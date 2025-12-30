MultiChoice has opened applications for the fully funded, industry-accredited 2026 MultiChoice Talent Factory Film and TV Training Programme

The nine-month programme combines online learning with intensive in-person training and is delivered through academies in Nigeria, Kenya and Zambia

Since 2018, Multichoice said its talent factory has trained 296 filmmakers, produced over 42 films broadcast on DStv, GOtv and Showmax

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

MultiChoice has announced the opening of applications for the 2026 edition of its MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Film and Television Training Programme, inviting aspiring African filmmakers, directors, producers, scriptwriters and storytellers to apply.

The company disclosed in a statement on Monday, December 29, that entries for the fully funded, industry-accredited programme will close on February 27, 2026.

MultiChoice opens applications for its fully funded 2026. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Interested applicants are advised to visit multichoicetalentfactory.com for detailed information on eligibility and application requirements.

What to know about the MultiChoice training programme

MultiChoice, which is part of the CANAL+ ecosystem, said the initiative reflects its continued commitment to delivering compelling African stories to audiences across the continent and beyond.

Central to this goal, the company noted, is equipping young Africans with the technical, creative and business skills needed to thrive in the global film and television industry.

MTF is a pan-African film and television training institution that offers a structured nine-month programme combining theoretical instruction with immersive practical experience. The 2026 curriculum will be delivered through a hybrid model, blending online learning with intensive in-person training sessions.

With academies located in Nigeria, Kenya and Zambia, the programme serves participants from 14 African countries, providing access to world-class facilitators, professional networks and real-world production environments.

Multichoice said:

"Since its launch in 2018, MTF has trained 296 filmmakers, who have collectively produced more than 42 films during the programme.

These projects are broadcast on DStv and GOtv channels, including Africa Magic, Maisha Magic and Zambezi Magic, as well as on the streaming platform, Showmax."

MultiChoice added that the programme alumni continue to make significant contributions to Africa’s film and television industry, with many securing roles within the MultiChoice ecosystem, working on major productions or launching independent ventures. To date, more than 50 production companies have been founded by graduates of the programme, BusinessPost reports.

MTF trainees develop original projects and produce films during the programme. Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

The company added that the programme’s emphasis on hyperlocal storytelling has earned international recognition, with alumni receiving nominations and awards at platforms such as the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, Kalasha Awards, Uganda Film Festival and Women in Film Awards, while also participating in global creative markets including the European Film Market and Durban FilmMart.

According to MultiChoice, these achievements underscore the quality of filmmakers produced by the Talent Factory creatives capable of competing globally while telling stories rooted in African realities.

11 channels could disappear from DStv in 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice Group has confirmed that 11 popular television channels could be removed from its DStv platform by December 31, 2025 if it failed to reach a deal with Warner Bros.

The development raised concerns among viewers who rely on the affected channels for entertainment, news, lifestyle and children’s programming.

The company said the channels would cease to broadcast from 23.59 CAT on December 31 unless a new agreement is reached before the deadline.

Source: Legit.ng