Breaking: Tinubu Reacts as Bandits Killed Army General
President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief and shock over the killing of retired Major-General Rabe Abubakar by terrorists, who had held him in custody in Katsina State.
The retired general was kidnapped with his wife around the Matazu area of Katsina, while on their way to a wedding. He was reportedly killed on Saturday, June 13.
Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, in a statement on Saturday, noted that General Abubakar had a distinguished career in the military and that he retired a few years ago. He recalled how he was kidnapped by the terrorists.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng