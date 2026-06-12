Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha has died at 47 after spending more than three years in a coma

The royal was once seen as one of the most influential and accomplished members of Thailand's monarchy

Her death leaves fresh questions about the future of the royal succession and a legacy built on justice reform

Thailand has been thrown into mourning following the death of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, one of the country's most respected royals, after more than three years in a coma.

The 47-year-old princess passed away on Thursday evening, according to an official statement released by the royal household.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha dies at 47 after spending more than three years in a coma. Photos: Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

Source: Instagram

Her death marked the end of a heartbreaking chapter that began in December 2022 when she suddenly collapsed while exercising with her dogs.

According to the BBC, doctors later revealed that the princess had suffered a severe cardiac event linked to a mycoplasma infection that affected her heart, leaving her unconscious for years despite intensive medical care.

Bajrakitiyabha's battle for her life

When news first broke that Princess Bajrakitiyabha had collapsed, concern spread quickly across Thailand and beyond.

The princess was known not only for her royal status but also for her active lifestyle and dedication to public service.

According to the royal household, doctors did everything possible to save her and provide long-term treatment.

However, despite years of specialised care, her condition gradually worsened.

"The medical team provided the closest and most intensive care possible, but her condition continued to decline progressively," the palace said in a statement.

Her death was confirmed at Chulalongkorn Hospital, where she had been receiving treatment.

For many Thais, Princess Bajrakitiyabha represented a different image of royalty.

She was highly educated, earning a postgraduate law degree from Cornell University in the United States.

Her career extended beyond ceremonial duties.

The princess worked with Thailand's Attorney-General's office and later served as the country's ambassador to Austria.

During her diplomatic service, she developed strong ties with international organisations and became passionate about criminal justice reform.

One of her most notable causes was advocating for women in prison and encouraging fairer treatment for vulnerable inmates.

She later served as an ambassador for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, using her influence to push for reforms within Thailand's legal system.

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Princess Bajrakitiyabha was once seen as one of the most influential and accomplished members of Thailand's monarchy. Photo: Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

Source: Instagram

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Source: Legit.ng