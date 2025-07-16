Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace, Lagos: What's on the menu?

Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace, located in Eti-Osa, Lagos, Nigeria, is a top-rated restaurant. Its cuisine caters for various palates and preferences without a specific culinary taste. Whether you are craving a plate of suya or a generous helping of Spaghetti Bolognese, its diverse menu is guaranteed to satisfy.

Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace is located in Lagos Continental Hotel on Kofo Abayomi Street in Eti-Osa, Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: @lagoscontinental (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace's menu is a fusion of multiple cultures with Continental, African, Indian, Arabic, and Far Eastern influences.

influences. Ekaabo Restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch .

. The restaurant opens from 6:00 am to 11:00 am for breakfast, 12:30 pm and 4:00 pm for lunch and 6:30 pm and 10:30 pm for dinner.

Although it is not required, Ekaabo Restaurant's reservations can be made via phone or email.

Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace's menu and prices

Ekaabo Restaurant's all-day dining menu provides various classes of food with flavour influences from around the world. The restaurant's meals are often accompanied by live band performances, action stations, live cooking, and theme nights. Here is the menu as provided on Google Maps.

Breakfast menu

A breakfast spread at Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace. Photo: @lagoscontinental

Source: Facebook

Google reviews of Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace's breakfast options highlight its wide variety. In addition to its breakfast buffet, here is a blend of local and international options you can enjoy with friends and loved ones.

Breakfast item Price (₦) Gourmet toast (Poached eggs on toast, avocado, spinach, mushroom, feta, herbed tomato, and cashew pesto) 4,500 Nigerian country breakfast (Porridge, egg sauce, meat stew, chicken sausage, yam, fried plantain, and baked beans) 7,000 American breakfast (Eggs of choice, bacon, beef sausage, grilled tomato, roasted potatoes, and pancakes) 7,000 Sweet breakfast (3-layer pancakes, banana, strawberries, Nutella, peanut butter, and maple syrup) 4,500 Granola smoothie bowl (Greek yoghurt, granola, pineapple, papaya, almonds, walnuts, honey, pumpkin seeds, and soy milk) 5,000

Starters

A bowl of fresh Greek salad at the Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace. Photo: @lagoscontinental

Source: Facebook

The starters at Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace, Lagos, come in two options. The first features Suya, an authentic Nigerian snack. Have a look at the other options available in this menu.

Starter Price (₦) Beef and chicken Suya 8,500 Kurland special 8,500 Caesar salad 7,000 Caprese salad 7,000 Greek village 7,000 Grilled prawn salad 8,500

Starters in a bun

Burgers served at Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace. Photo: @lagoscontinental

Source: Twitter

This second starter section features bun-based foods served with shredded lettuce, tomato, gherkin, caramelised onion, house dressing, served with home-seasoned fries. Check out the food items in this menu and their prices.

Bun Price (₦) Beef burger 10,500 Chicken burger 10,000 Club sandwich, served with French fries and a micro leaf salad 9,000

Main course

A plate of grilled chicken served on a bed of vegetables and a wine glass at the Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace. Photo: @lagoscontinental

Source: Facebook

Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace's dinner menu is a sumptuous offering of fresh and locally sourced ingredients crafted into classic options or chef's special dishes. Check out this list of healthy options that will perfectly complement your dinner conversations and dining experience.

Course Price (₦) Pasta tower gâteau with grilled aubergine, zucchini, mushrooms and tomato, topped with mozzarella cheese and microgreens 7,500 Grilled fish of the day topped with Parmesan mussel, herbs, rustic potatoes, buttered vegetables, with a light fish volute 10,000 Char-grilled sirloin, served with potato wedges, buttered vegetables, and beef sauce 14,000 Spaghetti Bolognese with gratinated French bread and Parmesan cheese 8,000 Grilled chicken supreme, served with seasonal vegetables, potato wedges, and a bacon and leek cream sauce 9,500 Battered fried fish, served with French fries, chilled tartar sauce, and lemon slices 8,500

Desserts

A plate of cake with mousse and fruity toppings served at Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace. Photo: @lagoscontinental

Source: Twitter

Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace's dessert menu paints a true picture of the Nigerian-international vibe at the restaurant. You can enjoy a wide range of seasonal fruit platters to classic desserts listed below.

Dessert Price (₦) Cheese platter, served with water biscuits and dried fruits 7,000 Exotic fruit plate 4,500 Crème Brulé, served with butter biscuit, chocolate dip, strawberry, and berry gel 6,000 Chocolate mousse cup 6,000 Ice cream scoop 2,000

What is the price of Ekaabo restaurant's buffet?

The restaurant's all-day dining experience costs approximately ₦20,000 for 2 people. The buffet-style dining experience covers a variety of cuisines, for both breakfast, lunch and dinner, including Nigerian dishes.

You can get in contact with the restaurant through the Lagos Continental Hotel. Photos of the ambience and meals served at Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace can also be found through the hotel's social media accounts.

Phone number : +234 201 236 6666

: +234 201 236 6666 Instagram : @thelagoscontinental

: @thelagoscontinental Facebook : @lagoscontinental

: @lagoscontinental X (Twitter) : @TheLCHotel

: @TheLCHotel TikTok: @lagoscontinentalhotel

Ekaabo Restaurant and Terrace, Lagos, offers a menu rich in classic and modern Asian flavours at reasonable prices. From delicious soups to main dishes, desserts and drinks, these mouthwatering specials bring out the authentic taste of Asian with a Nigerian twist.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or assistance and should not be relied upon to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article about Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna's menu and prices. Shifu Restaurant specialises in oriental and continental cuisine, offering quality meals at affordable prices. It is located at the ASD City Mall, Kaduna, Nigeria.

The Shifu Restaurant offers a wide range of South Asian and Italian cuisines. The restaurant also offers special meals for vegetarians and kids. Check out the Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna's menu and prices.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng