000, the country remains a land of both opportunity and inequality for its diverse workforce.

Source: Legit.ng