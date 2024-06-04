Cosmo Jarvis' relationships explored: who is his wife or girlfriend?

Harrison Cosmo Krikoryan Jarvis is a British actor, musician and filmmaker. He rose to fame in 2009 when he launched his debut album Humasyouhitch/Sonofabitch. As an actor, he has been featured in numerous films and TV series such as The Naughty Room, Calm with Horses, Persuasion, and Shōgun. Due to his career success, many have been curious about his relationship status. Here is a look at Cosmo Jarvis's relationships.

Cosmo Jarvis at the Los Angeles Premiere Of FX's "SHOGUN" in Los Angeles, California. (L). The actor at the 70th Berlinale (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Gregor Fischer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cosmo Jarvis is a singer and songwriter known for hits like Love This, Gay Pirates, and She Doesn't Mind. Cosmo Jarvis' relationships have been a topic of interest online for many reasons. The actor has dated high-profile ladies in the entertainment scene but is single now.

Full name Harrison Cosmo Krikoryan Jarvis Gender Male Date of birth 1 September 1989 Age 34 years (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Ridgewood, New Jersey, United States Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Actor, singer, songwriter Net worth $5 million

Who is Cosmo Jarvis' wife?

The British actor is not married. He likes to keep a low profile and has not commented publicly on his relationship status. However, there are rumours that he allegedly has been in a long-term relationship with a lady named Emily. The actor is not active on social media; hence, knowing much about his dating life is challenging.

Cosmo Jarvis' relationships

The actor has had around three on-screen romances that fooled his followers into believing the relationships were real. Here is a look at some of those relationships.

Anna Sawai (2024)

Anna Sawai attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of FX's "SHOGUN" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on February 13, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Shogun stars Anna Sawai and Cosmo Jarvis are characters in the FX drama series Shogun. On the show, they are a couple. Javis plays Englishman John Blackthorne, who arrives in Feudal Japan amidst political chaos. Anna plays John's love interest, Mariko.

In an interview with The Direct, the two discussed the show and their on-screen relationship. Sawai said she knew Jarvis the same way Mariko started to know Blackthorne. She stated:

I mean, honestly, he's so dedicated when working. He's just the character. So the way I viewed you, I feel, was very much how Mariko viewed Blackthorne… I think it was because we were shooting this chronologically. I got to get to know you. The same way Mariko was starting to understand Blackthorne.

Dakota Johnson(2022)

US actress Dakota Johnson arrives for Sony's "Madame Web" premiere in Los Angeles, California, on February 12, 2024. Photo: Frederic J. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Cosmo Jarvis and Dakota Johnson had an on-screen relationship in the 2022 film Persuasion. Dakota is an American actress known for her roles in Fifty Shades of Grey, How to Be Single, and The High Note.

In the movie, Dakota plays Anne Elliot, who is reunited with a lover, Captain Frederick Wentworth, played by Cosmo Jarvis. She refused to marry the captain eight years ago, and he is back to make her life miserable.

While their chemistry on-screen is undeniable, it developed over several Zoom meetings. Dakota has been in a long-term relationship with Chris Martin since 2017.

Florence Pugh (2016)

Florence Pugh attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Florence Pugh and Cosmos Jarvis . Florence is a British Actress known for her roles in Lady Macbeth, Little Women, and Black Widow. She was born on 3 January 1996 in Oxford, Oxfordshire, England, UK.

The two were costars and on-screen lovers in the TV series Lady Macbeth. Florence played Katherine, and Jarvis played Sebastian. In the series, Katherine's romance is awakened by Sebastian, a worker on her husband's estate. The two have a heated, doomed affair.

FAQs

Who is Cosmos Jarvis? He is a British actor, singer, and songwriter. Where is Cosmos Jarvis from? He was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey, United States, but resides in London, England, United Kingdom. How old is Cosmos Jarvis? The actor is 34 years old as of June 2024. He was born on 1 September 1989. What ethnicity is Cosmos Jarvis? He is of mixed ethnicity. His mother is an Armenian-American mother, and his father is British. Who is Cosmo Jarvis' wife? He does not have a wife. Who is Cosmo Jarvis' girlfriend? The British actor has not publicly declared he is dating anyone. However, he is alleged to be dating a lady named Emily, but he has not confirmed the rumours. Did Cosmo Jarvis and Emma Thompson date? The two have never dated. Emma Thompson is a British actress and writer.

Cosmo Jarvis's relationships onscreen have led many to assume he is dating and even married, but that is not the case. He has been romantically involved with Anna Sawai, Dakota Johnson, and Florence Pugh onscreen. The British actor and musician is unmarried and has not publicly declared he is dating anyone.

