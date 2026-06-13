Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Tinubu Reacts as Bandits Killed Army General
Nigeria

Breaking: Tinubu Reacts as Bandits Killed Army General

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief and shock over the killing of retired Major-General Rabe Abubakar by terrorists, who had held him in custody in Katsina State.

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The retired general was kidnapped with his wife around the Matazu area of Katsina, while on their way to a wedding. He was reportedly killed on Saturday, June 13.

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the killing of retired Major-General Rabe Abubakar by bandits in Katsina state.
President Bola Tinubu mourns as bandits killed retired Major-General Rabe Abubakar Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, in a statement on Saturday, noted that General Abubakar had a distinguished career in the military and that he retired a few years ago. He recalled how he was kidnapped by the terrorists.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Bola TinubuKatsina StateNigerian ArmyArewaNigerian Presidency
Hot:
Eid al fitr Demetress bell Johannah duggar Bambam teddy Victor osimhen