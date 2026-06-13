President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief and shock over the killing of retired Major-General Rabe Abubakar by terrorists, who had held him in custody in Katsina State.

The retired general was kidnapped with his wife around the Matazu area of Katsina, while on their way to a wedding. He was reportedly killed on Saturday, June 13.

President Bola Tinubu mourns as bandits killed retired Major-General Rabe Abubakar Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, in a statement on Saturday, noted that General Abubakar had a distinguished career in the military and that he retired a few years ago. He recalled how he was kidnapped by the terrorists.

Source: Legit.ng