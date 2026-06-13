The United Kingdom (UK) military has published the yearly pay of its dog handler, veterinary nurse and air conditioning fitter

Details of the starting annual salaries of these select UK military officers were found on the official website of the British Army

UK Army hopefuls are advised to read the guidance on nationalities and the Commonwealth before applying to join the British Army

The British Army, also referred to as the UK Army or military, has made public the starting earnings of some of its professionals per annum to guide those who wish to join the military.

The UK Army has various professions, departments, with their laid out tasks and objectives.

UK Army publishes the salaries of the dog handler, veterinary nurse and air conditioning fitter in the military. Stock images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Ben Birchall, Max Mumby

Source: Getty Images

For this article, Legit.ng highlights the starting annual salaries of a dog handler, veterinary nurse and an air conditioning fitter in the UK military.

Dog handler salary in UK Army

As seen on the UK Army official website, a dog handler's salary per annum during and after basic trade training is £26,334, which is N48,040,958 when converted to Nigerian currency.

The key responsibilities of a dog handler in the UK Army include working in challenging and hostile environments, working outside normal hours, looking after animals and other military duties.

No formal qualification is needed for the job of a dog handler.

Air conditioning fitter salary in UK Army

According to the UK Army official website, the starting salary per annum for an air conditioning fitter in the British military is £26,334, which is N48,040,958.

To apply for the role of an air conditioning fitter in the Army, you will need GCSE Grade A–C/9-5 or Scottish National 5 grade A-C in Maths, and GCSE Grade A–C/9-4 or Scottish National 5 grade A-C in English Language and one other subject.

Some of the key responsibilities of the job include designing and installing air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, working on electrical installation and fault-finding and developing expertise in task planning.

Veterinary nurse salary in UK Army

A veterinary nurse is paid £26,334, which is N48,040,958 per annum as a starting salary during training, but will earn £35,507 (N64,775,207) after completing basic trade training, the UK Army official website affirmed.

One must be a qualified veterinary nurse and registered with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons before applying for the role in the UK Army.

Some key responsibilities include working in both a clinic and in the field, managing equipment and veterinary supplies and other military duties.

The UK Army has made public the earnings of some of its military officers. Stock image of UK military personnel for illustration purposes. Photo Credit: Ben Birchall

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, Legit.ng reported the requirements to join the UK military on a full-time basis.

UK Army publishes salaries of bricklayer, plumber

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK Army has released details about the earnings of the bricklayer, plumber, painter and electrician in the military.

While Legit.ng had recently published an article disclosing the pay of UK Army officers for recruits, corporals, lance corporals, sergeants, and several other officers, this article focuses on the annual salary of some professions in the UK military.

According to information made available on the website of the UK military, it mentioned that bricklayers have a lot of responsibilities; however, one of them is to fix damaged buildings, runways,s and carry out several other important jobs that align with the role. Also in the same statement, the starting annual salary of the bricklayer was revealed as £26,334, which equals a total of ₦48,039,931.

Source: Legit.ng