Samuel Ogazi shatters the NCAA 400m record with a stunning 43.38s, becoming the fourth-fastest man in history

Kanyinsola Ajayi storms to NCAA 100m title in 9.72s to further cement Nigerian sprint dominance in America

Nigerian athletes enjoy historic NCAA championships with medals, records, and standout performances across events

Nigerian athletics enjoyed one of its most dominant outings in recent NCAA history as Samuel Ogazi and Kanyinsola Ajayi stole the spotlight with record-breaking performances in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday.

Ogazi produced a sensational run in the men’s 400m final, while Ajayi followed up with a blistering sprint performance in the 100m, as multiple Nigerian athletes left their mark across different disciplines at the championships.

Samuel Ogazi with the 2026 400 meters title at the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field Championship held at Hayward Field in Eugene. Photo by Chris Swann

Source: Getty Images

The performances not only reinforced Nigeria’s growing influence in global track and field but also delivered a statement weekend for the country’s next generation of stars.

Ogazi smashes NCAA record in historic 400m run

Samuel Ogazi delivered the performance of his life in the men’s 400m final, clocking a breathtaking 43.38 seconds to defend his NCAA title in record-breaking fashion.

According to the NCAA, the Alabama star shattered the NCAA collegiate record and became the fourth-fastest man in history over the distance, also setting a new world lead as the fastest man in 2026 over 400m and extending his national record in the process.

After the race, Ogazi admitted even he was still processing the magnitude of what he had achieved, describing the moment as both emotional and surreal.

Speaking to Making of Champions, the Nigerian quarter-miler said the achievement felt beyond expectations as he reflected on his new status in athletics history.

“That's a good title. That's a very, very good title. That feels amazing. It feels good. I'm blessed, happy, excited. I don't know,” Ogazi said.

Despite entering the race feeling slightly fatigued, Ogazi revealed that he had learned to trust his body in such moments, believing it often produces his best performances under pressure.

“My main goal coming into this was like a 43.7, but God gave me a 43.3. I'll take that,” he explained.

“Going into the race, I felt a little bit tired, but it's a normal thing for me. Whenever I'm tired, I do phenomenal stuff. So I knew there was something in the tank. Just go out and execute.”

The 20-year-old also acknowledged the pressure of repeatedly breaking the Nigerian record, which he has now lowered four times, taking over a mark that stood for 37 years.

“It’s a big weight on my back right now. I just have to maintain this whole progression, this whole pace,” Ogazi said.

“I just have to stay on top of everything, recovery, everything I can take care of.”

He also revealed a touching pre-race interaction with Nigerian legend Innocent Egbunike, which he says gave him extra motivation.

“I spoke to Innocent yesterday and he prayed for me. He's a cool man. He told me, ‘Sammy, go do your thing,’ and that's what I did today,” Ogazi shared. “I know he'll be proud wherever he is.”

Looking ahead, Ogazi insisted he is not getting carried away despite growing global attention.

“Close my ears from all the hype, all the negative talks, close my ears from everything,” he said.

“Just do my thing and whatever happens, happens.”

Ajayi storms to 100m title in explosive fashion

Another major highlight came from Kanyinsola Ajayi, who delivered a blistering 9.72 seconds (+2.2 wind) to win the NCAA men’s 100m title, adding his name to Nigeria’s growing list of sprint champions.

Kanyinsola Ajayi with the 2026 100 meters title at the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field Championship held at Hayward Field in Eugene. Photo by Chris Swann

Source: Getty Images

Ajayi, the fastest man in the world in 2026, showed mental strength after a busy schedule, quickly shifting focus from relay duties to individual glory.

“You know, my coach just told me, don’t worry about it. The 4x1, you win some, you lose some. Just go out there and do what I have to do,” he told Making of Champions.

After crossing the line and seeing his time, Ajayi made it clear that victory mattered more than numbers on the clock.

“You know, I don’t really care about the time. I only care about the win,” he said.

“Once I crossed the line first, I was like, I’m good.”

The Auburn sprinter also spoke about the emotional moment of celebrating Ogazi’s earlier triumph, highlighting the bond among Nigerian athletes.

“I’m so proud of Ogazi because we’ve come a long way together since 2011. We’ve been doing this together,” Ajayi said.

“Seeing him on the biggest stage means a lot to me.”

“That’s like the Auburn tradition. It means a lot to me and it means a lot to Nigeria."

“We’re flying the Nigerian flag and making our people proud.”

Nigerian athletes shine across multiple events

Beyond the headline sprint victories, Nigerian athletes delivered strong performances across other events in Eugene.

In the men’s javelin, Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi claimed the NCAA title with a best throw of 82.26m, rounding off an unbeaten season and further strengthening his reputation as one of Nigeria’s brightest field stars.

In the men’s 200m, Israel Okon battled through injury struggles but still managed a silver medal finish in 19.99s, despite visibly struggling in the final stages of his race.

Vincent Ugwoke also impressed in the discus, securing bronze with a personal best of 63.89m, the best Nigerian mark in the event since 2004.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Olympian Prestina Ochonogor earned NCAA Second Team All-American honours in the women’s long jump with a 6.40m effort, continuing a strong showing for Nigerian athletes in the field events.

Ajayi’s rise to world leader

Legit.ng previously reported that Ajayi’s breakthrough season had already turned heads earlier in the year when he clocked 9.84 seconds at the NCAA East Regionals, breaking the long-standing Nigerian record of 9.85 seconds set by Olusoji Fasuba in 2006.

That performance announced him as one of the fastest men in collegiate history and set the stage for his NCAA dominance.

Source: Legit.ng