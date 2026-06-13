The UK military has disclosed the minimum yearly earnings of some of its officers during training and after they complete the basic trade training

In a detailed release on its official website, the UK Army highlighted the salaries of a carpenter and joiner, a marine engineer and an officer pilot

The key responsibilities and qualifications for these roles were also spelt out for those interested in joining the UK military

The British Army, also regarded as the UK military, has published the salaries of an officer pilot, a carpenter and joiner and a marine engineer.

Checks on the Army's official website showed the starting salaries of these positions, as well as what they would earn after completing the basic trade training.

The UK Army has shed light on the salaries of some military officers. Stock images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Education images, Oli Scarff

Source: Getty Images

In this article, Legit.ng focuses on the salaries of a marine engineer, an officer pilot and a carpenter and a joiner in the UK Army per annum.

UK Army marine engineer's salary

Details available on the UK Army official website show that the starting annual earnings of a marine engineer are £26,334 (which is N48,040,958 in Nigerian currency).

Even after completing the basic trade training, the starting yearly income stays the same. The marine engineer is an important part of the vessel's crew and is responsible for operating, maintaining and repairing the Army’s fleet of vessels and is responsible for all electrical, hydraulic and mechanical systems onboard.

Also, the marine engineer could be deployed worldwide – wherever the British Army has a presence.

UK Army carpenter and joiner's salary

According to the UK Army official website, a carpenter and joiner would earn a minimum of £26,334 (N48,040,958 in naira) annually during training and the same amount as starting salary after the completion of the basic trade training.

Construction is a key part of the Army's work, and a carpenter and joiner is expected to prepare timber for use, manufacture joints, use adhesives, produce windows, door frames, door linings and internal joinery fitments.

Other key responsibilities of a carpenter and joiner in the UK Army include carrying out general construction work, first-fix timber frames, and second-fix internal joinery fitments.

UK Army officer pilot's salary

An officer pilot in the UK Army earns £34,676 (which is N63,259,218 when converted to naira) as a starting annual salary during training.

After the basic trade training, the officer pilot's annual salary increases to £41,456 (which is N75,627,932).

Some key responsibilities of the officer pilot include providing essential support for troops on the ground, attacking targets, finding the enemy, evacuating casualties and moving troops and supplies.

The annual salaries of a UK Army marine engineer, a carpenter and an officer pilot have been released. Stock image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: John Stillwell

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK Army had published the salaries of a bricklayer, a painter, a plumber and an electrician.

UK Army shares AC fitter's salary, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK Army had made public the annual earnings of an air conditioning fitter, a dog handler and a veterinary nurse.

As seen on the UK Army official website, the starting salary per annum for an air conditioning fitter in the British military is £26,334, which is N48,040,958. To apply for the role of an air conditioning fitter in the Army, you will need GCSE Grade A–C/9-5 or Scottish National 5 grade A-C in Maths, and GCSE Grade A–C/9-4 or Scottish National 5 grade A-C in English Language and one other subject.

Some of the key responsibilities of the job include designing and installing air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, working on electrical installation and fault-finding and developing expertise in task planning.

Source: Legit.ng